ProWrestling.com
wrestlemania 36

16 Matches Confirmed For WrestleMania 36, Updated Card

0
By onWWE

There are currently 16 matches confirmed for WrestleMania 36, believed to be the final card for this coming weekend’s first ever two-day Showcase of the Immortals.

As you’ve no doubt heard, the rapid spread of COVID-19 has forced a slew of changes to WrestleMania, which was fully taped last week at various locations, including the WWE Performance Center.

Below is the current card as it is being advertised by WWE. That means no spoilers, but it also means several of the matches aren’t actually accurate. What we’ve done, to completely avoid spielers for people who don’t want them, is put all the modified matches on page two.

WWE Championship
Brock Lesnar (c) vs. Drew McIntyre

WWE Universal Championship
Goldberg (c) vs. Roman Reigns

Raw Women’s Championship
Becky Lynch (c) vs. Shayna Baszler

Smackdown Women’s Championship
Bayley (c) vs. Sasha Banks vs. Tamina vs. Naomi vs. Lacey Evans

NXT Women’s Championship
Rhea Ripley (c) vs. Charlotte Flair

Last Man Standing
Edge vs. Randy Orton

Smackdown Tag Team Championship Ladder Match
The Miz & John Morrison (c) vs. The Usos vs. The New Day

Raw Tag Team Championships
Street Profits (c) vs. Andrade & Angel Garza

Boneyard Match
AJ Styles vs. The Undertaker

Firefly Fun House Match
“The Fiend” Bray Wyatt vs. John Cena

Kevin Owens vs. Seth Rollins

King Corbin vs. Elias

WWE Women’s Tag Team Championship
**Kabuki Warriors (c) vs. Alexa Bliss & Nikki Cross

**Dolph Ziggler vs. Otis

Aleister Black vs. Bobby Lashley

Intercontinental Championship
Sami Zayn (c) vs. Daniel Bryan

**Not officially announced but will be this week. 

WARNING: SPOILERS ON THE NEXT PAGE >>>

1 2