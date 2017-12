The following announcement has been made via Twitter for the 2018 WWE Fastlane PPV, taking place in March. As seen in the promotional photo, the event will be a Smackdown brand PPV:

JUST ANNOUNCED: @WWE FASTLANE is coming to @NationwideArena Sunday, March 11, 2018. Tickets go on sale Friday (12/8) at 10AM at Ticketmaster & our box office. pic.twitter.com/rMvC7MwgI9 — Nationwide Arena (@NationwideArena) December 4, 2017