2 New Title Matches Announced For NJPW Dominion, Updated Card

New Japan Pro-Wrestling has announced the following championship matches for Dominion, their second biggest annual event, taking place on Sunday, July 12:

IWGP Heavyweight Championship & IWGP Intercontinental Championship Match

Tetsuya Naito (c) vs. New Japan Cup Winner

IWGP Tag Team Championship

Kota Ibushi (c) & Hiroshi Tanahashi (c) vs. Taichi & Zack Sabre Jr.

NEVER Openweight Championship Match

Shingo Takagi (c) vs. SHO

Dominion will once again emanate from Osaka-Jo Hall in Osaka, Japan just 24 hours following the finals of the 2020 New Japan Cup. Both shows will air live on NJPW World that weekend, and both shows will be open to the public, up to one third maximum occupancy of the venue.