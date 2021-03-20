WWE
3/20 WWE Talking Smack Report: Sasha Banks, Apollo Crews, Paul Heyman Claims WrestleMania Main Event Will Change
3/13 WWE Talking Smack Report
Hosts: Kayla Braxton & Paul Heyman
Guests: Sasha Banks, Apollo Crews & Paul Heyman
Kayla ran down all the hits from Friday Night Smackdown as well as all the blue brand matches taking place Sunday at WWE Fastlane, while Paul Heyman stared at her.
Guest: Sasha Banks
“The Boss” did her weird fake laugh thing (like nails on a chalkboard to me) and talked about how excited she was to make history and become the first ever three-time WWE Women’s Tag Team Champion at Fastlane.
Kayla asked her about not being on the same page as Bianca Belair and their issues with Nia Jax and Shayna Baszler. No mention of Reginald, interestingly, who was not on Smackdown this week either. Banks claimed she wasn’t nervous, nor was she worried. Bianca picked HER to headline WrestleMania because she’s the best there is. Plus, she beat Nia Jax this week.
Kayla reminded her that it’s not just about being the Smackdown Women’s Champion, but about working together as a part of a team. Heyman was not helpful and just agreed with everything Sasha said.
Guest: Apollo Crews
Apollo was mad that Kayla didn’t give him a “proper” introduction because she refused to call him the “next” Intercontinental Champion. Heyman of course gave him a lavished entrance talking him up. “We got rid of the wrong female journalist!” That could have been about Renee Young leaving, but that definitely sounded like a shot at the Charly Caruso news.
Kayla asked if this “new” Apollo we’re seeing on Smackdown is a result of him losing to Big E and if he’s jealous of his success so far as a new singles competitor. Apollo asked who was writing her terrible questions. He claimed it’s not personal between him and Big E, and it’s not about friendship. It’s just about gold.
Heyman said the last time Apollo was on Talking Smack he hold him to leave a challenger, and come back a champion, but he failed in his quest to do that. But the reason he’ll be successful, and the reason 2021 is going to be his year, is because he doesn’t view those so-called “losses” as anything but opportunity to learn and grow. Heyman said the only way he’s going to get to WrestleMania at this point is to walk out of Fastlane as Intercontinental Champion, so there can be no more excuses.
Apollo shook Heyman’s hand and called that real respect. He looked into the camera and said if Big E thought what happened between them so far was bad, just wait until Sunday at Fastlane. He promised to walk out with the title and force Big E to leave the ThunderDome on a stretcher.
Guest: Paul Heyman
“I’m a guest on my own show.”
Kayla asked Paul on his thoughts about Eric Bischoff being inducted into the WWE Hall of Fame as a member of the class of 2021. Heyman took a deep breath and thought quite a lot about it before speaking.
“I don’t think the WWE Hall of Fame is complete without Eric Bischoff. This is an honor that is long overdue, and it’s well-earned. It’s most deserved. The criterion to be in the Hall of Fame is impact upon the industry, and it would be very hard for anyone to argue that Eric Bischoff did not make as significant an impact upon this industry as almost anybody else in its industry. I respect WWE for having the intelligence, and for understanding just how much Eric Bischoff belongs in the Hall of Fame.”
“I would like to add, however, that if you look back in history, that the 1990s in this industry were ruled by Eric Bischoff, Paul Heyman and Vincent K. McMahon — and only one of us is still relevant enough to be on television every week. On top, in the main event of WrestleMania, with the biggest star in this industry, the champ, Roman Reigns.”
Kayla talked about the main event this Sunday at Fastlane, and asked Heyman about the possibility of Daniel Bryan removing Roman Reigns from the title picture at WrestleMania. Heyman said that the main event of WrestleMania WILL certainly change — and that’s not a prediction, it’s a spoiler — but not in the way everybody thinks.
Heyman said Daniel Bryan is a dreamer, but all he’s going to receive on Sunday is an ass-whipping. He also said “a real man would have married both of the Bellas” which I thought was hilarious. Heyman claimed that Reigns is going to beat Bryan so badly at Fastlane that Edge will “shit in his pants” and realize that he no longer wants to do this. He ended the show promising that Reigns will headline WrestleMania and ran down his list of eight million titles and accolades.
NXT Women’s Title Match Announced For NXT TakeOver: Stand & Deliver
A new title match has been announced for WrestleMania weekend. WWE has confirmed that Io Shirai will defend her NXT Women’s Championship against Raquel Gonzalez during night one of NXT TakeOver: Stand & Deliver on April 7.
The news was first reported by Muscle & Fitness Hers, who has a new interview up with Raquel Gonzalez discussing the upcoming title match and her training regimen heading into the big day.
The last powerhouse she faced was Rhea Ripley — and that was months ago,” Gonzalez told the magazine. “I know she is the best in the world, and to be the best you have to beat the best. So I’m coming in with the most excited and anticipated mindset that I can.”
Gonzalez and her tag team partner Dakota Kai recently won the 2021 Women’s Dusty Rhodes Tag Team Classic, with a victory over Ember Moon and Shotzi Blackheart in the finals. She also defeated Rhea Ripley in a Last Woman Standing match at NXT New Year’s Evil, arguably the biggest singles win of her career so far.
NXT TakeOver: Stand & Deliver will take place across two nights during WrestleMania week. Night one on April 7 will air on the USA Network, while night two airs exclusively on NBCU’s Peacock service.
WWE Announces Rhea Ripley’s Monday Night Raw Debut
Fans won’t have to wait much longer to see Rhea Ripley bring her particular brand of brutality to the women’s division of Monday Night Raw.
WWE has officially announced that the history-making Superstar will make her debut as a member of the red brand this coming week on the first episode of Raw following WWE Fastlane.
Ripley became the inaugural NXT UK Women’s Champion and is also a former NXT Women’s Champion, defending that title against Charlotte Flair in what was arguably the best match of WrestleMania 36 weekend. All before the age of 24.
She finished up her time with the black-and-yellow brand on January 6 at NXT New Year’s Evil, losing to Raquel Gonzalez, who actually got some very big news today. Vignettes for Ripley’s arrival on Raw began airing shortly after last month’s Elimination Chamber event.
WATCH: Samoa Joe Interviews Rhea Ripley on WWE ‘Grit & Glory’
https://t.co/6NRJaqz22H pic.twitter.com/zyPuk0SmOw
— RheaRipley_WWE (@RheaRipley_WWE) March 20, 2021
New U.S. Title Match, Rollins vs Nakamura Added To WWE Fastlane, Updated Card
WWE has officially announced that Riddle will defend the United States Championship against the leader of Retribution, Mustafa Ali, this Sunday at WWE Fastlane.
Also confirmed is a singles match between Seth Rollins and Shinsuke Nakamura. Rollins is en route to a bigger match against Cesaro down the line, likely at WrestleMania 37. As his former tag team partner, Nakamura came to Cesaro’s defense on Friday Night Smackdown and left the false “Messiah” laying on his back with a Kinshasa.
Read More: WWE Fastlane updates following this week’s episode of Friday Night Smackdown.
WWE Fastlane 2021
Date: March 21, 2021
Streaming: WWE Network & Peacock
Universal Championship Match
Special Enforcer: Edge
Roman Reigns (c) vs. Daniel Bryan
No Holds Barred Match
Drew McIntyre vs. Sheamus
WWE Women’s Tag Team Championship Match
Nia Jax (c) & Shayna Baszler (c) vs. Bianca Belair & Sasha Banks
Intercontinental Championship Match
Big E (c) vs. Apollo Crews
United States Championship Match
Riddle (c) vs. Mustafa Ali
Alexa Bliss vs. Randy Orton
Seth Rollins vs. Shinsuke Nakamura
Braun Strowman vs. Shane McMahon
