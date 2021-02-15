Connect with us

WWE

2021 Dusty Rhodes Tag Team Classic Winners Are…

Published

27 mins ago

on

2021 NXT Dusty Rhodes Tag Team Classic

MSK all day! Just one month after making their surprise debut on WWE television, NXT newcomers Nash Carter and Wes Lee have forever cemented their place in the history books as the winners of the 2021 Dusty Rhodes Tag Team Classic.

The former Rascalz defeated the Grizzled Young Veterans, James Drake and Zack Gibson, in a tremendously hard fought match tonight at NXT TakeOver: Vengeance Day.


Now one step closer to realizing their dream of winning WWE championship gold, MSK capped off a tournament of all-heart performances by posing with the Dusty Cup, as confetti poured down from the rafters of the Capitol Wrestling Center.

MSK defeated Jake Atlas and Isaiah “Swerve” Scott in the first round, before moving past the David & Goliath duo of Drake Maverick and Killian Dain in the quarterfinals. Legado del Fantasma’s Joaquin Wilde and Raul Mendoza put up one hell of a fight in the semis, but eventually fell just like the rest.

MSK joins the ranks of some tremendous tag teams and a who’s-who of all-time NXT greats who have won the Dusty Cup in the past. That list includes The Undisputed Era’s Adam Cole and Kyle O’Reilly, Finn Balor and Samoa Joe, and the Authors of Pain.

Eli Drake Has Arrived At NXT Takeover With A Brand New Name

Published

2 hours ago

on

Feb 14, 2021

By

Former IMPACT World Champion and NWA World Tag Team Champion Eli Drake made a surprise appearance during the NXT Takeover: Vengeance Day kickoff show on the WWE Network.

As reported earlier today by PWInsider.com, Drake has signed a new contract with the black-and-yellow brand after his recent run with the National Wrestling Alliance. He will now be using the name LA Knight in WWE going forward.


Drake is probably best known for his promos and in-ring segment “A Fact of Life” but he put down several big names during his four years with IMPACT including James Storm, John Morrison, Moose, Alberto el Patron and the current WWE Champion Drew McIntyre.

Results

WWE NXT Takeover: Vengeance Day Results: Dusty Cup Finals, Three Titles On The Line!

Published

4 hours ago

on

Feb 14, 2021

By

WWE NXT Takeover: Vengeance Day

1. Quick Results

Welcome to ProWrestling.com’s live coverage of WWE NXT Takeover: Vengeance Day. Quick results are below, or you can follow the provided links or our handy new section jumper for more detailed play-by-play coverage. Results courtesy of PW staff writer Matthew Wilkinson (@MC_Wilkinson1). 

NXT Takeover: Vengeance Day
February 14, 2021


Women’s Dusty Rhodes Tag Team Classic Finals (Results)
Dakota Kai & Raquel Gonzalez def. Shotzi Blackheart & Ember Moon

North American Title Match (Results)
Johnny Gargano (c) def. Kushida

Men’s Dusty Rhodes Tag Team Classic Finals (Results)
MSK def. Grizzled Young Veterans

Women’s NXT Championship Match (Results)
Io Shirai (c) def. Toni Storm vs. Mercedes Martinez

NXT Championship Match (Results)
Finn Balor (c) vs. Pete Dunne

WWE

WWE Signs Former NWA Star & IMPACT Wrestling World Champion

Published

4 hours ago

on

Feb 14, 2021

By

Former IMPACT World Champion Eli Drake (real name: Shaun Ricker) has reportedly signed a contract with the WWE NXT brand. PWInsider.com was the first to report the news.

Drake previously had a short one-year run in WWE developmental but was released in late 2014 citing differences with then-head coach Bill Demott. Soon after he signed with IMPACT Wrestling and spent four years there rising up the roster, winning the King of the Mountain and IMPACT World Tag Team titles, in addition to the world title.


In 20219 Drake signed with the National Wrestling Alliance and became a mainstay on their weekly NWA Powerrr series. He later won the NWA World Tag Team Championships alongside “The Cowboy” James Storm.

