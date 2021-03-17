Impact
Welcome to ProWrestling.com’s coverage of IMPACT Wrestling on AXS TV. We have a new X-Division Champion and new IMPACT World Tag Team Champions following a very newsworthy IMPACT Plus Sacrifice special this past weekend. Plus, we’ll hear from Rich Swann following his world title unification bout against Moose, and Sami Callihan battles Trey Miguel in the main event!
March 16, 2021
FinJuice def. Team XXXL
Juice rocked Larry D with stiff punches and the champions hit double dropkicks and a double bulldog to take the big man down. They tried to do the same thing to Romero, but Acey Baby wouldn’t go down and squashed them both with corner splashes. FinJuice eventually baited Romero into accidentally splashing his own partner, and hit him with dropkicks until he fell out of the ring. Juice followed with a plancha over the ropes, while Finlay dropped Larry D with an Acid Drop to get the win.
The Good Brothers came out after the match and Karl Anderson claimed their match against FinJuice at Sacrifice shouldn’t have counted. He complained that they’ve been pulling double duty on IMPACT and AEW Dynamite every week, and has four kids at home all going to school on Zoom.
Juice and Finlay agreed they could have their rematch anytime, but gave the Good Brothers a bit of their own medicine saying they couldn’t do it right now because they have to go back to Japan and “get in a few Korakuen tours”. Finlay called them “young boys” with a big grin on his face, and the two teams started brawling. The new IMPACT World Tag Team Champions stood tall in the ring.
Backstage
The Good Brothers stormed into Scott D’Amore’s office and started making excuses right away. D’Amore said it wasn’t his fault they lost their titles at Sacrifice. They couldn’t get the job done and now they have to deal with the consequences. He announced FinJuice vs. Good Brothers for the titles at IMPACT Wrestling Rebellion, but in the meantime, there was nothing he can do because the titles are going to Japan!
Tommy Dreamer approached D’Amore and was concerned about not having tag team champions on the show. D’Amore got agitated and said it wasn’t easy to book a major wrestling show, and took a shot about Dreamer running ECW into the ground with his buddy “Paul E”. He sarcastically told Dreamer he could book the entire Hardcore Justice special on IMPACT Plus, and Dreamer gave him a piece of paper with some ideas that he actually thought were pretty good. Tommy’s got the book for Hardcore Justice on April 10!
Rhino def. Jake Something
Rhino charged immediately with shoulder thrusts and forearm strikes in the corner. Jake hit him across the face but got rocked with a shoulder tackle and Rhino went to work with body shots and knees to the temple. Headlock time! Jake was quick to shake off the hold and dropped his opponent with a backdrop suplex. EY got on the apron and things divolved into mayhem as James Storm and Chris Sabin ran down to even the odds. In the chaos, Jake turned around into a Gore from Rhino for the 1-2-3.
Violent By Design put the boots to Something, Storm and Sabin after the match. They didn’t even stand a chance. Rhino hit another Gore on “The Cowboy” as Joe Doering, Eric Young and Cody Deaner continued to beat up the others.
