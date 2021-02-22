2/22 NJPW Road To Castle Attack Results From Korakuen Hall

NJPW Road to Castle Attack Results

February 22, 2021

Korakuen Hall, Tokyo, Japan

Matches for this show had to be changed as Tetsuya Naito and Hiromu Takahashi, who are both in big title matches on night two of Castle Attack, are currently sidelined with injuries. Naito is expected to return in time, but Hiromu will not.

— The Empire (Jeff Cobb & Great O-Khan & Will Ospreay) def. Gabriel Kidd & Hiroshi Tanahashi & Hiroyoshi Tenzan in a six-man tag team match. Cobb pinned Kidd in 8:25 with Tour of the Islands.

— CHAOS (Hirooki Goto & SHO & Toru Yano & YOSHI-HASHI) def. Bullet Club (Chase Owens & Jado & Guerrillas of Destiny) in an eight-man tag team match. YH tapped out Jado in 11:27 with the Butterfly Lock.

— El Phantasmo & Taiji Ishimori def. BUSHI & Shingo Takagi. Ishimori pinned BUSHI in 8:52. Hiromu was originally planned for this match to promote the IWGP Jr. Tag Team title defense on 2/25. Instead it looks like that spot will go to El Desperado & Yoshinobu Kanemaru as they appeared after the match and issued a challenge.

— SANADA def. Tomoaki Honma in 12:45 with the Skull End.

— EVIL & Jay White def. Kazuchika Okada & Tomohiro Ishii. EVIL pinned Okada in 13:30 with the STO.