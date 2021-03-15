NJPW
3/15 NJPW New Japan Cup Results: Jay White vs Hiroshi Tanahashi, David Finlay vs YOSHI-HASHI
NJPW New Japan Cup Results
March 15, 2021
Korakuen Hall, Tokyo, Japan
And with that the second round of the 2021 New Japan Cup has come to an end.
The brand new IMPACT World Tag Team Champion David Finlay scored a big win over YOSHI-HASHI at Korakuen Hall today, and will advance to the quarterfinals to face Jay White. The “Switchblade” added another win over rival Hiroshi Tanahashi to his record, despite NEVER Openweight Champion coming in fresh off a first round bye.
The quarterfinals will take place on March 16 & 18.
— Six-Man Tag Team Match: Suzuki-Gun (DOUKI & El Desperado & Minoru Suzuki) def. Bullet Club (Jado & Taiji Ishimori & KENTA) in 8:02.
— Six-Man Tag Team Match: The Empire (Great O-Khan & Jeff Cobb & Will Ospreay) def. Suzuki-Gun (Yoshinobu Kanemaru & Taichi & Zack Sabre Jr.) in 7:10. Cobb pinned Kanemaru with Tour of the Islands.
— Six-Man Tag Team Match: Los Ingobernables de Japon (BUSHI & Shingo Takagi & Sanada) def. Ryusuke Taguchi & Hirooki Goto & Yuji Nagata in 6:26. Sanada pinned Taguchi.
— New Japan Cup Second Round Match: David Finlay def. YOSHI-HASHI in 13:12 with the Acid Drop to advance to the quarterfinals.
— New Japan Cup Second Round Match: Jay White def. Hiroshi Tanahashi in 19:54 with Bladerunner.
NJPW
3/11 NJPW New Japan Cup Results: Second Round Begins, EVIL vs Jeff Cobb, Great O-Khan vs Toru Yano
NJPW New Japan Cup Results
March 11, 2021
Ehime, Japan
* * *
The second round of the tournament kicked off today with the trickster king Toru Yano and Bullet Club’s EVIL advancing. They will now face each other in the quarterfinals on 3/16. There were also tag team matches previewing the Hirooki Goto vs. Shingo Takagi match on 3/13 and Jay White vs. Hiroshi Tanahashi on 3/15.
— Tomohiro Ishii & YOSHI-HASHI def. David Finlay & Yota Tsuji
— Six-Man Tag Team Match: Bullet Club (Bad Luck Fale & Jado & Yujiro Takahashi) def. Satoshi Kojima & Tomoaki Honma & Yuya Uemura
— Eight-Man Tag Team Match: CHAOS (SHO & Kazuchika Okada & Hirooki Goto & Yuji Nagata) def. Los Ingobernables de Japon (BUSHI & Tetsuya Naito & Shingo Takagi & SANADA)
— Six-Man Tag Team Match: Hiroshi Tanahashi & Juice Robinson & Toa Henare def. Bullet Club (Chase Owens & KENTA & Jay White)
— New Japan Cup Second Round Match: Toru Yano def. Great O-Khan
— New Japan Cup Second Round Match: EVIL def. Jeff Cobb
NJPW
2021 New Japan Cup Update: Round Two Kicks Off Thursday, All 16 Competitors Now Official
The first round of the 2021 NJPW New Japan Cup has come to a close following today’s show in Kyoto. We now know exactly who will be advancing to the Round of 16, and fans won’t have to wait very long at all as the action begins with two big tournament matches on Thursday, March 11.
* * *
Let’s start on the left side of the bracket. EVIL was one of two competitors to receive a first round bye, as a reward for winning the 2020 New Japan Cup. He will enter the tournament fresh, but is coming up against The Empire’s Jeff Cobb, who is coming off a win over third generation legend Satoshi Kojima.
Great O-Khan will also carry The Empire flag into the second round. He’s coming off a huge upset victory over former IWGP double champion Tetsuya Naito, who took the newcomer far too lightly consider the wear and tear already on his body from another recent loss to the current champion. O-Khan battles Toru Yano next, in a match he wins 99% of the time in a straight-up fight, but you can never really count out the trickster king in a setting like this. Yano is New Japan’s go-to bracket buster.
Hirooki Goto takes on Shingo Takagi in what should be the hardest-hitting match of the second round. Both are coming off hard fought victories, although it’s perhaps more impressive that Shingo put down “The Rainmaker” Kazuchika Okada to advance.
Round out the left hand side of the bracket, the evil emperor Minoru Suzuki goes to war against Bullet Club’s KENTA. I take back what I just said literally one paragraph ago — this might be the hardest hitting match of the tournament. This one is actually pretty exciting, as it’s the first time Suzuki and KENTA have faced off one-on-one since a Pro Wrestling NOAH show in 2005.
Moving to the right side of the bracket we have Will Ospreay, the third member of The Empire still alive in this tournament, taking on Zack Sabre Jr. in a battle of Britain’s best. Their last four singles matches together range from ****1/4 to ***** ratings from the Wrestling Observer Newsletter. Sabre’s character work has improved tremendously and Ospreay’s all-around game is better from working with heavyweights at such a high level, so there’s no reason this shouldn’t be among their best outings together.
We’ve also got Yuji Nagata, another third generation legend, taking on SANADA in second round action. We also found out earlier today that David Finlay and YOSHI-HASHI have advanced and will be taking on each other next.
Last but certainly not least, “Switchblade” Jay White and “The Ace” Hiroshi Tanahashi renew their personal rivalry in a match that will 100% guaranteed be great because these two can’t wrestle anything but great matches together. Tanahashi is coming in fresh as the NEVER Openweight Champion and has vowed to help put that title on the map as a legit top singles championship; especially now that the IWGP Intercontinental belt is being merged with the IWGP Heavyweight belt.
- EVIL vs. Jeff Cobb (3/11)
- Great O-Khan vs. Toru Yano (3/11)
- Hirooki Goto vs. Shingo Takagi (3/13)
- Minoru Suzuki vs. KENTA (3/13)
- Will Ospreay vs. Zack Sabre Jr. (3/14)
- Yuji Nagata vs. SANADA (3/14)
- David Finlay vs. YOSHI-HASHI (3/15)
- Jay White vs. Hiroshi Tanahashi (3/15)
For more information check out NJPW1972.com.
NJPW
3/10 NJPW New Japan Cup Results: Three Tournament Matches Bring First Round To A Close
NJPW New Japan Cup Results
March 10, 2021
Sandan-ike Park Gym, Kyoto, Japan
The first round of the tournament came to an end today in Kyoto, with all three remaining matches playing out as you might expect. David Finlay, YOSHI-HASHI and Jay White are the final two competitors advancing to the second round.
— 8-Man Tag Team Match: Bullet Club (EVIL & Bad Luck Fale & KENTA & Dick Togo) def. Hiroshi Tanahashi & Toru Yano & Juice Robinson & Yuya Uemura
— 6-Man Tag Team Match: The Empire (Great O-Khan & Will Ospreay & Jeff Cobb) def. Satoshi Kojima & Yuji Nagata & Tomaoki Honma
— 8-Man Tag Team Match: Los Ingobernables de Japon (BUSHI & Tetsuya Naito & SANADA & Shingo Takagi) def. CHAOS (SHO & Hirooki Goto & Tomohiro Ishii & Kazuchika Okada)
— New Japan Cup First Round Match: David Finlay def. Chase Owens
— New Japan Cup First Round Match: YOSHI-HASHI def. Yujiro Takahashi
— New Japan Cup First Round Match: Jay White def. Toa Henare
No major surprises here. David Finlay and YOSHI-HASHI advance and will actually face each other in the Round of 16 on 3/15. On that same show, “Switchblade” Jay White renews a personal rivalry with “The Ace” Hiroshi Tanahashi, who comes in fresh after receiving a bye in the first round as a perk of being NEVER Openweight Champion.
