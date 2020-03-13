3/16 Monday Night Raw Reportedly Moved To WWE Performance Center

According to a report from PWInsider.com, the March 16 episode of Monday Night Raw has been moved to the WWE Performance Center in Orlando, from its originally scheduled location in Detroit, Michigan. An official announcement from the company is likely forthcoming.

It’s expected that all programming going forward will be held at the Performance Center, with house shows being cancelled, until the COVID-19 (coronavirus) global pandemic has been contained. Tonight’s episode of WWE Friday Night Smackdown will also take place at the P.C.