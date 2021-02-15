WWE
2021 Dusty Rhodes Tag Team Classic Winners Are…
MSK all day! Just one month after making their surprise debut on WWE television, NXT newcomers Nash Carter and Wes Lee have forever cemented their place in the history books as the winners of the 2021 Dusty Rhodes Tag Team Classic.
The former Rascalz defeated the Grizzled Young Veterans, James Drake and Zack Gibson, in a tremendously hard fought match tonight at NXT TakeOver: Vengeance Day.
Now one step closer to realizing their dream of winning WWE championship gold, MSK capped off a tournament of all-heart performances by posing with the Dusty Cup, as confetti poured down from the rafters of the Capitol Wrestling Center.
Dusty would be proud. 💛🏆🖤#DustyClassic #WeAreNXT #NXTTakeOver @NashCarterWWE @WesLee_WWE pic.twitter.com/qu8MO3Yayh
— WWE NXT (@WWENXT) February 15, 2021
MSK defeated Jake Atlas and Isaiah “Swerve” Scott in the first round, before moving past the David & Goliath duo of Drake Maverick and Killian Dain in the quarterfinals. Legado del Fantasma’s Joaquin Wilde and Raul Mendoza put up one hell of a fight in the semis, but eventually fell just like the rest.
MSK using "ground and pound" technicality AND GYV becoming high-flyers!?
This match is just as UNPREDICTABLE as it is INCREDIBLE! #NXTTakeOver #DustyClassic @JamesDrake_GYT @ZackGibson01 @WesLee_WWE pic.twitter.com/OE5Kk72SLs
— WWE (@WWE) February 15, 2021
MSK joins the ranks of some tremendous tag teams and a who’s-who of all-time NXT greats who have won the Dusty Cup in the past. That list includes The Undisputed Era’s Adam Cole and Kyle O’Reilly, Finn Balor and Samoa Joe, and the Authors of Pain.
This is no quit, and ALL HEIGHT in @WesLee_WWE! 🤯#NXTTakeOver #DustyClassic @JamesDrake_GYT @ZackGibson01 pic.twitter.com/Dx60zR4UYg
— WWE NXT (@WWENXT) February 15, 2021
WWE
Eli Drake Has Arrived At NXT Takeover With A Brand New Name
Former IMPACT World Champion and NWA World Tag Team Champion Eli Drake made a surprise appearance during the NXT Takeover: Vengeance Day kickoff show on the WWE Network.
As reported earlier today by PWInsider.com, Drake has signed a new contract with the black-and-yellow brand after his recent run with the National Wrestling Alliance. He will now be using the name LA Knight in WWE going forward.
Drake is probably best known for his promos and in-ring segment “A Fact of Life” but he put down several big names during his four years with IMPACT including James Storm, John Morrison, Moose, Alberto el Patron and the current WWE Champion Drew McIntyre.
WOAH! Look who just showed up on the #NXTTakeOver: Vengeance Day Pre-Show! 😲😲😲😲😲
𝙇𝘼 𝙆𝙣𝙞𝙜𝙝𝙩 has arrived!@TheEliDrake pic.twitter.com/IGaYpZRMtJ
— WWE Network (@WWENetwork) February 14, 2021
Results
WWE NXT Takeover: Vengeance Day Results: Dusty Cup Finals, Three Titles On The Line!
Welcome to ProWrestling.com’s live coverage of WWE NXT Takeover: Vengeance Day. Quick results are below, or you can follow the provided links or our handy new section jumper for more detailed play-by-play coverage. Results courtesy of PW staff writer Matthew Wilkinson (@MC_Wilkinson1).
NXT Takeover: Vengeance Day
February 14, 2021
Women’s Dusty Rhodes Tag Team Classic Finals (Results)
Dakota Kai & Raquel Gonzalez def. Shotzi Blackheart & Ember Moon
North American Title Match (Results)
Johnny Gargano (c) def. Kushida
Men’s Dusty Rhodes Tag Team Classic Finals (Results)
MSK def. Grizzled Young Veterans
Women’s NXT Championship Match (Results)
Io Shirai (c) def. Toni Storm vs. Mercedes Martinez
NXT Championship Match (Results)
Finn Balor (c) vs. Pete Dunne
WWE
WWE Signs Former NWA Star & IMPACT Wrestling World Champion
Former IMPACT World Champion Eli Drake (real name: Shaun Ricker) has reportedly signed a contract with the WWE NXT brand. PWInsider.com was the first to report the news.
Drake previously had a short one-year run in WWE developmental but was released in late 2014 citing differences with then-head coach Bill Demott. Soon after he signed with IMPACT Wrestling and spent four years there rising up the roster, winning the King of the Mountain and IMPACT World Tag Team titles, in addition to the world title.
In 20219 Drake signed with the National Wrestling Alliance and became a mainstay on their weekly NWA Powerrr series. He later won the NWA World Tag Team Championships alongside “The Cowboy” James Storm.
2021 Dusty Rhodes Tag Team Classic Winners Are…
Eli Drake Has Arrived At NXT Takeover With A Brand New Name
WWE NXT Takeover: Vengeance Day Results: Dusty Cup Finals, Three Titles On The Line!
WWE Signs Former NWA Star & IMPACT Wrestling World Champion
IMPACT Wrestling Announces New Weekly Lead-In Show On AXS TV
Carlito Wants Another Former WWE Superstar To Make A Return
WWE Monday Night Raw Results (2/1): Edge vs Randy Orton, Two Titles On The Line, Royal Rumble Fallout!
WWE Raw Results (2/8): McIntyre vs Orton, Riddle vs Keith Lee, Hardy vs Styles, Shane O’Mac Returns!
WWE Smackdown Results (2/12): Reigns Refuses The Chamber, Seth Rollins Returns, Elimination Chamber Qualifying Matches
AEW Dynamite Beach Break Results: Massive 6-Man Tag, Britt Baker vs. Thunder Rosa, Wedding Ceremony For Kip & Penelope
WWE NXT Injury Report: Updates On Ciampa, LeRae, Legado del Phantasma & Kayden Carter
Smackdown Post-Match Interviews: Sami Zayn & Rey Mysterio Confrontation, Bayley Sweeps Riott Squad, More
Big E Wants To Move On From Apollo Crews: “This Man Is Not Worthy Of Lacing My Boots”
AEW Reveals Bracket For Women’s Eliminator Tournament, More Info On Japan Bracket Matches
WWE’s The Bump: Christian Talks Royal Rumble Return, Mark Henry, MSK, Toni Storm & More
Trending
-
Impact1 day ago
IMPACT No Surrender Results (2/13): Swann vs Dreamer, Good Brothers Defend, Triple Threat Revolver
-
WWE1 day ago
WWE Signs Another Independent Wrestling Star
-
WWE2 days ago
All Six Competitors Revealed For Smackdown Elimination Chamber Match
-
AEW13 hours ago
CM Punk Names The Five AEW Stars He Believes Have Potential
-
WWE2 days ago
Big E Wants To Move On From Apollo Crews: “This Man Is Not Worthy Of Lacing My Boots”
-
Results4 hours ago
WWE NXT Takeover: Vengeance Day Results: Dusty Cup Finals, Three Titles On The Line!
-
WWE2 days ago
Six-Man Gauntlet Match Set For Raw With Big Elimination Chamber Implications
-
WWE6 hours ago
WWE Reportedly Signs Former Knockouts Champion