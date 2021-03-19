Four matches have been announced for the March 24 edition of AEW Dynamite on TNT.

As we saw this Wednesday, Darby Allin has issued an open challenge for any member of The Dark Order to challenge for the TNT Championship. The group collectively decided that John Silver will be the one to answer that challenge.

AEW has also announced that MJF’s brand new faction The Pinnacle will be in six-man tag team action. FTR and “The Chairman” Shawn Spears will take on Dante Martin and the Varsity Blondes, Brian Pillman Jr. and Griff Garrison.

In an angle set up on this week’s AEW Dark: Elevation, Kenny Omega will go one-on-one with Matt Sydal. While statistically unlikely, if Sydal is able to win the match he’ll earn a future AEW World Championship opportunity.

Finally, a rematch from the AEW Women’s World Championship Eliminator tournament will see the “Native Beast” Nyla Rose square up against Tay Conti. Rose won their first round match, but Conti has rebounded with two wins over Leila Grey and Ashley Vox on Dark and Dark: Elevation in recent weeks.

Join us for 3/24 AEW Dynamite coverage next Wednesday at 8:00 PM ET.