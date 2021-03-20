3/20 NJPW New Japan Cup Semifinal Results: David Finlay vs Will Ospreay, EVIL vs Shingo Takagi

NJPW New Japan Cup Results

March 20, 2021

The finals are set! Not even an earthquake could stop today’s New Japan Pro-Wrestling event in Sendai today, as Will Ospreay and Shingo Takagi both advanced to the last round. This sets up a huge rematch from their five-star-plus collision in the 2020 G1 Climax and 2019 Best of the Super Junior Finals.

— The Empire (Jeff Cobb & Great O-Khan) def. Juice Robinson & Yuya Eumura in 8:44. Cobb pinned the Young Lion after a Tour of the Islands.

— Six-Man Tag Team Match: CHAOS (SHO & YOSHI-HASHI & Toru Yano) def. Bullet Club (Jado & Chase Owens & Bad Luck Fale) in 7:58. Yano rolled up Jado with a schoolboy pin.

— Six-Man Tag Team Match: Los Ingobernables de Japon (BUSHI & SANADA & Tetsuya Naito) def. Suzuki-Gun (DOUKI & Zack Sabre Jr. & Taichi) in 11:19. Sanada tapped out DOUKi with the Skull End.

— Six-Man Tag Team Match: Kazuchika Okada & Hiroshi Tanahashi & Kota Ibushi def. Bullet Club (Yujiro Takahashi & KENTA & Jay White) in 10:26. Ibushi pinned Yujiro after the Kamigoye.

— New Japan Cup Semifinals: Will Ospreay def. David Finlay in 21:04 with the Stormbreaker

— New Japan Cup Semifinals: Shingo Takagi def. EVIL in 22:43 with Last of the Dragon

The 2021 NJPW New Japan Cup finals take place on Sunday, March 21 at Xebio Arena Sendai at 1:00 AM ET, streaming live exclusively on NJPW World.