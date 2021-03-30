NJPW
3/30 NJPW Road To Sakura Genesis Results: Ibushi Battles The Empire, New Belt Unveiled At Korakuen Hall
NJPW Road To Sakura Genesis Results
March 30, 2021
Korakuen Hall, Tokyo, Japan
New Japan Pro-Wrestling returned to Korakuen Hall on Tuesday to unveil the newly christened IWGP World Heavyweight Championship title belt, a fusion of the historic IWGP Heavyweight and Intercontinental titles.
Kota Ibushi gained some momentum over The Empire on the road to his championship defense against Will Ospreay on April 4. SHO also scored a win over Suzuki-Gun. YOH returns from injury at Sakura Genesis, as Roppongi 3K challenges El Desperado and Yoshinobu Kanemaru for the IWGP Jr. Tag Team Championships.
— Eight-Man Tag Team Match: Los Ingobernables de Japon (BUSHI & SANADA & Shingo Takagi & Tetsuya Naito) def. Gabriel Kidd & Tiger Mask & Yota Tsuji & Yuya Uemura. Naito tapped out Tsuji in just over 10 minutes.
— Six-Man Tag Team Match: Master Wato & Ryusuke Taguchi & SHO def. Suzuki-Gun (El Desperado & DOUKI & Yoshinobu Kanemaru). SHO pinned DOUKI with the Shock Arrow.
— 10-Man Tag Team Match: Bullet Club (Bad Luck Fale & EVIL & KENTA & Taiji Ishimori & Yujiro Takahashi) def. CHAOS (Hirooki Goto & Kazuchika Okada & Tomohiro Ishii & Toru Yano & YOSHI-HASHI). KENTA tapped out YOSHI-HASHI.
— Six-Man Tag Team Match: Bullet Club (Gedo & Jado & Jay White) def. Hiroshi Tanahashi & Tomoaki Honma & Yuji Nagata). White tapped out Honma.
— Six-Man Tag Team Match: Kota Ibushi & Tencozy (Hiroyoshi Tenzan & Satoshi Kojima) def. The Empire (Great O-Khan & Jeff Cobb & Will Ospreay). Ibushi pinned Cobb with the Kamigoye.
AEW
Updated Schedule Of Weekly Professional Wrestling Television & Streaming Series
Schedule effective Monday, April 12, 2021.
MONDAY
AEW Dark: Elevation
Time: 7:00 PM ET
Watch: YouTube
ROH Wrestling TV
Time: 7:00 PM ET
Watch: FITE
WWE Monday Night Raw
Time: 8:00 PM ET
Watch: USA Network
TUESDAY
NWA Powerrr
Time: 6:05 PM ET
Watch: FITE
AEW Dark
Time: 7:00 PM ET
Watch: YouTube
WWE NXT
Time: 8:00 PM ET
Watch: Peacock
WEDNESDAY
Limitless “The Road”
Time: 7:00 PM ET
Watch: IWTV
MLW Fusion
Time: 7:00 PM ET
Watch: YouTube
AEW Dynamite
Time: 8:00 PM ET
Watch: TNT
THURSDAY
WWE NXT UK
Time: 3:00 PM ET
Watch: Peacock
IMPACT Wrestling
Time: 8:00 PM ET
Watch: AXS and Twitch
*as of April 8, 2021
FRIDAY
WWE Friday Night Smackdown
Time: 8:00 PM ET
Watch: FOX
WWE 205 Live
Time: 10:00 PM ET
Watch: Peacock
NJPW STRONG
Time: 10:00 PM ET
Watch: NJPW World
SUNDAY
Championship Wrestling from Hollywood
Time: 7:00 PM ET
Watch: FITE
NJPW
NJPW Sakura Genesis Full Match Card Revealed: Kota Ibushi vs Will Ospreay, RP3K Back In Action
New Japan Pro-Wrestling held a press conference today to announce the full match card for their next main event, NJPW Sakura Genesis. The show will air live exclusively on NJPW World on April 4.
The main event will see the first ever defense of the IWGP World Heavyweight Championships, as Kota Ibushi puts his newly unified and brand new title belt on the line against the winner of the 2021 New Japan Cup, Will Ospreay.
Roppongi 3K is back in action looking to reclaim the titles they never technically lost. With YOH returning from injury, they’ll be squaring off against old Suzuki-Gun rivals Yoshinobu Kanemaru and double champion El Desperado with the IWGP Jr. Heavyweight Tag Team Championships on the line.
The United Empire will also be debuting their heavily teased new member on this show. Jeff Cobb and the Great O-Khan will reveal their mystery teammate for a six-man tag team match against Los Ignobernables de Japon.
NJPW Sakura Genesis
April 4, 2021
IWGP Heavyweight Championship
Kota Ibushi (c) vs. Will Ospreay
IWGP Jr. Heavyweight Tag Team Championships
Roppongi 3K vs. El Desperado (c) & Yoshinobu Kanemaru (c)
Hiroshi Tanahashi & Satoshi Kojima vs. Bad Luck Fale & Jay White
Six-Man Tag Team Match
Los Ingobernables de Japon (Shingo Takagi & Tetsuya Naito & SANADA) vs. United Empire (Great O-Khan & Jeff Cobb & X)
Ten-Man Tag Team Match
CHAOS (Kazuchika Okada & Toru Yano & Hirooki Goto & Tomohiro Ishii & YOSHI-HASHI) vs. Bullet Club (EVIL & KENTA & Yujiro Takahashi & Taiji Ishimori & Dick Togo)
Six-Man Tag Team Match
Suzuki-Gun (DOUKI & Zack Sabre Jr. & Taichi) vs. Bullet Club (Jado & Tama Tonga & Tanga Loa)
NJPW
Will Ospreay Wins 2021 New Japan Cup & Drops Girlfriend Bea Priestley With An Oscutter
The 2021 New Japan Cup came to a close today in Sendai, Japan with an absolute masterclass in professional wrestling. Unfortunately, that match was almost entirely overshadowed by a post-match angle that saw a wrestler perform a move on his real-life girlfriend.
The “new” Will Ospreay defeated rival Shingo Takagi in yet another blow-away encounter between the two, winning New Japan Pro-Wrestling’s annual single-elimination tournament for the first time in his career. He is now first in line for the newly christened IWGP World Heavyweight Championship.
The match itself received near unanimous praise for its non-stop action, brutal physicality and storytelling. Shingo Takagi sold a lower back injury throughout, and Ospreay came in with a torn rotator cuff and a broken nose. Both stars exploited those weaknesses every chance they got, and came in with numerous counters planned for everything in their respective arsenals.
What left everyone talking in the end, however, was the post-match angle.
After winning the tournament, Ospreay came face-to-face with world champion Kota Ibushi and claimed that he needed to win the IWGP World Heavyweight Championship because the title makes you the number one wrestler in the entire world. The idea of being number one is apparently something Will loves more than anything… or anyone.
Without warning, Ospreay suddenly dropped real life girlfriend and The Empire member Bea Priestley with a jumping cutter, before taking his leave along with the rest of the group.
Backstage after the main event, Ospreay reiterated his plan to members of the media before speaking directly to Kota Ibushi. “If I’m willing to do that to someone that I love,” he told the champion, “what the f–k do you think I’m going to do to you?”
The angle did not sit well with many individuals on social media.
Interestingly, Ospreay is just the second man in history to win both the New Japan Cup and the Best of the Super Juniors tournaments. The other man to reach that accolade first? Kota Ibushi.
.@WillOspreay "450° Splash"
Sign up Now & Stay tuned to https://t.co/z1DNREy98D#njpw #njpwworld #njcupfinal pic.twitter.com/gRngVXjnFW
— njpwworld (@njpwworld) March 21, 2021
.@Takagi__Shingo "Inverted Frankensteiner"
Sign up Now & Stay tuned to https://t.co/z1DNREy98D#njpw #njpwworld #njcupfinal pic.twitter.com/96GM9MzPLO
— njpwworld (@njpwworld) March 21, 2021
.@Takagi__Shingo "Made in JAPAN"
Sign up Now & Stay tuned to https://t.co/z1DNREy98D#njpw #njpwworld #njcupfinal pic.twitter.com/SyHtyuicP3
— njpwworld (@njpwworld) March 21, 2021
.@WillOspreay "Os Cutter"
Sign up Now & Stay tuned to https://t.co/z1DNREy98D#njpw #njpwworld #njcupfinal pic.twitter.com/wAsssPjWlZ
— njpwworld (@njpwworld) March 21, 2021
