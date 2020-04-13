2K Rumored To Have Cancelled WWE 2K21, New Game Coming This Year?

While no official announcement has been made with regard to the annual WWE and 2K video game, several names within the industry are now claiming that the 2020 release has been cancelled.

Justin Leeper, listed as the lead narrative writer for three iterations of the WWE Smackdown vs. Raw franchise, has put out a video on YouTube claiming that despite a lack of clear communication from the developers, WWE 2K21 will not be released this year as originally planned.

While the expected cancellation could be partially due to the COVID-19 pandemic haunting production or concerns over distribution later in the year, last year’s release WWE 2K20 was met with near universal frustration.

Holding a Metacritic score of just 43/100 on PS4 and 45/100 on XBox One, the most recent entry into the franchise was riddled with bugs and, in some cases, glitches that rendered the game unplayable at times. There were also entire gameplay modes and customization options missing from previous releases.

WWE 2K20 was the first game in the franchise NOT put out under the Yuke’s banner, as 2K opted to get rid of their long-time development team and bring in California-based Visual Concepts, who had assisted on the previous releases, in a now full-time capacity.

WWE’s partnership with Yuke’s dated all the way back to the release of WWF Smackdown for the Playstation in 2000, and boasts many successful collaborations including Smackdown! Here Comes The Pain, WWE Day of Reckoning for the Nintendo Gamecube, as well as the aforementioned Smackdown vs. Raw and WWE 2K series.

Leeper also reported that a “different kind” of WWE video game would be released by 2K this year, calling it something of a “palate cleanser”. Visual Concepts will apparently not be involved in its development.