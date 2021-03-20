3/20 WWE Talking Smack Report: Sasha Banks, Apollo Crews, Paul Heyman Claims WrestleMania Main Event Will Change

3/13 WWE Talking Smack Report

Hosts: Kayla Braxton & Paul Heyman

Guests: Sasha Banks, Apollo Crews & Paul Heyman

Kayla ran down all the hits from Friday Night Smackdown as well as all the blue brand matches taking place Sunday at WWE Fastlane, while Paul Heyman stared at her.

Guest: Sasha Banks

“The Boss” did her weird fake laugh thing (like nails on a chalkboard to me) and talked about how excited she was to make history and become the first ever three-time WWE Women’s Tag Team Champion at Fastlane.

Kayla asked her about not being on the same page as Bianca Belair and their issues with Nia Jax and Shayna Baszler. No mention of Reginald, interestingly, who was not on Smackdown this week either. Banks claimed she wasn’t nervous, nor was she worried. Bianca picked HER to headline WrestleMania because she’s the best there is. Plus, she beat Nia Jax this week.

Kayla reminded her that it’s not just about being the Smackdown Women’s Champion, but about working together as a part of a team. Heyman was not helpful and just agreed with everything Sasha said.

Guest: Apollo Crews

Apollo was mad that Kayla didn’t give him a “proper” introduction because she refused to call him the “next” Intercontinental Champion. Heyman of course gave him a lavished entrance talking him up. “We got rid of the wrong female journalist!” That could have been about Renee Young leaving, but that definitely sounded like a shot at the Charly Caruso news.

Kayla asked if this “new” Apollo we’re seeing on Smackdown is a result of him losing to Big E and if he’s jealous of his success so far as a new singles competitor. Apollo asked who was writing her terrible questions. He claimed it’s not personal between him and Big E, and it’s not about friendship. It’s just about gold.

Heyman said the last time Apollo was on Talking Smack he hold him to leave a challenger, and come back a champion, but he failed in his quest to do that. But the reason he’ll be successful, and the reason 2021 is going to be his year, is because he doesn’t view those so-called “losses” as anything but opportunity to learn and grow. Heyman said the only way he’s going to get to WrestleMania at this point is to walk out of Fastlane as Intercontinental Champion, so there can be no more excuses.

Apollo shook Heyman’s hand and called that real respect. He looked into the camera and said if Big E thought what happened between them so far was bad, just wait until Sunday at Fastlane. He promised to walk out with the title and force Big E to leave the ThunderDome on a stretcher.

Guest: Paul Heyman

“I’m a guest on my own show.”

Kayla asked Paul on his thoughts about Eric Bischoff being inducted into the WWE Hall of Fame as a member of the class of 2021. Heyman took a deep breath and thought quite a lot about it before speaking.

“I don’t think the WWE Hall of Fame is complete without Eric Bischoff. This is an honor that is long overdue, and it’s well-earned. It’s most deserved. The criterion to be in the Hall of Fame is impact upon the industry, and it would be very hard for anyone to argue that Eric Bischoff did not make as significant an impact upon this industry as almost anybody else in its industry. I respect WWE for having the intelligence, and for understanding just how much Eric Bischoff belongs in the Hall of Fame.”

“I would like to add, however, that if you look back in history, that the 1990s in this industry were ruled by Eric Bischoff, Paul Heyman and Vincent K. McMahon — and only one of us is still relevant enough to be on television every week. On top, in the main event of WrestleMania, with the biggest star in this industry, the champ, Roman Reigns.”

Kayla talked about the main event this Sunday at Fastlane, and asked Heyman about the possibility of Daniel Bryan removing Roman Reigns from the title picture at WrestleMania. Heyman said that the main event of WrestleMania WILL certainly change — and that’s not a prediction, it’s a spoiler — but not in the way everybody thinks.

Heyman said Daniel Bryan is a dreamer, but all he’s going to receive on Sunday is an ass-whipping. He also said “a real man would have married both of the Bellas” which I thought was hilarious. Heyman claimed that Reigns is going to beat Bryan so badly at Fastlane that Edge will “shit in his pants” and realize that he no longer wants to do this. He ended the show promising that Reigns will headline WrestleMania and ran down his list of eight million titles and accolades.