NJPW
3/20 NJPW New Japan Cup Semifinal Results: David Finlay vs Will Ospreay, EVIL vs Shingo Takagi
NJPW New Japan Cup Results
March 20, 2021
The finals are set! Not even an earthquake could stop today’s New Japan Pro-Wrestling event in Sendai today, as Will Ospreay and Shingo Takagi both advanced to the last round. This sets up a huge rematch from their five-star-plus collision in the 2020 G1 Climax and 2019 Best of the Super Junior Finals.
— The Empire (Jeff Cobb & Great O-Khan) def. Juice Robinson & Yuya Eumura in 8:44. Cobb pinned the Young Lion after a Tour of the Islands.
— Six-Man Tag Team Match: CHAOS (SHO & YOSHI-HASHI & Toru Yano) def. Bullet Club (Jado & Chase Owens & Bad Luck Fale) in 7:58. Yano rolled up Jado with a schoolboy pin.
— Six-Man Tag Team Match: Los Ingobernables de Japon (BUSHI & SANADA & Tetsuya Naito) def. Suzuki-Gun (DOUKI & Zack Sabre Jr. & Taichi) in 11:19. Sanada tapped out DOUKi with the Skull End.
— Six-Man Tag Team Match: Kazuchika Okada & Hiroshi Tanahashi & Kota Ibushi def. Bullet Club (Yujiro Takahashi & KENTA & Jay White) in 10:26. Ibushi pinned Yujiro after the Kamigoye.
— New Japan Cup Semifinals: Will Ospreay def. David Finlay in 21:04 with the Stormbreaker
— New Japan Cup Semifinals: Shingo Takagi def. EVIL in 22:43 with Last of the Dragon
The 2021 NJPW New Japan Cup finals take place on Sunday, March 21 at Xebio Arena Sendai at 1:00 AM ET, streaming live exclusively on NJPW World.
NJPW
NJPW Announces Match Card For New Japan Cup Semifinals Including Big Six-Man Tag Match
New Japan Pro-Wrestling has announced the full match card for this Saturday’s event in Sendai, including a dream trio of top stars and the semifinals of the 2021 New Japan Cup.
In the first of two tournament matches, David Finlay will look to keep the rocket strapped firmly to his back coming off a huge upset over “Switchblade” Jay White in the third round. He is certainly the underdog of the four remaining competitors. To advance to the finals the new IMPACT World Tag Team Champion will have to take down Will Ospreay next, and that’s something only Kazuchika Okada has been able to do this year — and the “Rainmaker” needed more than 35 minutes to do it.
Also in tournament action, the 2020 winner and former IWGP double champion EVIL battles Shingo Takagi. This is an interesting one. They’ve had plenty of tag team matches alongside and against one another, but Shingo has never actually gotten his hands on EVIL one-on-one since he betrayed Los Ingobernables de Japon last year. They were in opposite blocks in the 2020 G1 Climax, so this is a genuine first-time match between former stablemates.
Also in non-tournament action, a six-man tag team match will see Bullet Club’s KENTA and Jay White take out their frustrations after being eliminated in the quarterfinals. They’ll team up with Yujiro Takahashi to take on an elite trio made up of IWGP World Heavyweight Champion Kota Ibushi, “The Ace” Hiroshi Tanahashi and Kazuchika Okada.
The show will air live on NJPW World this Saturday at 4:00 AM ET.
Match Card:
— Tag Team Match: Juice Robinson & Yuya Uemura vs. The Empire (Jeff Cobb & Great O-Khan)
— Six-Man Tag Team Match: CHAOS (SHO & YOSHI-HASHI & Toru Yano) vs. Bullet Club (Jado & Chase Owens & Bad Luck Fale)
— Six-Man Tag Team Match: Los Ingobernables de Japon (BUSHI & SANADA & Tetsuya Naito) vs. Suzuki-Gun (DOUKI & Zack Sabre Jr. & Taichi)
— Six-Man Tag Team Match: Kazuchika Okada & Hiroshi Tanahashi & Kota Ibushi vs. Bullet Club (KENTA & Jay White & Yujiro Takahashi)
— New Japan Cup Semifinals: David Finlay vs. Will Ospreay
— New Japan Cup Semifinals: Shingo Takagi vs. EVIL
Impact
FinJuice To Defend IMPACT World Tag Team Titles In New Japan Pro-Wrestling
David Finlay and Juice Robinson captured the IMPACT World Tag Team Championships this past Saturday night at Sacrifice, and have already returned to Japan to finish out the rest of the 2021 New Japan Cup tour.
As previously reported, FinJuice will defend the titles against the Good Brothers at IMPACT Wrestling Rebellion on April 24, assuming they can successfully leave Japan with the belts still around their waists.
IMPACT EVP Scott D’Amore informed the Good Brothers on Tuesday night that they would have to wait until Rebellion to get their rematch for the titles. He also let slip that FinJuice would be defending the championships for New Japan Pro-Wrestling before they return to the U.S. for that match.
No date has been officially announced as of yet, but assuming David Finlay doesn’t win the 2021 New Japan Cup, the most likely destination would be NJPW Sakura Genesis on April 4. The New Japan Cup Finals on March 21 are also a possibility, but again, depend on Finlay not making it past Jay White in the third round of the tournament.
.@MachineGunKA and @The_BigLG will get their rematch against FinJuice on April 24th at #IMPACTRebellion! #IMPACTonAXSTV @ScottDAmore pic.twitter.com/3Fal8qI7nz
— IMPACT (@IMPACTWRESTLING) March 17, 2021
NJPW
3/15 NJPW New Japan Cup Results: Jay White vs Hiroshi Tanahashi, David Finlay vs YOSHI-HASHI
NJPW New Japan Cup Results
March 15, 2021
Korakuen Hall, Tokyo, Japan
And with that the second round of the 2021 New Japan Cup has come to an end.
The brand new IMPACT World Tag Team Champion David Finlay scored a big win over YOSHI-HASHI at Korakuen Hall today, and will advance to the quarterfinals to face Jay White. The “Switchblade” added another win over rival Hiroshi Tanahashi to his record, despite NEVER Openweight Champion coming in fresh off a first round bye.
The quarterfinals will take place on March 16 & 18.
— Six-Man Tag Team Match: Suzuki-Gun (DOUKI & El Desperado & Minoru Suzuki) def. Bullet Club (Jado & Taiji Ishimori & KENTA) in 8:02.
— Six-Man Tag Team Match: The Empire (Great O-Khan & Jeff Cobb & Will Ospreay) def. Suzuki-Gun (Yoshinobu Kanemaru & Taichi & Zack Sabre Jr.) in 7:10. Cobb pinned Kanemaru with Tour of the Islands.
— Six-Man Tag Team Match: Los Ingobernables de Japon (BUSHI & Shingo Takagi & Sanada) def. Ryusuke Taguchi & Hirooki Goto & Yuji Nagata in 6:26. Sanada pinned Taguchi.
— New Japan Cup Second Round Match: David Finlay def. YOSHI-HASHI in 13:12 with the Acid Drop to advance to the quarterfinals.
— New Japan Cup Second Round Match: Jay White def. Hiroshi Tanahashi in 19:54 with Bladerunner.
