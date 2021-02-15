2021 Dusty Rhodes Tag Team Classic Winners Are…

MSK all day! Just one month after making their surprise debut on WWE television, NXT newcomers Nash Carter and Wes Lee have forever cemented their place in the history books as the winners of the 2021 Dusty Rhodes Tag Team Classic.

The former Rascalz defeated the Grizzled Young Veterans, James Drake and Zack Gibson, in a tremendously hard fought match tonight at NXT TakeOver: Vengeance Day.

Now one step closer to realizing their dream of winning WWE championship gold, MSK capped off a tournament of all-heart performances by posing with the Dusty Cup, as confetti poured down from the rafters of the Capitol Wrestling Center.

MSK defeated Jake Atlas and Isaiah “Swerve” Scott in the first round, before moving past the David & Goliath duo of Drake Maverick and Killian Dain in the quarterfinals. Legado del Fantasma’s Joaquin Wilde and Raul Mendoza put up one hell of a fight in the semis, but eventually fell just like the rest.

MSK joins the ranks of some tremendous tag teams and a who’s-who of all-time NXT greats who have won the Dusty Cup in the past. That list includes The Undisputed Era’s Adam Cole and Kyle O’Reilly, Finn Balor and Samoa Joe, and the Authors of Pain.