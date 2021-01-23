205 Live Brand Sees Its First Women’s Match, Two More Teams Advance In Dusty Rhodes Tag Team Classic

WWE Smackdown Results

January 22, 2021

Universal Champion Roman Reigns started the show, as per usual, in the ring with Paul Heyman. He was NOT happy about Adam Pierce sneaking Kevin Owens into another title shot at the Royal Rumble. He trashed Pierce for getting out of the match because of an “injury”, claiming that his back hurts from carrying the entire company.

Pierce came out to confront the champion. Reigns claimed it was no big surprise that he never made it to WWE as a wrestler if he’s the kind of man to complain about minor injuries. Heyman started laughing and Pierce snapped at him, yelling that he has no problem backing down to the world champion, but doesn’t have to take grief from Paul. After some more trash talking between the two sides, Heyman challenged Adam Pierce to a match in the Smackdown main event, and Pierce accepted. What could possibly go wrong?

Sami Zayn came down to ringside with his documentary crew and handcuffed himself to one of the barricades. He complained loudly about the double-standard that he got caught for “cheating” last week, but when Apollo Crews did it, nobody batted an eye. Sami stayed there being obnoxious for well into the broadcast.

Asuka & Charlotte Flair def. Ruby Riott & Liv Morgan. Billie Kay has been trying to find the right fit for herself on the roster since coming to Smackdown, often at the expense of everyone she tries to help. This week it looked like the Riott Squad had the match won with a visual pin on Asuka, but the ref was too busy dealing with Billie to do his job.

Backstage, Billie Kay tried to apologize to the The Riott Squad and said she got them both booked in the Royal Rumble to make up for it. They rejected the idea of Billie teaming up with them.

Daniel Bryan came out to talk about why he wants to win the Royal Rumble. It’s one of the few accolades he’s never accomplished. Cesaro came out and bragged about being able to speak in five languages, just like the old days. Bryan asked for a rematch, but Cesaro flat out refused because he’s done proving himself to anyone. He did, however, throw out a challenge to anyone else backstage that he didn’t just beat last week. Enter: Dolph Ziggler.

Cesaro def. Dolph Ziggler. Cesaro picks up yet another strong, clean victory over a top name (not to mention current champion). Daniel Bryan was on commentary for this one.

Sasha Banks def. Reginald. If you’re just tuning in, Reginald is Carmella’s personal sommelier and assistant. He spent most of the time just trying not to get caught by The Boss. Banks caught him with a Meteora and talked trash with Carmella outside the ring, slapping the champaign out of her hand. Banks hit another Meteora and slapped on the Bank Statement to win.

Backstage, Paul Heyman boasted about the supposed master plan that Roman Reigns must have for Adam Pierce tonight. Reigns said there was no plan, and told Paul to go out and handle his business like a man. Paul very suddenly realized how much trouble he was in.

Big E (c) vs. Apollo Crews for the Intercontinental Championship ended in a no-contest. Sami Zayn, who yes was still handcuffed to barricade after all that time, finally broke free and attacked both men at the climax of the match. He rocked both with Helluva Kicks and left with his documentary crew.

Backstage, the Street Profits gave a fruit basket to Sonya Deville and asked for a match for the Smackdown Tag Team titles. Deville denied their request but said they’d talk about it again when Montez Ford heals up.

Bayley and Bianca Belair both came out for an obstacle course, hosted by Michael Cole. Anyone else getting NXT season one flashbacks?

Bayley’s course was much, much easier. She had to jump some really small hurdles, shoot a basketball through a hoop, and some other shenanigans. Bianca Belair then did a much more difficult course, lifted Otis on her shoulders, and destroyed Bayley’s time.

Bayley was of course a poor winner and jumped Bianca, attacking her and dropped the basketball hoop on top of her.

King Corbin def. Dominik Mysterio. Okay straight-forward match. Corbin blocked a 619 and hit the End of Days to win. Rey Mysterio was at ringside.

Adam Pierce came out first for the main event. Paul Heyman followed, taping up his wrists, before claiming to be injured. Roman Reigns, who was supposed to have left the arena earlier in the night, ran down to the ring and dropped Pierce with a Superman Punch. He beat Pierce all around the arena until Kevin Owens, who was also supposed to not be in the building, made the save.

Owens dropped Reigns with a stunner before officials came out to get between them. Owens fought them all off and hit a second stunner, then put Reigns through the announce table with a pop-up powerbomb.