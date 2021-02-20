16 Matches Announced For AEW DARK: Eddie Kingston vs JD Drake, Brian Cage vs John Skyler, Bear Country & More

Tony Khan announced on Friday that a big AEW Women’s Title Eliminator match will not air on Dynamite or YouTube.

Instead, Thunder Rosa vs. Riho in a US semi-finals match will stream for free on Bleacher Report (not B/R Live) on February 28 as part of a “Sunday Special.”

Khan says this will be a great opportunity for more exposure to Bleacher Report’s 9.4 million Twitter followers plus their 14.8 million Instagram followers. The Sunday Special will air one week before AEW’s Revolution pay-per-view.

The #AEW Women’s World Championship Eliminator Tournament USA semifinal bout featuring former @AEW Women’s World Champion Riho vs. former @nwa Women’s World Champion Thunder Rosa streams on @BleacherReport on February 28th on a free Sunday Special, one week before Revolution ppv! — Tony Khan (@TonyKhan) February 20, 2021

With @BleacherReport’s 9.4M Twitter + 14.8M Instagram followers, it’s a huge opportunity to introduce @AEW & our great wrestlers to new fans by streaming such a high stakes bout between 2 of the best as part of a free Sunday Special. Thank you @BleacherReport for teaming with us — Tony Khan (@TonyKhan) February 20, 2021

The Women’s Title Eliminator has had two US matches air on Dynamite so far (Rosa over Leyla Hirsch and Riho over Serena Deeb), while four Japanese bracket matches have aired on YouTube.

Monday’s YouTube stream will feature four more matches: Nyla Rose vs. Tay Conti, Britt Baker vs. Anna Jay, Yuka Sakazaki vs. Emi Sakura, and Ryo Mizunami vs. Aja Kong.

The winners of Rose/Conti and Baker/Jay will face each other on the February 24th Dynamite. The winner of that match will then face the winner of Thunder Rosa vs. Riho in the US finals, reportedly on the March 1st YouTube stream.

Dave Meltzer reports the February 28th special will also include the final Japanese bracket match between the winners of Sakazaki/Sakura and Mizunami/Kong.

The US finalist and Japanese finalist will then meet in the tournament finals on the March 3rd Dynamite. The winner of the entire tournament will go on to challenge Hikaru Shida for the AEW Women’s Championship at Revolution.