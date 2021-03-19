Welcome to ProWrestling.com’s live coverage of WWE Friday Night Smackdown on FOX. “The Boss” Sasha Banks defends her Smackdown Women’s Championship tonight, plus Edge returns to action against Jey Uso and more on the final stop before this Sunday’s WWE Fastlane pay-per-view.

WWE Smackdown Results

March 19, 2021

The show started with Sasha Banks in Gorilla position ready to defend her title. She was disrupted by Bianca Belair, who was unhappy about Reginald still being anywhere near their program on the road to WrestleMania, and even more unhappy that Sasha agreed to face Nia Jax two nights before their big tag team title match at Fastlane.

Smackdown Women’s Championship Match

Sasha Banks (c) def. Nia Jax to retain

“The Boss” rushed in but got whipped into the corner and bludgeoned with shoulder thrusts. Nia delivered a military press slam, a body slam and a running elbow drop for two. A running powerslam got her a bit closer, but Banks rolled outside to catch her breath. Bianca Belair came down to ringside to cheer on the champ and get her back on her feet.

Nia dominated Banks throughout the commercial, targeting her back. She continued to whip her from post to post before slapping on a Stretch Muffler submission. Banks managed to escape and avoided a Banzai Drop. She reversed a powerslam into the Bank Statement, but Belair and Shayna Baszler rolled into the ring swinging on each other. Baszler went for a big kick but accidentally took out her partner. Banks cleared the ring and took advantage of the chaos to pin Nia.

Backstage

Nia Jax was furious and claimed she would be a double champion right now if it wasn’t for Shayna Baszler getting involved in her matched. She wanted to know what she was going to do about it, and Shayna said she was going to find Bianca Belair and beat the hell out of her tonight before they get their revenge at Fastlane.

Seth Rollins came to the ring and mocked Cesaro relentlessly, playing footage of him getting Curb Stomped twice. He called Cesaro the biggest waste of talent in WWE history. Shinsuke Nakamura interrupted him, but instead of speaking he simply beat the hell out of Rollins in a brief fist fight and hit him with the Kinshasa.

Dominik & Rey Mysterio def. The Street Profits

Smackdown Tag Team Champions Dolph Ziggler and Robert Roode were on commentary for this one. It’s pushed that whoever wins here may be in line for a title shot this Sunday.

Good action between Dominik and Montez early on. As always the roster is really trying to give Dom a lot of spots to look as good as possible. Dawkins dominated Rey for a few minutes in the middle, hitting him with splashes in the corner and taking things to the mat with a pretty serious size advantage. In the end, the Mysterios set up for a Doomsday Device spot but Rey instead flew to the outside to take out Montez Ford. Dominik was still perched on Dawkins’ shoulders, but rolled into a pin to surprise the big man!

Gable and Otis came out and talked trash about beating up the Mysterios the last few weeks. The Street Profits distracted them on their way out and Dominik took them out with a huge tope con hilo.

