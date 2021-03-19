Connect with us

AEW

The Pinnacle In Six-Man Tag Team Action, Darby Allin Defends TNT Title & More On 3/24 AEW Dynamite

Published

2 hours ago

on

3/24 AEW Dynamite
Photo: AEW

Four matches have been announced for the March 24 edition of AEW Dynamite on TNT.

As we saw this Wednesday, Darby Allin has issued an open challenge for any member of The Dark Order to challenge for the TNT Championship. The group collectively decided that John Silver will be the one to answer that challenge.


AEW has also announced that MJF’s brand new faction The Pinnacle will be in six-man tag team action. FTR and “The Chairman” Shawn Spears will take on Dante Martin and the Varsity Blondes, Brian Pillman Jr. and Griff Garrison.

In an angle set up on this week’s AEW Dark: Elevation, Kenny Omega will go one-on-one with Matt Sydal. While statistically unlikely, if Sydal is able to win the match he’ll earn a future AEW World Championship opportunity.

Finally, a rematch from the AEW Women’s World Championship Eliminator tournament will see the “Native Beast” Nyla Rose square up against Tay Conti. Rose won their first round match, but Conti has rebounded with two wins over Leila Grey and Ashley Vox on Dark and Dark: Elevation in recent weeks.

Join us for 3/24 AEW Dynamite coverage next Wednesday at 8:00 PM ET.

AEW

STF Underground Episode 97 – Breaking Down Britt Baker vs. Thunder Rosa, Is Finn Balor’s Character Holding Back Karrion Kross?

Published

20 hours ago

on

Mar 18, 2021

By

STF Underground

Welcome to another episode of STF Underground!

In this episode we discuss:


  • Jordan Devlin’s Return
  • If Finn Balor’s current character is holding back Karrion Kross
  • How the women’s division has changed after Britt Baker vs. Thunder Rosa
  • The Pinnacle
  • Why Cody vs. Pentagon Failed
  • & MUCH MORE!

AEW

IMPACT Wrestling Officially Announces Kenny Omega’s Return

Published

1 day ago

on

Mar 18, 2021

By

IMPACT Wrestling

Kenny Omega will make his highly anticipated return to IMPACT Wrestling television on Tuesday, March 23.

The AEW World Champion has not been seen on IMPACT programming since shortly after he pinned their world champion, Rich Swann, in an historic six-man tag team match at IMPACT Hard To Kill back in January.


Omega is currently advertised to wrestle Swann in a huge Title vs. Title winner-take-all match at IMPACT’s upcoming Rebellion pay-per-view on April 24. Don Callis appeared this past Tuesday night to get that party started, sending a very personal message to Swann face-to-face in the middle of the ring.

AEW

WATCH: Backstage Reaction To Thunder Rosa & Britt Baker’s “Lights Out” Match

Published

1 day ago

on

Mar 18, 2021

By

Britt Baker and Thunder Rosa put together an unforgettable Lights Out match on AEW Dynamite this week, and gained huge praise backstage.

The two women competed in a brutal and bloody main event, which was the first time a women’s match has ever closed the show on AEW Dynamite. In the end, Thunder Rosa came out on top, but it was the type of match where both competitors were winners.


AEW shared an exclusive clip to its YouTube channel of all the post-match fallout, which showcased the bloodied ring, Tony Khan’s reaction, a standing ovation backstage, and Baker having her thumbtacks pulled out. You can check it out below:

