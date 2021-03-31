Impact
3/30 IMPACT Wrestling Results: Eric Young vs James Storm, Kenny Omega Ambushes Swann & Friends
IMPACT Wrestling Results
March 30, 2021
* * *
Non-Title Match
Fire n Flava (Kiera Hogan & Tasha Steelz) def. Havok & Nevaeh
Havok crushed Hogan with a stiff looking boot to the chest out of the gate, tossing the champion around with ease. Nevaeh came in with a backbreaker and a running neckbreaker. Dominance from the challengers early on. Steelz eventually got the tag and kicked Havok in the head about a dozen times, before slapping on a chinlock. Hogan came back in and continued the chinlock, driving knees into her opponent’s back. Wash, rinse, repeat. Havok rallied and tossed Steelz across the ring with a fallaway slam, tagging in Nevaeh. She ran right into a Codebreaker, but the champs didn’t see Havok tag herself back in, catching Steelz with a thunderous powerbomb. Hogan and Steelz double teamed Havok with a series of rapid fire kicks, setting up Hogan to get the win with a big diving splash.
More frustration out of Havok and Nevaeh after the match. They just got back on the same page in recent weeks after failing to win the Knockouts Tag Team Championships and other recent losses drove a wedge between them. They hugged it out here, but as soon as Havok turned around Nevaeh attacked her and hit her headlock driver variation on Sister Abigail.
Backstage
“The Cowboy” James Storm was interviewed about his 1,000th match in an IMPACT ring tonight. He dedicated the performance to the late Bob Ryder, who gave him and a kid called Chris Harris a chance when nobody else would. Chris Sabin and Jake Something showed up and congratulated Storm, before bringing in a special surprise for the occasion… “Wildcat” Chris Harris! The former tag team partners stared each other down before embracing and walking out together.
Deonna Purrazzo bragged about beating up Jazz last week. Susan wasn’t satisfied and called Jazz reckless for what she did to Kimber Lee, who still wasn’t with them this week. The women’s legend showed up and beat the hell out of Susan, hitting her in the face with a trash can. Deonna ran for the hills.
CONTINUED ON NEXT PAGE >>
AEW
Updated Schedule Of Weekly Professional Wrestling Television & Streaming Series
Schedule effective Monday, April 12, 2021.
MONDAY
AEW Dark: Elevation
Time: 7:00 PM ET
Watch: YouTube
ROH Wrestling TV
Time: 7:00 PM ET
Watch: FITE
WWE Monday Night Raw
Time: 8:00 PM ET
Watch: USA Network
TUESDAY
NWA Powerrr
Time: 6:05 PM ET
Watch: FITE
AEW Dark
Time: 7:00 PM ET
Watch: YouTube
WWE NXT
Time: 8:00 PM ET
Watch: Peacock
WEDNESDAY
Limitless “The Road”
Time: 7:00 PM ET
Watch: IWTV
MLW Fusion
Time: 7:00 PM ET
Watch: YouTube
AEW Dynamite
Time: 8:00 PM ET
Watch: TNT
THURSDAY
WWE NXT UK
Time: 3:00 PM ET
Watch: Peacock
IMPACT Wrestling
Time: 8:00 PM ET
Watch: AXS and Twitch
*as of April 8, 2021
FRIDAY
WWE Friday Night Smackdown
Time: 8:00 PM ET
Watch: FOX
WWE 205 Live
Time: 10:00 PM ET
Watch: Peacock
NJPW STRONG
Time: 10:00 PM ET
Watch: NJPW World
SUNDAY
Championship Wrestling from Hollywood
Time: 7:00 PM ET
Watch: FITE
Impact
Eric Young Suffers Torn ACL, Expected To Miss 6-9 Months
IMPACT Wrestling star, Eric Young has confirmed that he has suffered a torn ACL, which will take him out of action for at least six months.
During a recent appearance on the Wrestling Perspective Podcast, Young himself confirmed that he suffered the injury at the latest set of tapings, which will rule him out of in-ring action from IMPACT’S Rebellion event onwards.
“At the last tapings I tore my ACL. It’s the first time I’ve ever been injured. I missed my first wrestling show this Friday that I was booked on in 24 years of doing it, so it’s frustrating, man. I’ve never been injured. I’ve been hurt lots, but I’ve never been injured. I have to have surgery in like a week and a half, and it’s going to be a long, long road.”
Speaking of his road to recovery, Young stated that he’s aiming for that process to take six months.
“I’m aiming for six months, I’ve always been very durable, I’ve always healed very quickly, but my ACL is completely torn, which I didn’t know. That happened during the match on Monday with Storm. I finished it like nothing happened.”
He wrestled the match with James Storm, which is seemingly when the injury took place, yet he continued to work the tapings, competing in a further two matches with one good leg.
“I finished a hardcore war eight-man tag the following the day, then I wrestled Eddie Edwards on Tuesday in a singles match. It was like 20 minutes on one leg, and I would put that match against anything that airs anytime for any wrestling company anywhere in the world, and I did that on one leg. I’m very proud of it.” (H/T to WhatCulture.com for the transcriptions)
AEW
Break It Down: Ranking Every Major Wrestling TV Show (Week #12)
It’s WrestleMania season, which means everything is being thrown at the wall for the wrestling world right now. With WWE pushing towards its biggest show of the year, all of their shows were centered around the upcoming show, as The Road To WrestleMania continues to heat up.
Meanwhile, away from the WWE bubble, both IMPACT Wrestling and AEW Dynamite continue to thrive with fantastic content, making the most of the popular rise at the moment. But out of all the shows this week, which one was the greatest?
6. WWE NXT UK
With only an hour to play with, every episode of WWE NXT UK has to squeeze as much in as possible. However, when the show isn’t jam-packed with quality, it does show. The show kicked off with an episode of Supernova Sessions, and while this was arguably the best there’s been so far, this talk show just isn’t connecting in the way it should.
There were plenty of short matches on this show, with Joseph Conners and Jack Starz being the pick of the bunch. The Hunt was able to look dominant, but would arguably have benefited from that match being even quicker and more ruthless.
Isla Dawn getting to shine is great, but it’s important not to rush her straight into a title match. The main event continued Ilja Dragunov’s battle with aggression. Overall, what was on display was solid enough, but there was nothing ‘must-see’ on this show, and it’s a shame neither WALTER nor Rampage Brown were involved to push their story a little more.
5. WWE Raw
This show started well with Sheamus and Bobby Lashley having a competitive encounter, even though it was a little repetitive from the previous week. Meanwhile, Asuka and Peyton Royce had a brilliant match together, with Rhea Ripley’s debut instantly making her feel like a star. However, running a gauntlet or something else would’ve been a nice way to build her to being number one contender.
The Miz and John Morrison built the match with Bad Bunny in an entertaining manner, even if it was a little silly. The promos between AJ Styles and The New Day were very funny, while his match with Kofi Kingston was also excellent.
The only problem was the show ended fairly flat. The Shane McMahon and Braun Strowman storyline continue to be a complete mess, and that’s putting it lightly. Meanwhile, the closing segment of the show with The Fiend and Randy Orton just wasn’t that entertaining, which is a shame because a hot angle to finish would’ve helped this show tremendously.
4. IMPACT Wrestling
It was another impressive episode for IMPACT Wrestling which developed plenty of storylines well. Kenny Omega’s appearance was great, and it pushed his match with Rich Swann nicely, which is one of the biggest matches in recent years for the company.
The segment with Matt Cardona was also excellent, with his character work continuing to be impressive so far in IMPACT. However, the matches throughout this show were all fairly forgettable, with nothing feeling like a standout bout.
There was plenty of action from both the knockouts and men’s divisions, but there just needed to be a little more. Eddie Edwards and Karl Anderson was a solid main event, but again, an extra five minutes and a slightly more intense pace would’ve taken this show up a notch.
3. WWE SmackDown
It was quite a promo-heavy show on WWE SmackDown this week, but the show went through nicely with a great WrestleMania focus. The majority of the show was built around Daniel Bryan getting injected into the Universal Title picture, and while the answer was fairly obvious, it was well executed.
Edge snapping on both men gives him a grittier personality moving forwards, which changes his character from being similar to Daniel Bryan’s being all about WrestleMania dreams. Rey Mysterio and Dolph Ziggler had a nice encounter, as did Seth Rollins and Shinsuke Nakamura, with these being two strong matches.
The six-man tag was a little rushed and having Big E pinned in such a quick match is questionable. However, the work with Sasha Banks and Bianca Belair was much improved on this show and the development of SmackDown’s undercard feuds between Kevin Owens and Sami Zayn as well as Cesaro and Rollins was excellently done.
2. AEW Dynamite
This show featured some nice matches with Kenny Omega and Matt Sydal kicking things off with a great competitive encounter, meanwhile, Tay Conti got to impress as well on this show. LanceArcher continuing the slow-build of his feud with Sting was also well put together, which is something that fans are certainly interested in.
The backstage segment with Christian and Frankie Kazarian didn’t work for me, but that’s a big selling point for next week. Britt Baker’s promo was excellent on this show, and being able to make the most of her match last week is smart booking.
The main event was a really good match, but the TNT Championship needs some serious focus with an actual rivalry for fans to enjoy moving forwards. Overall, it was a good show, with some nice developing story, with the show flowing well.
1. WWE NXT
Both of the Wednesday night shows were entertaining this week, but WWE NXT felt like it had more of a clear destination to progress storylines. Things were heating up heading into Takeover, and the fact that every segment pushed some element of the two-night event made this show an enjoyable watch.
The work with the NXT Women’s Tag Team Titles was the only real negative, as repeated matches and pointless title, bouts aren’t how to build them. However, the work with a lot of the undercard matches was great, from WALTER battling with Tommaso Ciampa and Jordan Devlin’s story with Santos Escobar continuing to develop as well.
LA Knight losing so early on ins his career was an interesting call, but the build with Roderick Strong seemingly cutting ties with Undisputed Era was nice character development. Plus, the contract signing between Adam Cole and Kyle O’Reilly was excellently done on this show.
Sixth place= 1 point
Fifth place= 2 points
Fourth place= 3 points
Third place= 4 points
Second place=5 points
First place= 6 points
2020 results (each week, the points tally will be added up below):
WWE Raw- 22
IMPACT Wrestling- 38
WWE NXT- 54
AEW Dynamite- 62
WWE NXT UK- 33
WWE SmackDown- 38
3/30 IMPACT Wrestling Results: Eric Young vs James Storm, Kenny Omega Ambushes Swann & Friends
3/30 AEW Dark Video: Big Swole & Sea Stars In Six-Woman Tag, Dark Order, Jurassic Express & More
New Japan Pro-Wrestling Unveils Its Brand New IWGP World Heavyweight Title Belt
3/30 NJPW Road To Sakura Genesis Results: Ibushi Battles The Empire, New Belt Unveiled At Korakuen Hall
Updated Schedule Of Weekly Professional Wrestling Television & Streaming Series
15 Names You May Not Have Realized Are Actually Former TNA/Impact Wrestling Champions
We Ranked Every WrestleMania Opening Match In History (1985 – 2020)
WWE Fastlane Results: Roman Reigns vs. Daniel Bryan, Who Is Going To WrestleMania?
3/24 AEW Dynamite Results: Omega vs Sydal, The Pinnacle In Action, TNT Title Match, Six-Man Spectacle
3/17 AEW Dynamite Results: Thunder Rosa & Britt Baker Lights Out Main Event, Christian Cage Takes Aim
3/30 AEW Dark Video: Big Swole & Sea Stars In Six-Woman Tag, Dark Order, Jurassic Express & More
WATCH: ROH 19th Anniversary Hour One Kickoff Show — Six-Man Tag Team Titles On The Line
WATCH: Rey Mysterio & Kurt Angle Talk WrestleMania 22, Victoria, Kane & More On WWE’s The Bump
3/23 AEW DARK Results & Video: Dark Order vs Chaos Project, Brian Cage vs Brandon Cutler, SCU, Ashley Vox & More
WATCH: Backstage Reaction To Thunder Rosa & Britt Baker’s “Lights Out” Match
Trending
-
Results1 day ago
3/29 WWE Monday Night Raw Results: WrestleMania Contract Signing, Hurt Business Implodes, Riddle vs Sheamus
-
AEW2 days ago
Britt Baker Reveals Who Decided To Turn Her Heel & Talks Working With Chris Jericho
-
Wrestling News2 days ago
Bayley Discusses Picking On Michael Cole: “It’s So Fun”
-
WWE2 days ago
Soulja Boy Claims WWE Is Scared To Use Him, Continues Twitter Battle With Randy Orton
-
Wrestling News1 day ago
Rob Van Dam Officially Announced For WWE Hall Of Fame Class Of 2021
-
Wrestling News2 days ago
Candice Michelle Believes Real-Life Heat With Melina Led To Great Matches
-
Wrestling News14 hours ago
Charly Caruso Announces Her WWE Departure & New Full-Time Role With ESPN
-
AEW2 days ago
WATCH: Shaq Asks John Cena To Critique His AEW Dynamite Match