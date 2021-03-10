Kayla Braxton broke the news on “The Bump” that the 2021 WWE Hall of Fame special featuring the 2020 and 2021 classes will stream exclusively on Peacock on Tuesday, April 6.

No inductees have been announced for the 2021 class yet, however WWE had a full 2020 class announced before the COVID-19 pandemic scrapped plans for an induction ceremony in Tampa last April.

(Update: Molly Holly has been confirmed for the 2021 class.)

The 2020 inductees are The Bella Twins, The nWo (Hulk Hogan, Kevin Nash, Scott Hall, Sean Waltman), Jushin “Thunder” Liger, “The British Bulldog” David Smith, JBL, and Batista.

BREAKING NEWS from @KaylaBraxtonWWE on #WWETheBump: The @WWE Hall of Fame will be streaming on @peacockTV on Tuesday, April 6th which will include the 2020 class as well as a 2021 class. #WWEHOF pic.twitter.com/gE6IsSgwqS — WWE (@WWE) March 10, 2021

Here’s a look at WWE’s already hectic WrestleMania week schedule:

— Monday (4/6): Monday Night Raw

— Tuesday (4/7): 2021 WWE Hall of Fame

— Wednesday (4/8): NXT

— Thursday (4/9): NXT TakeOver

— Friday (4/10): Friday Night Smackdown

— Saturday (4/11): WrestleMania 37

— Sunday (4/12): WrestleMania 37

