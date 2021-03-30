AEW
3/30 AEW Dark Video: Big Swole & Sea Stars In Six-Woman Tag, Dark Order, Jurassic Express & More
Featured above is this week’s all new episode of AEW DARK. The main event features a six-woman tag team match with Big Swole, Red Velvet and KiLynn King taking on the Sea Stars and Vertvixen. Plus The Dark Order, Team Taz, The Butcher & The Blade and more.
Here’s the advertised lineup:
- Vipress vs. Diamante
- Adam Priest & KC Navarro vs. Jurassic Express
- Michael Nakazawa vs. Mike Magnum
- Sony Kiss vs. Angelico
- Chaos Project vs. Dean Alexander & Justin Law
- Max Caster vs. Alex Reynolds
- Baron Black & Jack Skyler vs. Miro & Kip Sabian
- The Butcher & The Blade vs. Milk Chocolate
- Jazmin Allure vs. Madi Wrenkowski
- Jake St. Patrick & Sage Scott & Chandler Hopkins vs. Team Taz
- The Dark Order vs. Vary Morales & Bill Collier & D3
- Big Swole & Red Velvet & KiLynn King vs. Ashley Vox & Delmi Exo & Vertvixen
AEW DARK drops every Tuesday night at 7:00 PM ET exclusively on YouTube.
Updated Schedule Of Weekly Professional Wrestling Television & Streaming Series
Schedule effective Monday, April 12, 2021.
MONDAY
AEW Dark: Elevation
Time: 7:00 PM ET
Watch: YouTube
ROH Wrestling TV
Time: 7:00 PM ET
Watch: FITE
WWE Monday Night Raw
Time: 8:00 PM ET
Watch: USA Network
TUESDAY
NWA Powerrr
Time: 6:05 PM ET
Watch: FITE
AEW Dark
Time: 7:00 PM ET
Watch: YouTube
WWE NXT
Time: 8:00 PM ET
Watch: Peacock
WEDNESDAY
Limitless “The Road”
Time: 7:00 PM ET
Watch: IWTV
MLW Fusion
Time: 7:00 PM ET
Watch: YouTube
AEW Dynamite
Time: 8:00 PM ET
Watch: TNT
THURSDAY
WWE NXT UK
Time: 3:00 PM ET
Watch: Peacock
IMPACT Wrestling
Time: 8:00 PM ET
Watch: AXS and Twitch
*as of April 8, 2021
FRIDAY
WWE Friday Night Smackdown
Time: 8:00 PM ET
Watch: FOX
WWE 205 Live
Time: 10:00 PM ET
Watch: Peacock
NJPW STRONG
Time: 10:00 PM ET
Watch: NJPW World
SUNDAY
Championship Wrestling from Hollywood
Time: 7:00 PM ET
Watch: FITE
Jon Moxley Set To Compete On 3/31 AEW Dynamite
AEW has confirmed a brand new match for the upcoming episode of AEW Dynamite, which will feature Jon Moxley.
Tony Khan has revealed that former AEW World Champion, Jon Moxley will be in singles action this Wednesday, where he will go one on one with Cezar Bononi.
Khan claimed that Moxley wanted to be on the same card as Kenny Omega and The Good Brothers, while also claiming he wants to get another look at Bononi.
It was great to see @JonMoxley on #AEWDarkElevation tonight. With Kenny Omega/Good Bros in a trios match v. Lucha Bros/Laredo Kid on #AEWDynamite, Mox is eager to be on that card too. @CezarBononi_ is a top prospect I’d like another look at, so I’m adding Mox v Cezar to Dynamite! pic.twitter.com/YCeMsTxU1m
— Tony Khan (@TonyKhan) March 29, 2021
Britt Baker Reveals Who Decided To Turn Her Heel & Talks Working With Chris Jericho
Britt Baker recently spoke about her heel turn in AEW and whose decision it was to switch up her character.
The AEW star appeared on Renee Paquette’s Oral Sessions podcast where she spoke about her heel turn, revealing it was Kenny Omega’s idea and that she was initially scared to change her character.
“Yeah, That was Kenny [Omega], that was all Kenny’s idea to turn me heel. I was scared but of course, I was going to do it. I’m not going to say no, but I was nervous. I never had been a heel before. I didn’t know anything about heat. That’s the best thing that ever happened to me, honestly.”
Baker also spoke about her injury and how she’s been able to work on cutting promos as a heel, learning from Chris Jericho first hand.
“That and getting injured because when I got injured I got to work on my heel promos. Who better to work with than Chris Jericho of all people? It’s like I literally ripped off some of his character from WCW when he was like the role model and the conspiracy victim. So, he helps me so much.” (H/T to Inside The Ropes for the transcriptions)
