WWE
Categories & Nominees Announced For 2020 WWE SLAMMY Awards
WWE has released more information for the 2020 Slammy Awards, including each of the categories and nominees.
The 2020 SLAMMY Awards: The Best of Raw and Smackdown will air on the WWE Network and major digital platforms on Wednesday, December 23, taking the weekly timeslot of WWE’s The Bump at 10:00 AM ET.
Much like Survivor Series, the NXT brand will not be included this year.
Below is a list of the categories and nominees available for fan voting in this year’s SLAMMYs. There will also be additional categories such as Ring Gear of the Year, Breakout Star of the Year and Moment of the Year that will presumably be chosen in a different manner.
Superstar of the Year (Vote)
- Drew McIntyre
- Roman Reigns
- Randy Orton
- Braun Strowman
- “The Fiend” Bray Wyatt
- Asuka
- Sasha Banks
- Bayley
- Becky Lynch
- Charlotte Flair
Match of the Year (Vote)
- Undertaker vs. AJ Styles, WrestleMania 36
- The New Day vs. The Hurt Business, Raw (11/16)
- Edge vs. Randy Orton, Backlash
- Men’s Royal Rumble Match
- AJ Styles vs. Daniel Bryan, Smackdown (6/12)
- Roman Reigns vs. Jey Uso, Hell in a Cell
- Sasha Banks vs. Bayley, Hell in a Cell
- AJ Styles vs. Sami Zayn vs. Jeff Hardy, Clash of Champions
- Drew McIntyre vs. Roman Reigns, Survivor Series
- Becky Lynch vs. Asuka, Royal Rumble
Rivalry of the Year (Vote)
- Seth Rollins vs. The Mysterio Family
- Drew McIntyre vs. Randy Orton
- Edge vs. Randy Orton
- Sasha Banks vs. Bayley
- R-Truth vs. The World
- Lana vs. Announcer Tables
Tag Team of the Year (Vote)
- The Golden Role Models
- Nia Jax & Shayna Baszler
- The New Day
- The Street Profits
- Shinsuke Nakamura & Cesaro
Return of the Year (Vote)
- Edge
- Roman Reigns
- MVP
- Goldberg
- Sami Zayn
WWE
Jaxson Ryker Returns To WWE During Main Event Taping, Partners With Elias
Jaxson Ryker is back on WWE TV, and it appears the former Forgotten Son is going to walk with Elias going forward.
Those who virtually attended the WWE Main Event taping prior to Monday Night Raw going on the air have revealed that Ryker appeared alongside Elias. Several Twitter users have shared the following image of Ryker and Elias together:
Jaxson Ryker is back. Looks like he's going to be teaming with Elias moving forward.#WWEMainEvent #WWEThunderDome pic.twitter.com/B544plgRW1
— Rob (@RobODonnell93) December 8, 2020
According to other Twitter users who watched the taping, Ryker and Elias only appeared for the segment and did not compete in a match. However, Keith Lee vs. Angel Garza was reportedly taped to air on Hulu this week. WWE has made an effort to feature bigger midcard names on Main Event in recent weeks, including Retribution, The Miz, John Morrison, and even Ricochet vs. Jeff Hardy.
Jaxson Ryker and his former Forgotten Sons partners Wesley Blake and Steve Cutler were removed from storylines in May after Ryker made an ill-timed pro-Trump tweet, among other racially-insensitive posts on social media. Ryker reportedly faced enough heat among the locker room to keep him off of SmackDown right before The Forgotten Sons were scheduled to capture the SmackDown Tag Team Championship.
Blake and Cutler returned to SmackDown last week as King Corbin’s new henchmen, thus ending The Forgotten Sons gimmick for the time being. Ryker has been teasing a move to Raw for weeks by using the specific hashtag in Instagram posts.
Results
WWE Monday Night Raw Results – Live Now: The Road To TLC Continues!
Welcome to ProWrestling.com’s live coverage of Monday Night Raw on the road to WWE TLC. This will be the final show at the current ThunderDome at the Amway Center, as construction is currently underway at Tropicana Field. Live coverage begins at 8:00 PM ET.
WWE Monday Night Raw Results
December 7, 2020
Randy Orton makes his way to the ring as a long video package airs recapping everything that happened between him, Alexa Bliss and The Fiend over the last few weeks.
Orton claims that he “squashed his moral compass” many years ago and he doesn’t need to wear a mask to let his inner demons out, unlike Bray Wyatt. He promises that at WWE TLC, The Fiend will find out why he’s the most evil, sadistic human being the company has ever seen. But first, tonight he’s going to knock on the door to the Firefly Fun House and see who lets him in…
Wyatt shows up on the tron from the Firefly Fun House. Orton immediately says that he doesn’t want to play games tonight, so Wyatt pitches to a game show where Rambling Rabbit, Abby the Witch and Mercy the Buzzard are the contestants. They’re playing for the decaying corpse of Friendship the Frog. Orton interrupts and challenges Bray Wyatt – not The Fiend – to a match later tonight because he’s sick of him. Yowie Wowie! Wyatt accepts!
Asuka (w/ Lana) vs. Shayna Baszler (w/ Nia Jax)
Nia Jax gives a pep talk to her partner backstage before the match. She claims they are the most feared women’s tag team of all time (the Jumping Bomb Angels would like a word) and at TLC they are going to rip Asuka and Lana limb from limb. Baszler claims she is going to make Asuka’s back look like her front and vice versa. Nia, confused, asked if that means she’ll have boobs on her back.
Asuka immediately shoots in and puts Baszler in a kneebar. Baszler fights back and the two trade submissions at a rapid pace, but Asuka is able to trap her in the kneebar again. After a minute, the “Queen of Spades” manages to break free and deliver a nasty powerbomb, sending Asuka rolling to the outside. She and Lana regroup while Nia comes around the corner to stare them down. Commercial time!
Shayna dominated during the break. We come back to her slapping on the rear naked choke, but Asuka turning it into a pin to break the hold. On the outside, Nia Jax runs around the corner and steamrolls through Lana. She lines up to do it again, but Lana moves out of the way and she goes crashing into the steel steps. Lana jumps off the steps but is caught by an irate Nia, who tries to powerbomb her through the announce table but is instead sent over it with a headscissors. Back in the ring, Asuka rolls up a distracted Baszler for three.
Winner: Asuka
WWE
Announced For Monday Night Raw Tonight Is…
The “Charismatic Enigma” Jeff Hardy will go one-on-one with WWE United States Champion Bobby Lashley in a non-title match this evening on Monday Night Raw.
This is the first time the two Superstars will face off in a singles match in a WWE ring. They did, however, clash on multiple occasions during their time in IMPACT Wrestling, including matches for the TNA World Heavyweight Championship.
Also announced for Raw tonight is a three-on-two handicap match pitting WWE Champion Drew McIntyre and Sheamus against number one contender AJ Styles, Money in the Bank contract holder The Miz, and John Morrison.
Finally, Randy Orton will appear as a special guest on Firefly Fun House, joining Bray Wyatt en route to his match with “The Fiend” later this month at WWE TLC.
Join us for live coverage of Monday Night Raw at 8PM ET.
Eight Matches Confirmed For Ring Of Honor Final Battle
Jaxson Ryker Returns To WWE During Main Event Taping, Partners With Elias
WWE Monday Night Raw Results – Live Now: The Road To TLC Continues!
Announced For Monday Night Raw Tonight Is…
Becky Lynch & Seth Rollins Welcome Their First Child (Photo)
This Week’s Best Instagram Photos
WWE Raw Results (11/30): Symphony Of Destruction, #1 Contender’s Triple Threat
NXT TakeOver: WarGames Results (2020): Undisputed Era vs Team McAfee, Strap Match & More!
Bayley Reveals She Was In Talks For Hayley Williams To Play For Her At WrestleMania 36
AEW Dynamite ‘Winter Is Coming’ Results (12/2): Moxley vs Omega, Iconic Debut, IMPACTful Partnership In The Works?
Watch Io Shirai’s Insane WarGames Dive, Finn Balor Says “All Eyes Go Back On The Prince” This Week
NXT Takeover: WarGames Pre-Show (Video)
FREE MATCHES: Undisputed Era & Team Ripley, WarGames, Big Show vs Undertaker, TLC
WATCH: Six Intercontinental Champions Compete In Pat Patterson Tribute Match
AEW Dynamite Videos: Sting’s Shocking Debut, Omega Steals The Title, Inner Circle Turmoil & More
Trending
-
Results1 day ago
NXT TakeOver: WarGames Results (2020): Undisputed Era vs Team McAfee, Strap Match & More!
-
WWE2 days ago
This Week’s Best Instagram Photos
-
WWE3 days ago
‘Forgotten Sons’ Steve Cutler & Wesley Blake Return To WWE Smackdown Without Jaxson Ryker
-
WWE2 days ago
CM Punk Claims NXT Roster Should Be Embarrassed Over Pat McAfee Being The Best Promo On The Show
-
WWE3 days ago
Smackdown Women’s Title Defense & Major Stip Added To WWE TLC, Updated Lineup
-
Results1 day ago
WWE Tribute To The Troops Results & Videos: Drew McIntyre vs The Miz, 10-Man Tag, Banks & Belair Team Up
-
AEW2 days ago
Sting Reportedly Joined AEW Due To Unhappiness Over His WWE Run
-
AEW2 days ago
Trey Miguel Reportedly Deciding Between WWE And AEW