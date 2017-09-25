205 Live Roster Reacts To Enzo Amore Winning Cruiserweight Title

Enzo Amore became the new Cruiserweight Champion at Sunday’s No Mercy show, as he defeated Neville to win his first singles title in WWE.

Now, the entire 205 Live roster is mad that Enzo Amore is the champion of their division:

Welp………😒 — Cedric Alexander (@CedricAlexander) September 25, 2017

…back to the drawing board… — Lince Dorado (@LuchadorLD) September 25, 2017

NOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOO!!!!!!!! — Drew Gulak (@DrewGulak) September 25, 2017

And they called me a joke … #WWENoMercy — Jack A. Gallagher (@GentlemanJackG) September 25, 2017

Ugh, I'll just have to count my ABs harder to save our show.

#WWENoMercy — Tony Nese (@TonyNese) September 25, 2017

I don't consider him the champ. It's vacant as far as I'm concerned. https://t.co/R8qzN8lfb9 — 🇺🇸TJ Perkins🇵🇭 (@MegaTJP) September 25, 2017

Would love to..he's the exact opposite of everything I paved the way for. https://t.co/33G4Ly6ETl — 🇺🇸TJ Perkins🇵🇭 (@MegaTJP) September 25, 2017