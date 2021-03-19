AEW
The Pinnacle In Six-Man Tag Team Action, Darby Allin Defends TNT Title & More On 3/24 AEW Dynamite
Four matches have been announced for the March 24 edition of AEW Dynamite on TNT.
As we saw this Wednesday, Darby Allin has issued an open challenge for any member of The Dark Order to challenge for the TNT Championship. The group collectively decided that John Silver will be the one to answer that challenge.
AEW has also announced that MJF’s brand new faction The Pinnacle will be in six-man tag team action. FTR and “The Chairman” Shawn Spears will take on Dante Martin and the Varsity Blondes, Brian Pillman Jr. and Griff Garrison.
In an angle set up on this week’s AEW Dark: Elevation, Kenny Omega will go one-on-one with Matt Sydal. While statistically unlikely, if Sydal is able to win the match he’ll earn a future AEW World Championship opportunity.
Finally, a rematch from the AEW Women’s World Championship Eliminator tournament will see the “Native Beast” Nyla Rose square up against Tay Conti. Rose won their first round match, but Conti has rebounded with two wins over Leila Grey and Ashley Vox on Dark and Dark: Elevation in recent weeks.
Join us for 3/24 AEW Dynamite coverage next Wednesday at 8:00 PM ET.
This Wednesday on #AEWDynamite, we will see the debut of The Pinnacle in trios action as #FTR & @Perfec10n will take on the #VarsityBlonds & Dante Martin (@lucha_angel1)
Tickets are on-sale NOW & start at $20 at https://t.co/UN1cNj1kQq or watch LIVE on @TNTDrama at 8/7c pic.twitter.com/thdiTggNd4
— All Elite Wrestling (@AEW) March 19, 2021
AEW
STF Underground Episode 97 – Breaking Down Britt Baker vs. Thunder Rosa, Is Finn Balor’s Character Holding Back Karrion Kross?
Welcome to another episode of STF Underground!
In this episode we discuss:
- Jordan Devlin’s Return
- If Finn Balor’s current character is holding back Karrion Kross
- How the women’s division has changed after Britt Baker vs. Thunder Rosa
- The Pinnacle
- Why Cody vs. Pentagon Failed
- & MUCH MORE!
FOLLOW US:
FACEBOOK: STF Underground Podcast
Twitter/IG: @STFUnderground
AEW
IMPACT Wrestling Officially Announces Kenny Omega’s Return
Kenny Omega will make his highly anticipated return to IMPACT Wrestling television on Tuesday, March 23.
The AEW World Champion has not been seen on IMPACT programming since shortly after he pinned their world champion, Rich Swann, in an historic six-man tag team match at IMPACT Hard To Kill back in January.
Omega is currently advertised to wrestle Swann in a huge Title vs. Title winner-take-all match at IMPACT’s upcoming Rebellion pay-per-view on April 24. Don Callis appeared this past Tuesday night to get that party started, sending a very personal message to Swann face-to-face in the middle of the ring.
BREAKING: @AEW World Champion @KennyOmegamanX will return to IMPACT alongside @TheDonCallis TUESDAY at 8/7c on @AXSTV! #IMPACTonAXSTV pic.twitter.com/aMCi3wcU2A
— IMPACT (@IMPACTWRESTLING) March 18, 2021
AEW
WATCH: Backstage Reaction To Thunder Rosa & Britt Baker’s “Lights Out” Match
Britt Baker and Thunder Rosa put together an unforgettable Lights Out match on AEW Dynamite this week, and gained huge praise backstage.
The two women competed in a brutal and bloody main event, which was the first time a women’s match has ever closed the show on AEW Dynamite. In the end, Thunder Rosa came out on top, but it was the type of match where both competitors were winners.
AEW shared an exclusive clip to its YouTube channel of all the post-match fallout, which showcased the bloodied ring, Tony Khan’s reaction, a standing ovation backstage, and Baker having her thumbtacks pulled out. You can check it out below:
The Pinnacle In Six-Man Tag Team Action, Darby Allin Defends TNT Title & More On 3/24 AEW Dynamite
Big E & Apollo Crews Segment Announced For WWE Smackdown Tonight
Charly Caruso Reportedly Done With WWE
BREAKING: WWE Announces Hosts Of WrestleMania 37
Paul Wight On His “Horrendous” Final Night On WWE Television: “They Were Taking My Passion Away From Me”
AEW Revolution Results (3/7): Barbed Wire “Exploding” Death Match, Three Big Debuts, Sting In A Street Fight!
WWE Raw Results (3/8): WWE Championship Mach, Sheamus & McIntyre Brawl, More
WWE Raw Results (3/15): Title Change Takes Place, Bobby Lashley vs. Sheamus, Asuka Returns!
SPOILER: News On William Regal’s “Landscape Changing” NXT Announcement
Eric Bischoff Predicts AEW Star To Be The Next John Cena
WATCH: Backstage Reaction To Thunder Rosa & Britt Baker’s “Lights Out” Match
WWE’s The Bump: Alundra Blayze, Kevin Owens, Trent Seven, Savio Vega & More
3/16 AEW DARK Video: Luchasaurus vs Cezar Bononi, SCU, Bear Country, Varsity Blonds & More
3/15 AEW Dark: Elevation Results & Video: Riho vs Maki Itoh Headline Debut Episode
WATCH: Samoa Joe Interviews Rhea Ripley On ‘WWE Grit & Glory’
Trending
-
AEW2 days ago
3/17 AEW Dynamite Results: Thunder Rosa & Britt Baker Lights Out Main Event, Christian Cage Takes Aim
-
Results2 days ago
WWE NXT Results (3/17): NXT Tag Team Title Match, WALER & Devlin Appear, LA Knight’s In-Ring Debut
-
AEW1 day ago
WATCH: Backstage Reaction To Thunder Rosa & Britt Baker’s “Lights Out” Match
-
Wrestling News1 day ago
Eric Bischoff Announced For WWE Hall Of Fame Class Of 2021
-
Wrestling News1 day ago
Andrade Confirms He Asked For WWE Release, Comments On His Future
-
WWE18 hours ago
Keith Lee Acknowledges Recent Absence From WWE TV: “One Day I Will Explain It All”
-
Indie2 days ago
Kylie Rae Returning To The Ring!
-
Wrestling News1 day ago
NXT Champion Injured During This Week’s Main Event (UPDATE)