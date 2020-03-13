3/22 WWE Live Event In MSG Now In Doubt Due To New York Coronavirus Restriction

While it is not yet confirmed, it is looking very likely that WWE’s upcoming MSG live event could end up being cancelled due to Coronavirus restrictions.

New York City has declared a state of emergency in order to deal with the recent Coronavirus outbreak. New York Governor, Andrew Cuomo has banned gatherings of 500 people or more across the entire state “for the foreseeable future.”

This means that events in venues such as the Barclays Center and Madison Square Garden will not be happening, including WWE’s upcoming Supershow.

MSG released a statement (via, Stefan Bondy of the New York Daily News) in regards to how they will tackle the situation: