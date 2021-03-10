3/10 AEW Dynamite Preview: Revolution Fallout, Darby Allin vs Scorpio Sky, Two Big Debuts & More

All Elite Wrestling returns to Daily’s Place in Jacksonville, FL this evening on the heels of a white hot AEW Revolution that featured tremendous action, a few major surprises, and… unfortunately, one of the more embarrassing show-closing moments in recent memory.

Tonight’s episode of AEW Dynamite on TNT will be headlined by the bruised and battered face of the TNT network, Darby Allin, defending his TNT Championship against Scorpio Sky. Allin survived a heavily-praised cinematic Street Fight against Team Taz at Revolution. Luckily for him, his opponent also had to go through a grueling Face of the Revolution ladder match to earn the title opportunity.

This past weekend also saw the arrival of Christian Cage and “All Ego” Ethan Page. The former will be speaking for the first time in an AEW ring this evening, while Page gets his first Dynamite match against the Nightmare Family’s Lee Johnson.

Rey Fenix and PAC represented the Death Triangle at Revolution by winning the first ever Tag Team Casino Royale, earning a future AEW World Tag Team Championship shot at the Young Bucks. The champs just narrowly retained their titles against Chris Jericho and MJF on Sunday, and now Matt Jackson will have to go one-on-one with Rey Fenix.

Also announced for AEW Dynamite tonight is an interview with Sting, so we may find out The Icon’s direction after defeating Team Taz in his return to the ring. Cody will also be in action against an unspecified opponent, and The Inner Circle will look to get back on the same page with a “War Council”. Jericho has promised there will be some “major changes” made to the group.

We also have a six-woman tag team match on the books for tonight. AEW Women’s World Champion Hikaru Shida teams with Ryo Mizunami and Thunder Rosa for a stacked bout against Nyla Rose, Maki Itoh and Dr. Britt Baker DMD.

Join us for live coverage of AEW Dynamite tonight at 8/7c.