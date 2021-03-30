3/30 AEW Dark Video: Big Swole & Sea Stars In Six-Woman Tag, Dark Order, Jurassic Express & More

Britt Baker recently spoke about her heel turn in AEW and whose decision it was to switch up her character.

The AEW star appeared on Renee Paquette’s Oral Sessions podcast where she spoke about her heel turn, revealing it was Kenny Omega’s idea and that she was initially scared to change her character.

“Yeah, That was Kenny [Omega], that was all Kenny’s idea to turn me heel. I was scared but of course, I was going to do it. I’m not going to say no, but I was nervous. I never had been a heel before. I didn’t know anything about heat. That’s the best thing that ever happened to me, honestly.”

Baker also spoke about her injury and how she’s been able to work on cutting promos as a heel, learning from Chris Jericho first hand.