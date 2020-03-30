16 Matches Confirmed For WrestleMania 36, Updated Card

There are currently 16 matches confirmed for WrestleMania 36, believed to be the final card for this coming weekend’s first ever two-day Showcase of the Immortals.
As you’ve no doubt heard, the rapid spread of COVID-19 has forced a slew of changes to WrestleMania, which was fully taped last week at various locations, including the WWE Performance Center.
Below is the current card as it is being advertised by WWE. That means no spoilers, but it also means several of the matches aren’t actually accurate. What we’ve done, to completely avoid spielers for people who don’t want them, is put all the modified matches on page two.
WWE Championship
Brock Lesnar (c) vs. Drew McIntyre
WWE Universal Championship
Goldberg (c) vs. Roman Reigns
Raw Women’s Championship
Becky Lynch (c) vs. Shayna Baszler
Smackdown Women’s Championship
Bayley (c) vs. Sasha Banks vs. Tamina vs. Naomi vs. Lacey Evans
NXT Women’s Championship
Rhea Ripley (c) vs. Charlotte Flair
Last Man Standing
Edge vs. Randy Orton
Smackdown Tag Team Championship Ladder Match
The Miz & John Morrison (c) vs. The Usos vs. The New Day
Raw Tag Team Championships
Street Profits (c) vs. Andrade & Angel Garza
Boneyard Match
AJ Styles vs. The Undertaker
Firefly Fun House Match
“The Fiend” Bray Wyatt vs. John Cena
Kevin Owens vs. Seth Rollins
King Corbin vs. Elias
WWE Women’s Tag Team Championship
**Kabuki Warriors (c) vs. Alexa Bliss & Nikki Cross
**Dolph Ziggler vs. Otis
Aleister Black vs. Bobby Lashley
Intercontinental Championship
Sami Zayn (c) vs. Daniel Bryan
**Not officially announced but will be this week.
