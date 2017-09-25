205 Live Roster Reacts To Enzo Amore Winning Cruiserweight Title

By
Aaron Sass
-
1

Enzo Amore became the new Cruiserweight Champion at Sunday’s No Mercy show, as he defeated Neville to win his first singles title in WWE.

Now, the entire 205 Live roster is mad that Enzo Amore is the champion of their division:

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR

Previous articleMickie James Comments On Asuka’s Main Roster Debut
Next articleBayley Reacts To Her Loss At No Mercy
Aaron Sass
SHARE

1 COMMENT

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here