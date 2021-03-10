Connect with us

Date Announced For 2021 WWE Hall Of Fame Ceremony; Major Update On 2020 Inductees

2021 WWE Hall of Fame Logo

Kayla Braxton broke the news on “The Bump” that the 2021 WWE Hall of Fame special featuring the 2020 and 2021 classes will stream exclusively on Peacock on Tuesday, April 6.

No inductees have been announced for the 2021 class yet, however WWE had a full 2020 class announced before the COVID-19 pandemic scrapped plans for an induction ceremony in Tampa last April.


(Update: Molly Holly has been confirmed for the 2021 class.)

The 2020 inductees are The Bella Twins, The nWo (Hulk Hogan, Kevin Nash, Scott Hall, Sean Waltman), Jushin “Thunder” Liger, “The British Bulldog” David Smith, JBL, and Batista.

Here’s a look at WWE’s already hectic WrestleMania week schedule:

— Monday (4/6): Monday Night Raw
— Tuesday (4/7): 2021 WWE Hall of Fame
— Wednesday (4/8): NXT
— Thursday (4/9): NXT TakeOver
— Friday (4/10): Friday Night Smackdown
— Saturday (4/11): WrestleMania 37
— Sunday (4/12): WrestleMania 37

WATCH: Samoa Joe Interviews Rhea Ripley On ‘WWE Grit & Glory’

Mar 10, 2021

By

WWE is partnering up with Chevrolet Silverado for a new cross-promotional series called “WWE Grit & Glory”. The latest episode features former world champion and current Raw color commentator Samoa Joe interviewing former NXT champion on two continents and total badass Rhea Ripley.

Ripley debuted in the 2017 Mae Young Classic tournament, losing to Dakata Kai but turning heads in the second round. She returned in 2018, this time making it to the fourth round. Soon after she jumped to the NXT UK brand to become the first ever NXT UK Women’s Champion.


At the end of 2019 Ripley defeated Shayna Baszler to win the NXT Women’s Championship. Although she would lose the bout, she made history once again by defending that title in arguably the best match of WrestleMania 37 weekend, taking Charlotte to the limit. All before the age of 24.

Ripley is set to join the Monday Night Raw brand very soon. Vignettes for her arrival have already begun airing on television.

WWE

WWE’s The Bump: Damian Priest Talks Bad Bunny, Hall Of Fame News, Hurricane, Molly Holly & More

Mar 10, 2021

By

Featured above is this week’s brand new episode of WWE’s The Bump. Kayla Braxton and her crew return with some major breaking news about the 2021 WWE Hall of Fame ceremony in Tampa. Plus the legendary “Mighty” Molly Holly swings by for an interview, Damian Priest discusses his friendship with 24/7 Champion Bad Bunny, Shane “Hurricane” Helms and more!

WWE’s The Bump airs every Wednesday at 10:00 AM ET on the WWE Network (soon to be NBCUniversal’s Peacock) as well as all major social media platforms including TikTok.


WWE

John Laurinaitis Reportedly Returns As WWE Head Of Talent Relations

Mar 10, 2021

By

Dave Meltzer reports that John Laurinaitis is once again leading WWE’s talent relations.

Per the report, “The talent relations department is being split into talent management and talent branding. The latter of which will be the idea of a talent agency looking to book WWE talent for appearances, television commercials, movies, and other third party engagements.”


Johnny Ace’s new title is General Manager, Talent.

Laurinaitis originally took over as head of talent relations in 2004 after Jim Ross stepped down. Laurinaitis left the position in 2012 with Mark Carrano taking over.

Since 2012, John Laurinaitis has remained with the company as a a producer and agent. He’s also been featured on Total Bellas in recent years as he is married to The Bella Twins’ mother.

There’s no word yet on Mark Carrano’s status in the company.

