2020 WWE Draft Down To Two Possible Dates – But Reports Say Plans May Change Again

In an update to the possibility of a 2020 WWE Draft, it was reported by Dave Meltzer on Wrestling Observer Radio this weekend that the internal discussion has come down to two dates in October as the destination.

It was originally reported on Fightful Select that WWE had spoken to broadcast partners about doing another draft this year to shake up the rosters, and that original plans had it taking place in August after SummerSlam. It was then pushed back to September, then again to October, and flip-flopped back and forth.

Meltzer also noted that it was still a possibility that WWE might move the draft back to September, and given the number of times plans have changed already, we wouldn’t suggest putting any large sums of money down on that information just yet.