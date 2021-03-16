3/16 AEW DARK Video: Luchasaurus vs Cezar Bononi, SCU, Bear Country, Varsity Blonds & More

Kenny Omega will be back on IMPACT Wrestling television soon.

The AEW World Champion is set to defend his gold in a Title vs. Title match against Unified IMPACT World Champion Rich Swann at IMPACT’s annual Rebellion pay-per-view on April 24.

IMPACT returned to the studio on Monday to resume television tapings that will take them through March and into April. According to a report from Fightful.com, Omega is scheduled for the tapings and will be present to help set up their major interpromotional title match.

This program goes back to AEW Winter is Coming when Omega, with help from IMPACT EVP Don Callis, screwed Jon Moxley out of the AEW World Championship.

The so-called “Best Bout Machine” then began appearing in vignettes from his tour bus parked outside the IMPACT taping venue. This set up a six-man tag team match pitting Omega and the Good Brothers against Rich Swann, Chris Sabin and Moose (a last minute replacement for Alex Shelley) at IMPACT Hard to Kill.

After the pay-per-view Omega announced that he would be stepping away from IMPACT for awhile, which was to focus on building up the Not-So-Exploding Barbed Wire Death Match against Jon Moxley at AEW Revolution.

Meanwhile, Rich Swann has been racking up wins and adding to his legacy as the IMPACT World Champion. This past Saturday at Sacrifice, Swann defeated an extremely on-his-game Moose to unify his belt with the TNA World Heavyweight Championship.