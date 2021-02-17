AEW
2/16 AEW DARK Video: Jon Moxley In Action, Kingston, Hobbs, Bear Country & More
This week’s match card:
- Baron Black & John Skyler vs. Jurassic Express
- Butcher & The Blade vs. Jake St. Patrick & Sage Scott
- Bear Country vs. Chaos Project
- Jon Cruz vs. Jon Moxley
- Brandon Cutler vs. Misterioso
- Fuego Del Sol vs. Nick Comoroto
- Eric James & VSK vs. Alex Reynolds & John SIlver
- KC Navarro vs. Ricky Starks
- Vertvixen vs. Tay Conti
- Aaron Solow vs. Eddie Kingston
- RYZIN vs. Powerhouse Hobbs
- Renee Michelle vs. Shanna
Cody Rhodes On A Possible AEW & WWE Crossover, & Wanting To Face A New Japan Star
AEW has opened up the forbidden door by working with both New Japan Pro Wrestling and IMPACT, and Cody has spoken about the crossover.
AEW has recently had several wrestlers appearing on IMPACT, with Kenny Omega, Matt Hardy, and Private Party all popping up. Meanwhile, The Good Brothers have shown up at AEW Dynamite, while recently KENTA made his first appearance on Wednesday nights as well.
When speaking to the New York Post, Cody discussed AEW’s working relationship with New Japan, admitting there s someone that he wants to wrestle from the company, adding that there is some good potential, but he will always look at AEW first.
“I’m all AEW, but I’m not blind to the potential of these crossovers. I do think when travel restrictions lift, perhaps there are crossover matches, the dream matches that are available for us. I know in my heart that there is somebody I’d love to wrestle from New Japan. I didn’t get the opportunity and time is running out on that opportunity,” said Cody. “I’m a big fan of The Ace (Hiroshi Tanahashi). I like to challenge myself and they have a great roster in terms of (Kazuchika) Okada, Jay White and of course (Kota) Ibushi, who I got to wrestle so many times, and many people. (Tomohiro) Ishii, my gosh. There’s some good potential there for crossover elements and good friendly relations, but I also want to never forget that we have a loaded locker room of men and women who are champing at the bit to get in this two-hour time slot and I always look at AEW first. Just respectably to any other company, I’m probably the most guarded up when it comes to crossovers.”
Cody continued discussing the idea of other crossovers that have yet to happen, linking it back to ALL IN and how the show happened with collaboration. He stated that he’s aware of Bullet Club’s impact on AEW, and he also stated that there’s no reason WWE and AEW couldn’t work together down the line.
“I think of “All In” itself. “All In” is a show that ROH (Ring of Honor) helped us with that Matt (Jackson), Nick (Jackson), myself did all the work for outside of that initial production element and the reason it was important that the three of us do it was we were able to let all these old rules go away. That’s a very dangerous and powerful precedent to set if you literally do put down all the bridges and you do put down all the doors. Again, this is all hypothetical, but there is no reason AEW couldn’t work with New Japan. We’re aware of the world outside. Bullet Club is a big part of our blood in AEW. So there’s no reason we couldn’t work with New Japan. There’s no reason Jacob Fatu couldn’t take a step over from MLW and stand across the ring from me. There’s no reason that there couldn’t be a potential WWE crossover one day. And I don’t mean that’s a thing that’s been discussed or happening, but none of those rules that exist for other places exist for us. Wrestling is really this universal industry. The territory reference that you made, that’s fairly accurate, but the part of it that’s most accurate was there was a genuine trust.”
Cody pointed out that Vince McMahon Sr. succeeded by trading people and doing business, and Cody stated that the doors are open with AEW is the business is correct.
“Eddie Graham and Vince (McMahon) Sr. they traded people all the time and made prolific pieces of business out of it and they did it in a way where they introduced these characters in New York and then next thing you know they introduce these characters in Florida and it kept things fresh because above all, Wednesday Night War or not the main thing we have to do for fans for the rest of this run – and I want this company to be around forever — is keep it fresh. It can’t ever get stale. Our doors are open if the business is right, if the moment is right, if the time right. Our bridges are down. I’ll be the one curmudgeon AEW guy to make sure it’s all good.”
WATCH: AEW Women’s World Title Eliminator First Round Japan Bracket Matches
Featured above is the first round of the Japan bracket in the ongoing AEW Women’s World Championship Eliminator Tournament. All four matches were taped ahead of time in Japan and released exclusively on the official AEW YouTube channel this evening.
The U.S. bracket kicked off last Wednesday night live on AEW Dynamite with Thunder Rosa defeating “Legit” Leyla Hirsch to advance to the second round. In another tournament match, Riho returns this week to wrestle her first match in an AEW ring in 11 months. She’ll take on NWA Women’s World Champion Serena Deeb.
Here are all the first round matches in the Japan bracket:
- Yuka Sakazaki vs. Mei Suruga
- Veny vs. Emi Sakura
- Maki Itoh vs. Ryo Mizunami
- Aja Kong vs. Rin Kadokura
Matt Sydal Reflects On His AEW Debut & How Last Minute It Was
Matt Sydal recently appeared on AEW’s Unrestricted podcast, where he discussed making his debut with the company.
Sydal first appeared with the company at AEW’s All Out, as part of the Casino Battle Royal, but he revealed it was actually a very last-minute deal, getting the call the night before the event happened.
“That was absolutely a last minute thing. I think I got the call on Friday, and the pay-per-view was Saturday,” Sydal recalled. “It was relatively short notice, and it sounded like a great opportunity and a good way to get the ball rolling. We got our foot in the door right there. That led to some more work. I wrestled Eddie Kingston on Dynamite, Shawn Spears on that late night Dark. So I’ve had my hands full since the All Out Battle Royal.”
It then took a while for him to get officially signed with the company, but he revealed that they were working on a handshake deal until something official was put into place.
“It was a little while, but I’m old school enough to be on a handshake and a ‘hey, see you next week’ kind of thing,” Sydal admitted. “But it was really nice. I think it was literally 11/11 of 2019 when I got the paperwork, and we were able to work out a deal.”
He then went on to talk about his current goal in the company, admitting that his focus right now is on trying to become the TNT Champion.
“Absolutely, that’s not a New Year’s resolution. That’s part of what I’ve been meditating on and thinking on,” Sydal stated. “Thinking what it would feel like to be the champion, what it would feel like to have that responsibility, what it would feel like to be champion in AEW so I focus on what it would feel like, and then I’m just going to do the work and get myself there. And the only problem is guys like Cody are already doing the work extremely hard, and so it’s a new environment for me. I’m really acclimating myself, but I have no doubt in my ability to become that TNT Champion.” (H/T to WrestlingInc.com for the transcriptions)
