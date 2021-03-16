AEW
3/16 AEW DARK Video: Luchasaurus vs Cezar Bononi, SCU, Bear Country, Varsity Blonds & More
Featured above is the latest episode of AEW Dark.
There were 15 matches taped for this week’s show, in addition to the 14 matches shown on the series premiere of AEW Dark: Elevation this past Monday night. Luchasaurus battles Cezar Bononi, tag team #1 contenders SCU in action, plus the newly signed “Legit” Leyla Hirsch, Bear Country, The Dark Order and more.
More Kenny Omega Content Planned For Upcoming IMPACT Wrestling Episodes
Kenny Omega will be back on IMPACT Wrestling television soon.
The AEW World Champion is set to defend his gold in a Title vs. Title match against Unified IMPACT World Champion Rich Swann at IMPACT’s annual Rebellion pay-per-view on April 24.
IMPACT returned to the studio on Monday to resume television tapings that will take them through March and into April. According to a report from Fightful.com, Omega is scheduled for the tapings and will be present to help set up their major interpromotional title match.
This program goes back to AEW Winter is Coming when Omega, with help from IMPACT EVP Don Callis, screwed Jon Moxley out of the AEW World Championship.
The so-called “Best Bout Machine” then began appearing in vignettes from his tour bus parked outside the IMPACT taping venue. This set up a six-man tag team match pitting Omega and the Good Brothers against Rich Swann, Chris Sabin and Moose (a last minute replacement for Alex Shelley) at IMPACT Hard to Kill.
After the pay-per-view Omega announced that he would be stepping away from IMPACT for awhile, which was to focus on building up the Not-So-Exploding Barbed Wire Death Match against Jon Moxley at AEW Revolution.
Meanwhile, Rich Swann has been racking up wins and adding to his legacy as the IMPACT World Champion. This past Saturday at Sacrifice, Swann defeated an extremely on-his-game Moose to unify his belt with the TNA World Heavyweight Championship.
Excalibur Reveals Advice Jim Ross Gave Him About Commentating
AEW commentator, Excalibur revealed the best piece of advice he has received from Jim Ross since working with him at the announce desk.
Excalibur brought plenty of commentating experience with him when he joined AEW, having worked in the role for PWG for many years. However, he did that on his own, which is very different from being part of a three-man booth, and he revealed the pointer that JR gave to him when they started working together.
“One of the first shows, Jim Ross said to me, ‘you have good points, but we don’t get paid by the word.’ When it’s a PWG show and I’m calling it by myself, I can ramble on for as long as I need to to make a point. When I have to pass the ball to two other guys, being concise and making a point with an economy of words is something, for live television, I hadn’t done a lot of at that point. That’s something that really stuck with me,” Excalibur told Robbie Fox on My Mom’s Basement. (H/T to Fightful.com for the transcription)
Excalibur has certainly done a great job since joining AEW, and he now not only commentates on Dynamite and all major PPV events, but also on AEW Dark, alongside Taz.
Matt Sydal To Face Kenny Omega In AEW World Title Eliminator On 3/24 AEW Dynamite
During the premiere of AEW Dark Elevation, Tony Khan announced a big singles match for the March 24th edition of AEW Dynamite.
In nine days, Matt Sydal will face Kenny Omega in an AEW World Title Eliminator match. This means that if Sydal beats Omega, he will earn a future AEW World Championship match.
AEW ran an angle on Dark: Elevation that saw Mike and Matt Sydal get into it with Omega backstage, which prompted Matt to face Michael Nakamzawa after the Sydal brothers already beat Jorel Nelson & Royce Isaacs earlier in the night.
After Matt Sydal beat Nakazawa, Omega attacked him. This prompted Khan’s announcement, which you can watch below.
Click here for complete results from the first episode of AEW Dark: Elevation.
