Impact
3/23 IMPACT Wrestling Results: Eddie Edwards vs Karl Anderson, X-Division Title Match, Kenny Omega Returns
IMPACT Wrestling Results
March 23, 2021
* * *
The show began with AEW World Champion Kenny Omega entering the building with Don Callis.
Deonna Purrazzo def. Jazz
Susan and Jordynne Grace were out at ringside. No Kimber Lee this week.
Jazz took the champion to the mat and tried to put her away quickly with some early pinning combinations. Deonna took her down with an arm drag but ran right into a mean right hook from the legend. Susan got on the apron and alto took a right hand from Jazz, but this allowed Deonna to clobber her from behind and take control.
Deonna slapped on a headlock and transitioned between holds, slowing things down for a couple of minutes. Jazz rallied back with right hands and a trio of short-arm clotheslines. Big boot for two. Susan got involved again. Jordynne ran around the ring to stop her but ate the post instead. Deonna took advantage of the distraction to score a roll-up win.
X-Division Championship Match
TJP def. Austin Austin (c) via DQ
The big man Madman Fulton was at ringside for this one.
They started with some great grappling on the mat, with TJP trying to maintain a wrist lock and alternate between holds. TJP whipped Austin to the corner but ran into a spin kick. Austin hit a superkick on the apron and climbed the ropes, but the challenger jumped up and surprised him with a Spanish Fly for two.
Austin controlled the pace during the match, keeping him on the mat and working him over with various holds. TJP went after the knee attempting to create an opening, but got caught in a body stretch. He finally broke free and kicked the champion in the head a few times. TJP dodged a corner splash and connected with a jumping knee to the chin, before face-washing him in the corner. Helluva Kick! 1… 2… not enough.
TJP went for the Detonation Kick but Austin escaped out the back and hit him with an enzuigiri. The champion followed with an awesome springboard Fameasser for two-and-a-half. Both guys got to their feet and traded kicks and forearms. TJP hit a backdrop suplex and slapped on an Octopus Stretch. Fulton pushed the ropes towards the champion, trying to help him out, but TJP pulled him backwards into rear naked choke. Fulton put Austin’s boot on the ropes and informed the ref.
TJP launched himself over the ropes into a swinging dropkick, taking out the big man. He tried for the Mamba Splash on Austin, but ran into the knees. Both men down. Austin hit a spin kick and a pair of double knees, but got scooped up into the Detonation Kick! TJP went to the top and and this time hit the Mamba Splash! 1… 2… Fulton rushes the ring and attacks TJP, forcing the DQ.
Fulton chokeslammed TJP all the way to hell and back and continued to put the boots to him after the match. Josh Alexander ran out with a steel chair and chased the bad guys away.
CONTINUED ON NEXT PAGE >>
AEW
Break It Down: Ranking Every Major Wrestling TV Show (Week #11)
It’s time to Break It Down once again, taking a look at the six major shows from the wrestling world over the past week, ranking them. It was a strong week once again, with all six shows having some positives to take away from them.
It’s a busy time of year for wrestling and that’s shown in the quality of the weekly content here, which is a good thing for all the fans involved. But out of each show, which was the one that stood out the most?
6. Impact Wrestling
IMPACT Wrestling was a fun show this week, and it being at the bottom of this list doesn’t reflect it as a bad show. However, there was only one real high-quality match on this show, with the main event between Sami Callihan and Trey Miguel being fantastic.
The opening match was a standard victory for Finn Juice, but the post-match promos with The Good Brothers felt a little too lighthearted to me for that serious topic of the Tag Titles. Rhino’s victory was simple enough as well, while the 12 knockouts tag bout was a chaotic one, but a fun showcase of the talent.
But the best moment of the night really came between Rich Swann and Don Callis. Building up to the Title vs. Title match he will be having with Kenny Omega was great to see, with both men getting their points across in terrific style.
5. WWE Raw
WWE Raw might not be for everyone, but it did just edge things against IMPACT this week. The show had its flaws, as ever, with the promos between Shane McMahon and Braun Strowman still being awkward, and him beating down the Monster Amongst Men singlehandedly seems a little odd to me.
However, the show felt like it was direct and had a clear purpose this week, which was a big improvement. The focus on Drew McIntyre and Bobby Lashley throughout the night was great, while the main event bout between Lashley and Sheamus was an excellent hard-hitting encounter.
Asuka returning and showcasing her aggressive side again was welcomed, and that is something people want more of. But the match of the night was the Tag Team Championship match, which saw The New Day win the titles in a very fun bout, while AJ Styles and Omos becoming a team is something that should spark interest.
4. WWE NXT UK
This show was well structures this week with a nice mix of in-ring action and promos/backstage segments. Nathan Frazer and Ashton Smith had a nice opening contest which was kept to a high energy and served its purpose of putting over Frazer.
While the continuation of Ilja Dragunov’s storyline of anger issues was done well. Sam Gradwell trying to wind him up only to talk himself into a NoDQ match is good work, while Amir Jordan still not being overly happy with Kenny Williams’ cheating tactics but wanting that titles is an interesting and unique story.
Rampage Brown coming out and challenging WALTER is certainly interesting and building Rampage to that level is always a good idea. Meanwhile, the main event between Trent Seven and Jordan Devlin was a fantastic bout for the Cruiserweight Title.
3. WWE NXT
In comparison to the usual standard for the black and gold brand, this was a slight step backward, with the focus on putting rivals into tag team storylines hitting this brand too. The promos with Karrion Kross and Finn Balor built their match nicely, but putting having them challenge for the NXT Tag Team Titles was a situation nobody needed.
The build with Jordan Devlin and Santos Escobar was excellent, with that storyline really writing itself, yet the promos only injected more passion. Adam Cole and Kyle O’Reilly’s storyline got a little too silly for me, with the incident on the road involving the police, but there’s no doubt some fans who would have enjoyed that.
Tommaso Ciampa potentially facing WALTER is something that does bring a lot of interest though, and that could be an amazing match. While the best in-ring match on this show was between Zoey Stark, who continues to impress, and Dakota Kai.
2. WWE SmackDown
WWE SmackDown was heavily focused on WWE Fastlane this week, with almost every segment on the show pushing the PPV, which is what a go-home show should be doing. While Sasha Banks and Bianca Belair being involved in the Women’s Tag Title picture isn’t a great idea, Banks and Nia Jax did have a nice opening match, and throughout the show, they worked hard to push the story they’re telling.
The blue brand continues to push the tag team division well and the direction is seemingly a four-way at WrestleMania, which is being built nicely. SmackDown also has great mid-card storylines with Seth Rollins/Cesaro and Shinsuke Nakamura and Sami Zayn seemingly being set for a feud with Kevin Owens, which is always a recipe for success.
Apollo Crews and Big E added great heat to their rivalry with the promos being intense and the brawl furthering that. Meanwhile, Daniel Bryan and Roman Reigns had a great segment and the note about Reigns having never tapped is an interesting one to add into their Universal Title match. Plus, this show had Edge competing in the main event, which was certainly a nice finish to what was an excellent episode of the show.
1. AEW Dynamite
AEW really is on a roll at the start of 2021, and it continued with this terrific episode of the show. Right from the start, this began with a bang as Cody and Penta had a nice opening contest, although, the work with QT Marshall is something that just isn’t that interesting.
The Pinnacle promo was strong and introduced the group well, while the 10 men tag was as chaotic as expected. I will write about not wanting Tony Schiavone to interview Sting every week until I’m blue in the face but having Lance Archer continue to tease the rivalry was good, and cracks appearing in Team Taz is an interesting twist.
However, when it comes to this show there is really only one thing that everyone will talk about, which is the Lights Out match between Britt Baker and Thunder Rosa. This was an amazing match between two women clearly trying to make a point, leaving it all in the ring in a brutal, yet incredible encounter.
Sixth place= 1 point
Fifth place= 2 points
Fourth place= 3 points
Third place= 4 points
Second place=5 points
First place= 6 points
2020 results (each week, the points tally will be added up below):
WWE Raw- 20
IMPACT Wrestling- 35
WWE NXT- 48
AEW Dynamite- 57
WWE NXT UK- 32
WWE SmackDown- 34
AEW
STF Underground Episode 97 – Breaking Down Britt Baker vs. Thunder Rosa, Is Finn Balor’s Character Holding Back Karrion Kross?
Welcome to another episode of STF Underground!
In this episode we discuss:
- Jordan Devlin’s Return
- If Finn Balor’s current character is holding back Karrion Kross
- How the women’s division has changed after Britt Baker vs. Thunder Rosa
- The Pinnacle
- Why Cody vs. Pentagon Failed
- & MUCH MORE!
FOLLOW US:
FACEBOOK: STF Underground Podcast
Twitter/IG: @STFUnderground
AEW
IMPACT Wrestling Officially Announces Kenny Omega’s Return
Kenny Omega will make his highly anticipated return to IMPACT Wrestling television on Tuesday, March 23.
The AEW World Champion has not been seen on IMPACT programming since shortly after he pinned their world champion, Rich Swann, in an historic six-man tag team match at IMPACT Hard To Kill back in January.
Omega is currently advertised to wrestle Swann in a huge Title vs. Title winner-take-all match at IMPACT’s upcoming Rebellion pay-per-view on April 24. Don Callis appeared this past Tuesday night to get that party started, sending a very personal message to Swann face-to-face in the middle of the ring.
BREAKING: @AEW World Champion @KennyOmegamanX will return to IMPACT alongside @TheDonCallis TUESDAY at 8/7c on @AXSTV! #IMPACTonAXSTV pic.twitter.com/aMCi3wcU2A
— IMPACT (@IMPACTWRESTLING) March 18, 2021
Four New Matches Announced For This Week’s WWE NXT, Updated Lineup
3/23 IMPACT Wrestling Results: Eddie Edwards vs Karl Anderson, X-Division Title Match, Kenny Omega Returns
WWE Postpones Dave Bautista’s Hall Of Fame Induction At His Request
William Regal Shares Security Footage Of Adam Cole/Kyle O’Reilly Brawl
Double Champion Pulled From ROH 19th Anniversary PPV, New Title Matches Announced
WWE Fastlane Results: Roman Reigns vs. Daniel Bryan, Who Is Going To WrestleMania?
WWE Raw Results (3/15): Title Change Takes Place, Bobby Lashley vs. Sheamus, Asuka Returns!
SPOILER: News On William Regal’s “Landscape Changing” NXT Announcement
AEW Dynamite Results (3/10): The Inner Circle Gets Swerved, Darby Allin vs. Scorpio Sky, Christian Cage Makes His Mark
Date Announced For 2021 WWE Hall Of Fame Ceremony; Major Update On 2020 Inductees
WATCH: Backstage Reaction To Thunder Rosa & Britt Baker’s “Lights Out” Match
WWE’s The Bump: Alundra Blayze, Kevin Owens, Trent Seven, Savio Vega & More
3/16 AEW DARK Video: Luchasaurus vs Cezar Bononi, SCU, Bear Country, Varsity Blonds & More
3/15 AEW Dark: Elevation Results & Video: Riho vs Maki Itoh Headline Debut Episode
WATCH: Samoa Joe Interviews Rhea Ripley On ‘WWE Grit & Glory’
Trending
-
WWE2 days ago
Andrade Released From WWE
-
Results1 day ago
3/22 WWE Raw Results: Lashley vs Sheamus, Rhea Ripley Debuts, The Fiend, Fastlane Fallout & More
-
Wrestling News1 day ago
Thea Trinidad Responds To Andrade’s WWE Release
-
WWE1 day ago
Andrade Reportedly Free To Take Bookings, Not Bound By WWE Non-Compete
-
Wrestling News1 day ago
Reported New Plans For The WWE Universal Championship Match At WWE WrestleMania 37
-
Wrestling News12 hours ago
Aleister Black Comments On Andrade’s WWE Release, Andrade Responds To ‘Tommy End’
-
WWE2 days ago
Roman Reigns Taps Out! WWE Universal Title Match Set For WrestleMania 37
-
AEW1 day ago
Booker T Questions AEW Signing Former WWE Stars