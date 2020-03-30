16 Matches Confirmed For WrestleMania 36, Updated Card

There are currently 16 matches confirmed for WrestleMania 36, believed to be the final card for this coming weekend’s first ever two-day Showcase of the Immortals.

As you’ve no doubt heard, the rapid spread of COVID-19 has forced a slew of changes to WrestleMania, which was fully taped last week at various locations, including the WWE Performance Center.

Below is the current card as it is being advertised by WWE. That means no spoilers, but it also means several of the matches aren’t actually accurate. What we’ve done, to completely avoid spielers for people who don’t want them, is put all the modified matches on page two.

WWE Championship

Brock Lesnar (c) vs. Drew McIntyre WWE Universal Championship

Goldberg (c) vs. Roman Reigns Raw Women’s Championship

Becky Lynch (c) vs. Shayna Baszler Smackdown Women’s Championship

Bayley (c) vs. Sasha Banks vs. Tamina vs. Naomi vs. Lacey Evans NXT Women’s Championship

Rhea Ripley (c) vs. Charlotte Flair Last Man Standing

Edge vs. Randy Orton Smackdown Tag Team Championship Ladder Match

The Miz & John Morrison (c) vs. The Usos vs. The New Day Raw Tag Team Championships

Street Profits (c) vs. Andrade & Angel Garza Boneyard Match

AJ Styles vs. The Undertaker Firefly Fun House Match

“The Fiend” Bray Wyatt vs. John Cena Kevin Owens vs. Seth Rollins King Corbin vs. Elias WWE Women’s Tag Team Championship

**Kabuki Warriors (c) vs. Alexa Bliss & Nikki Cross **Dolph Ziggler vs. Otis Aleister Black vs. Bobby Lashley Intercontinental Championship

Sami Zayn (c) vs. Daniel Bryan **Not officially announced but will be this week.

