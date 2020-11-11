2020 WWE Tribute To The Troops Special To Air On FOX This December

WWE Tribute to the Troops is coming to FOX.

WWE announced today that its annual celebration of America’s armed forces will take place on Sunday, December 6 from the WWE ThunderDome in Orlando, FL. The show will have to be pre-recorded as it will air in different times in different regions, either before or after the various NFL games that weekend.

WWE issued the following:

The 18th annual WWE Tribute to the Troops will air on FOX on Sunday, Dec. 6, adjacent to Sunday’s regional NFL broadcasts. Viewers with an NFL matchup airing at 1 p.m. ET can watch WWE Tribute to the Troops at 4:30 p.m. ET; viewers with an NFL matchup airing at 4:05 p.m. ET can watch the special at 3 p.m. ET. The event will take place inside the state-of-the-art WWE ThunderDome and will include servicemen and women and their families from Marine Corps Air Station New River, US Army Post Fort Hood, U.S. Navy Aircraft Carrier USS John C. Stennis (CVN 74), Naval Air Station Fallon and Naval Air Weapons Station China Lake.

WWE has put on its Tribute to the Troops every year since 2003. The company actually used to travel overseas to perform at military camps in Iraq and Afghanistan, before moving to domestic bases in 2010.

Nothing has been announced for this year’s special at this time, but generally Tribute to the Troops features several matches and musical performances from special guests.