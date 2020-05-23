20 Facts You Might Not Know About The Undertaker, WWE Pays Tribute To The Troops (Videos)

WWE’s Memorial Day Tribute

Featured above is the video package WWE created to honor the U.S. armed forces during Memorial Day weekend. It first ran as the lead-in to this week’s Friday Night Smackdown, and will air again during Monday Night Raw this coming week.

20 Facts You Might Not Know About The Undertaker

WWE has put together a new video featuring “20 facts you may not know about The Undertaker”. Check out the video below. Part three of the WWE Network’s highly praised docuseries Undertaker: The Last Ride drops for streaming this Sunday at 10:30AM ET.