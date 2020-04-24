2K Statement On WWE 2K21 Cancellation, Announcement Coming Next Week

2K has issued the following statement in response to reports to this year’s WWE 2K21 video game has been cancelled.

“We will be sharing details on the future of the WWE 2K franchise as well as some exciting news on Monday at 7:00 a.m. ET.”

Justin Leeper, a writer for the Smackdown vs. Raw video game series, was the first to claim earlier this month that WWE 2K21 was no longer set for release. He also stated that a “different kind” of WWE game was coming this year.