15 Names You May Not Have Realized Are Actually Former TNA/Impact Wrestling Champions

Showing 1 of 14

Can you believe that Impact Wrestling has existed in one form or another for over EIGHTEEN years now?

From its origins as a part of the National Wrestling Alliance, broadcasting weekly Total Nonstop Action pay-per-views, to the creation of Impact television and destination events like Lockdown, Slammiversary and Bound for Glory, hundreds of champions have come and gone through the doors of this Little Engine That Could promotion.

Some of those champions are iconic, becoming synonymous with the letters “TNA”. Names like AJ Styles, Samoa Joe, Sting, Kurt Angle, Jeff Jarrett and Christopher Daniels. Others may have flown under the radar entirely.

On the following pages we have put together a list of FIFTEEN names that you may not have realized are actually former Impact Wrestling champions. We’re willing to bet that even the most fervent of fans may be tripped up by a few of these entries, and those new to the Impact product – prepare to have your minds blown.

Editor’s Note: This column was originally written in 2018.