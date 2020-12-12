NJPW
2020 Super J-Cup Live Tonight On NJPW World: The Best From IMPACT, GCW, ROH & More Collide With NJPW
The prestigious Super J-Cup returns TONIGHT as New Japan Pro-Wrestling brings together some of the best junior heavyweight talent from all around the world for an eight-man single elimination tournament.
Because of the COVID-19 pandemic the bracket is a bit more slimmed down from the 16-man tournament in 2019. With the Best of the Super Jr. series rolling through Japan over the last four weeks, the emerging NJPW of America crew will be handling the J-Cup for the very first time.
El Phantasmo will represent the NJPW domestic roster this evening, while Clark Connors, one of the most exciting Young Lions in Katsuyori Shibata’s LA dojo, will rep for the American roster. IMPACT Wrestling has sent both Chris Bey and TJP, plus Rey Horus from Ring of Honor and Blake Christian representing GCW. ACH and Lio Rush will also be competing as independents.
The action gets started at 10:00 PM ET on NJPW World for subscribers, but you can also order the show as a standalone pay-per-view on FITE TV for $12.99. We will have live coverage this evening, however it may be delayed slightly by the end of IMPACT Wrestling Final Resolution.
Match Card:
First Round Tournament Matches
Clark Connors vs. Chris Bey
ACH vs. TJP
Rey Horus vs. Blake Christian
El Phantasmo vs. Lio Rush
Non-Tournament Tag Team Match
Fred Rosser & Rocky Romero vs. Danny Limelight & JR Kratos
Semifinal Tournament Matches
Connors/Bey vs. ACH/TJP
Horus/Christian vs. ELP/Rush
Non-Tournament Tag Team Match
Kevin Knight & Ren Narita vs. Hikuleo & KENTA
Tournament Finals
TBD vs. TBD
NJPW
NJPW 2020 World Tag League & Best Of The Super Jr. Tournament Finals Results
New Japan Pro-Wrestling’s annual Best of the Super Jr. and World Tag League tournaments came to an end on Friday at Nippon Budokan, after running concurrently for the past four weeks.
Both round robin tournaments ran on an adjusted format this year due to the COVID-19 pandemic, using only a single block with the top two points-earners facing off again in the finals.
The World Tag League was won by the Guerrillas of Destiny, who despite being six-time IWGP Tag Team Champions, have never won the prestigious cup. They ultimately tied in points with both FinJuice (David Finlay and Juice Robinson), the runners-up, as well as the Dangerous Tekkers (Taichi & Zack Sabre Jr.).
Hiromu Takahashi won the Best of the Super Jr. tournament for the second time, defeating El Desperado in an absolutely spectacular main event match. Both stars tied with Taiji Ishimori, the reigning IWGP Jr. Heavyweight Champion.
NJPW World Tag League & BOSJ Results
December 11, 2020
Tokyo, Japan
Bullet Club (Bad Luck Fale & Chase Owens & Taiji Ishimori) def. Robbie Eagles & SHO & Toru Yano
Fale continued to attack Yano after the match, and destroyed his KOPW2020 trophy.
The Empire (Jeff Cobb & The Great O-Khan & Will Ospreay) def. Kazuchika Okada & Hiroshi Tanahashi & Toa Henare
The Empire destroyed the babyfaces after the match. Ospreay gave Okada the Oscutter and O-Khan savagely attacked Tanahashi’s leg with a steel chair.
SANADA & Shingo Takagi def. EVIL & Yujiro Takahashi
SANADA went right after EVIL as soon as the match was over and shoved off all the Young Lions that tried to separate them. They fought to the back, while Jeff Cobb came out to raise up the NEVER Openweight title and drop Shingo with Tour of the Islands.
Kota Ibushi & Master Wato def. BUSHI & Tetsuya Naito
2020 World Tag League Finals
Guerrillas of Destiny (Tama Tonga & Tanga Loa) def. FinJuice (David Finlay & Juice Robinson)
KENTA attacked Juice with the IWGP U.S. title shot briefcase.
2020 Best of the super Jr. Finals
Hiromu Takahashi def. El Desperado
This was an amazing match. They went full strong-style and beat the hell out of each other, rather than the high spots and insane bumps we’ve come to expect from Hiromu’s big matches. In the heat of the moment, Hiromu ripped off part of Despy’s mask, and Despy ripped it all the way off and kept swinging. Hiromu closed the show with the traditional post-show promo, thanking the crowd and Despy for the match, saying they would be wrestling each other until they retire. He also challenged the winner of this weekend’s Super J-Cup in the U.S.
The next major New Japan Pro-Wrestling event is of course Wrestle Kingdom 14 on January 4 & 5 at the Tokyo Dome.
However, we still have the 2020 Super J-Cup single elimination tournament, courtesy of the NJPW of America crew taking place this Saturday, December 12. There is also a minor Road to Tokyo Dome tour consistently of mostly house show cards promoting the annual Dome show kicking off next Tuesday. You can watch all of these events on NJPW World.
NJPW
NJPW Best Of The Super Jr. Results (11/29): Hiromu Takahashi vs Robbie Eagles, Updated Standings
NJPW Best of the Super Jr. Results
November 29, 2020
Korakuen Hall, Tokyo, Japan
— Satoshi Kojima & Tomoaki Honma def. Gabriel Kidd & Yuji Nagata in a non-tournament match.
— Ryusuke Taguchi def. Yuya Uemura
— El Desperado def. DOUKI
— SHO def. Master Wato
— Taiji Ishimori def. BUSHI
— Hiromu Takahashi def. Robbie Eagles
Current Standings:
- Hiromu Takahashi: 10
- Taiji Ishimori: 10
- Master Wato: 8
- El Desperado: 8
- SHO: 8
- Bushi: 6
- Ryusuke Taguchi: 6
- Robbie Eagles: 4
- DOUKI: 0
- Yuya Uemura: 0
Next BOSJ Lineup (Dec. 2)
- Yuya Uemura vs. DOUKI
- Ryusuke Taguchi vs. Robbie Eagles
- Master Wato vs. BUSHI
- Taiji Ishimori vs. El Desperado
- SHO vs. Hiromu Takahashi
NJPW
NJPW World Tag League Results (11/19): LIJ vs Dangerous Tekkers, Bullet Club vs Bullet Club
NJPW World Tag League Results
November 19, 2020
Korakuen Hall, Tokyo, Japan
* * *
Non-Tournament Match
Tomoaki Honma & Satoshi Kojima def. Yota Tsuji & Yuji Nagata in 10:16
Tournament Matches:
Jeff Cobb & Great O-Khan def. Bad Luck Fale & Chase Owens
David Finlay & Juice Robinson def. Toa Henare & Hiroshi Tanahashi
Guerrillas of Destiny def. EVIL & Yujiro Takahashi
Tomohiro Ishii & Toru Yano def. Hirooki Goto & YOSHI-HASHI
SANADA & Shingo Takagi def. Zack Sabre Jr. & Taichi
* * *
Updated Standings:
Zack Sabre Jr. & Taichi – 4 pts
EVIL & Yujiro Takahashi – 4 pts
Toru Yano & Tomohiro Ishii – 4 pts
Jeff Cobb & Great O-Khan – 4 pts
David Finlay & Juice Robinson – 4 pts
SANADA & Shingo Takagi – 4 pts
Guerrillas of Destiny – 4 pts
YOSHI-HASHI & Hirooki Goto – 2 pts
Toa Henare & Hiroshi Tanahashi – 0 pts
Bad Luck Fale & Chase Owens – 0 pts
