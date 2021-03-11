3/11 NJPW New Japan Cup Results: Second Round Begins, EVIL vs Jeff Cobb, Great O-Khan vs Toru Yano

The first round of the 2021 NJPW New Japan Cup has come to a close following today’s show in Kyoto. We now know exactly who will be advancing to the Round of 16, and fans won’t have to wait very long at all as the action begins with two big tournament matches on Thursday, March 11.

* * *

Let’s start on the left side of the bracket. EVIL was one of two competitors to receive a first round bye, as a reward for winning the 2020 New Japan Cup. He will enter the tournament fresh, but is coming up against The Empire’s Jeff Cobb, who is coming off a win over third generation legend Satoshi Kojima.

Great O-Khan will also carry The Empire flag into the second round. He’s coming off a huge upset victory over former IWGP double champion Tetsuya Naito, who took the newcomer far too lightly consider the wear and tear already on his body from another recent loss to the current champion. O-Khan battles Toru Yano next, in a match he wins 99% of the time in a straight-up fight, but you can never really count out the trickster king in a setting like this. Yano is New Japan’s go-to bracket buster.

Hirooki Goto takes on Shingo Takagi in what should be the hardest-hitting match of the second round. Both are coming off hard fought victories, although it’s perhaps more impressive that Shingo put down “The Rainmaker” Kazuchika Okada to advance.

Round out the left hand side of the bracket, the evil emperor Minoru Suzuki goes to war against Bullet Club’s KENTA. I take back what I just said literally one paragraph ago — this might be the hardest hitting match of the tournament. This one is actually pretty exciting, as it’s the first time Suzuki and KENTA have faced off one-on-one since a Pro Wrestling NOAH show in 2005.

Moving to the right side of the bracket we have Will Ospreay, the third member of The Empire still alive in this tournament, taking on Zack Sabre Jr. in a battle of Britain’s best. Their last four singles matches together range from ****1/4 to ***** ratings from the Wrestling Observer Newsletter. Sabre’s character work has improved tremendously and Ospreay’s all-around game is better from working with heavyweights at such a high level, so there’s no reason this shouldn’t be among their best outings together.

We’ve also got Yuji Nagata, another third generation legend, taking on SANADA in second round action. We also found out earlier today that David Finlay and YOSHI-HASHI have advanced and will be taking on each other next.

Last but certainly not least, “Switchblade” Jay White and “The Ace” Hiroshi Tanahashi renew their personal rivalry in a match that will 100% guaranteed be great because these two can’t wrestle anything but great matches together. Tanahashi is coming in fresh as the NEVER Openweight Champion and has vowed to help put that title on the map as a legit top singles championship; especially now that the IWGP Intercontinental belt is being merged with the IWGP Heavyweight belt.

EVIL vs. Jeff Cobb (3/11)

Great O-Khan vs. Toru Yano (3/11)

Hirooki Goto vs. Shingo Takagi (3/13)

Minoru Suzuki vs. KENTA (3/13)

Will Ospreay vs. Zack Sabre Jr. (3/14)

Yuji Nagata vs. SANADA (3/14)

David Finlay vs. YOSHI-HASHI (3/15)

Jay White vs. Hiroshi Tanahashi (3/15)

