AEW
3/31 AEW Dynamite Results: Christian Cage’s In-Ring Debut, Arcade Anarchy, Jon Moxley In Action
AEW Dynamite Results
March 31, 2021
* * *
Christian Cage def. Kazarian
This was a slow-paced match with Kazarian dominating the first ten minutes, leading to Christian finally shaking off the ring rust and trading back and forth for the remainder. They were just shy of the 20-minute time limit draw by the end. Kaz took Christian to the mat and kept him there early, focussing on the shoulder and back. He showed a lot of aggression, very much trying to make a point against the guy coming in. Christian eventually rallied with a Tornado DDT out of the corner and got the crowd behind him with mounted punches. In the home stretch, Kaz hit the Flux Capacitor from the top rope for an extremely close nearfall. Christian then came back and hit the Frog Splash for a nearfall of his own. Kaz ate the post looking for a spear in the corner, and Christian caught him with the Killswitch to win.
Darby Allin produced a really cool video wearing a paper Matt Hardy mask. He said Matt’s money “didn’t meant shit” to him and lit some on fire while the camera faded in to the TNT Championship.
Cody Rhodes vs. QT Marshall – No Contest
Referee: Arn Anderson
In the promotion for this match Cody said if he had the opportunity for the Cross Rhodes or to snap his leg in a Figure Four he wouldn’t do it, because he cares about QT and has no interest in hurting him. He lived up to his word. After controlling most of the match, Cody had the opportunity to hit both of the moves, and let his opponent up instead. This pissed QT off and he nearly got into a fight with members of the Nightmare Family at ringside, before dropping Arn Anderson with a surprise right hook.
The Nightmare Family stood in the ring as QT walked up the ramp turning his back on them. The trio of Aaron Solow, Anthony Ogogo and Nick Comoroto suddenly attacked the rest of the group. Comoroto launched Lee Johnson over the ropes with a big powerbomb onto the ramp, and QT gave Dustin a piledriver on top of the steel steps. QT set up to give Cody a con-chair-to on the steps, but Red Velvet ran out and talked him down.
New Tag Team Alert!
Ethan Page and Scorpio Sky cut a promo, snapping back and forth between the two. They talked about grabbing the brass ring and being top talent, but still being ignored by AEW management. Starting next Monday on AEW Dark: Elevation they start taking anything and everything they want.
Jon Moxley def. Cezar Bononi
Bononi dropped Mox with a shoulder tackle and bludgeoned him in the corner with punches and knees to the gut. Mox gave him a dragonscrew and slapped on a half crab, but Bononi pulled himself to the ropes. Ryan Nemith distracted the referee allowing the big man to blindside Mox and take control of the match. After a commercial, Moxley countered a pumplehandle into an armbar. Nemeth ran in and ate the Paradigm Shift. Bononi tried to take advantage of the distraction again, but Mox trapped him in a mounted rear naked choke and put the big man to sleep!
Backstage
MJF introduced The Pinnacle to their new brand consultant, who showed off some color palettes to make them look spectacular. Maxwell opened the bathroom door and immediately slammed it shut, telling the group they had to leave. The Inner Circle poured into the room and a huge brawl broke out throughout the arena. Jericho tried to drown MJF in the toilet, Jake Hager powerbombed one of them through a piece of furniture, and Ortiz put another head-first through the glass of a drink cooler. Dax Harwood had a crimson mask by the end of it. Jericho took down the Pinnacle logo from the dressing room door and replaced it with the Inner Circle logo.
Kenny Omega & The Good Brothers def. The Lucha Bros & Laredo Kid
While the others were making their entrance, Don Callis confronted Matt Jackson backstage and questioned if he had any love left for Kenny Omega at all. He asked if Matt had any emotions or feelings for anyone at all, and called him pathetic. Matt finally got in his face, but calmed himself down and walked off. The match itself was non-stop action from start to finish. My apologies for the lack of detailed coverage, but our usual AEW reporter Doug Enriquez is currently hanging out with his newborn child. Omega pinned Laredo Kid with the One Winged Angel.
The Bunny & Nyla Rose def. Hikaru Shida & Tay Conti
Conti showed a lot of aggression with some nasty running knees and a tilt-a-whirl backbreaker out on the floor, right in front of Matt Hardy. This provoked a wild brawl between Hardy’s camp and The Dark Order. Conti hit another backbreaker in the ring, but Nyla Rose broke up the pin. Shida flew off her partner’s back to take out Nyla with a running knee, and then launched herself off the ropes into about a dozen people on the floor. With the ref distracted by Vickie Guerrero, The Bunny hit Conti with a kendo stick and delivered her finisher to win.
Arcade Anarchy
Chuck Taylor & Orange Cassidy def. Kip Sabian & Miro
AEW always swings for the fences with their unique stipulation matches and this was no different. There were arcade cabinets and classic games surrounding the ring. Sabian got put head-first through a Wack-a-Mole machine early on, and Miro still beat up the Best Friends two-on-one. Cassidy got rammed through a steel chair in the corner, and Chuck was powerbombed through a portion of the barricade. Chuck later unveiled a stuffed bear full of Legos, but Sabian returned and powerbombed him through them. Cassidy caught him with Beach Break and the Orange Punch, but Penelope Ford pulled the ref out of the ring. Kris Statlander suddenly popped out of a claw machine and put Ford through a table with a Michinoku Driver off the apron. Miro completely snapped and went crazy. He tried to put Chuck through a table, but Sue’s Mom returned in her minivan with Trent, who speared Miro through the table. Chuck tackled Sabian off the stage through a table far below to get the win.
AEW
Jon Moxley & Young Bucks Unite, TNT Title Match & More Set For 4/7 AEW Dynamite
AEW is loading up the April 7th edition of Dynamite as they go head-to-head with NXT TakeOver: Stand & Deliver.
The main event will see Jon Moxley team with The Young Bucks for the first time ever to take on Kenny Omega and The Good Brothers.
We’ll also see Darby Allin put his TNT Championship on the line against former EVOLVE star JD Drake.
In more tag team action, Jurassic Express will face Bear Country in a Godzilla vs. Kong-themed clash. Plus, The Bunny will square off with Tay Conti.
Rounding out the announced items will be the official return of The Inner Circle.
NEXT WEEK!!!!!
See #AEWDynamite with https://t.co/zvOOm50ZOi. Available in select Intl markets on #FITE pic.twitter.com/lmlPBx1PII
— FITE (@FiteTV) April 1, 2021
We’ll have complete coverage of Dynamite next week right here at ProWrestling.com.
AEW
3/30 AEW Dark Video: Big Swole & Sea Stars In Six-Woman Tag, Dark Order, Jurassic Express & More
Featured above is this week’s all new episode of AEW DARK. The main event features a six-woman tag team match with Big Swole, Red Velvet and KiLynn King taking on the Sea Stars and Vertvixen. Plus The Dark Order, Team Taz, The Butcher & The Blade and more.
Here’s the advertised lineup:
- Vipress vs. Diamante
- Adam Priest & KC Navarro vs. Jurassic Express
- Michael Nakazawa vs. Mike Magnum
- Sony Kiss vs. Angelico
- Chaos Project vs. Dean Alexander & Justin Law
- Max Caster vs. Alex Reynolds
- Baron Black & Jack Skyler vs. Miro & Kip Sabian
- The Butcher & The Blade vs. Milk Chocolate
- Jazmin Allure vs. Madi Wrenkowski
- Jake St. Patrick & Sage Scott & Chandler Hopkins vs. Team Taz
- The Dark Order vs. Vary Morales & Bill Collier & D3
- Big Swole & Red Velvet & KiLynn King vs. Ashley Vox & Delmi Exo & Vertvixen
AEW DARK drops every Tuesday night at 7:00 PM ET exclusively on YouTube.
AEW
Updated Schedule Of Weekly Professional Wrestling Television & Streaming Series
Schedule effective Monday, April 12, 2021.
MONDAY
AEW Dark: Elevation
Time: 7:00 PM ET
Watch: YouTube
ROH Wrestling TV
Time: 7:00 PM ET
Watch: FITE
WWE Monday Night Raw
Time: 8:00 PM ET
Watch: USA Network
TUESDAY
NWA Powerrr
Time: 6:05 PM ET
Watch: FITE
AEW Dark
Time: 7:00 PM ET
Watch: YouTube
WWE NXT
Time: 8:00 PM ET
Watch: Peacock
WEDNESDAY
Limitless “The Road”
Time: 7:00 PM ET
Watch: IWTV
MLW Fusion
Time: 7:00 PM ET
Watch: YouTube
AEW Dynamite
Time: 8:00 PM ET
Watch: TNT
THURSDAY
WWE NXT UK
Time: 3:00 PM ET
Watch: Peacock
IMPACT Wrestling
Time: 8:00 PM ET
Watch: AXS and Twitch
*as of April 8, 2021
FRIDAY
WWE Friday Night Smackdown
Time: 8:00 PM ET
Watch: FOX
WWE 205 Live
Time: 10:00 PM ET
Watch: Peacock
NJPW STRONG
Time: 10:00 PM ET
Watch: NJPW World
SUNDAY
Championship Wrestling from Hollywood
Time: 7:00 PM ET
Watch: FITE
Jon Moxley & Young Bucks Unite, TNT Title Match & More Set For 4/7 AEW Dynamite
Two New Matches Announced For NXT TakeOver: Stand & Deliver, Final Card
Franky The Dog Foreshadows Taya Valkyrie’s NXT Debut Set For April 13
3/31 AEW Dynamite Results: Christian Cage’s In-Ring Debut, Arcade Anarchy, Jon Moxley In Action
WWE NXT Results (3/3): Takeover Go-Home Show, Gauntlet Eliminator Battle Royal, Gonzalez & Shirai Brawl All Night
15 Names You May Not Have Realized Are Actually Former TNA/Impact Wrestling Champions
We Ranked Every WrestleMania Opening Match In History (1985 – 2020)
WWE Fastlane Results: Roman Reigns vs. Daniel Bryan, Who Is Going To WrestleMania?
3/24 AEW Dynamite Results: Omega vs Sydal, The Pinnacle In Action, TNT Title Match, Six-Man Spectacle
WWE SmackDown Results (3/26): Several WWE WrestleMania 37 Announcements, Rollins vs. Nakamura, More!
WWE’s The Bump: Trish Stratus, Jerry Lawler & Mick Foley Relive WrestleMania Moments, New Day, Sami Zayn & More
3/30 AEW Dark Video: Big Swole & Sea Stars In Six-Woman Tag, Dark Order, Jurassic Express & More
WATCH: ROH 19th Anniversary Hour One Kickoff Show — Six-Man Tag Team Titles On The Line
WATCH: Rey Mysterio & Kurt Angle Talk WrestleMania 22, Victoria, Kane & More On WWE’s The Bump
3/23 AEW DARK Results & Video: Dark Order vs Chaos Project, Brian Cage vs Brandon Cutler, SCU, Ashley Vox & More
Trending
-
Wrestling News2 days ago
Charly Caruso Announces Her WWE Departure & New Full-Time Role With ESPN
-
Wrestling News2 days ago
Bobby Lashley On The Hurt Business Break Up: “Dead Weight’s Gone”
-
Impact1 day ago
3/30 IMPACT Wrestling Results: Eric Young vs James Storm, Kenny Omega Ambushes Swann & Friends
-
Wrestling News2 days ago
Maria Kanellis Reveals She Got Eliminated First At WrestleMania 35 For Candice LeRae
-
Impact21 hours ago
‘Wildcat’ Chris Harris Returns To IMPACT Wrestling For James Storm’s 1000th Match
-
NJPW1 day ago
New Japan Pro-Wrestling Unveils Its Brand New IWGP World Heavyweight Title Belt
-
WWE2 days ago
The Hurt Business Implodes, Bobby Lashley Aligns With King Corbin?
-
Wrestling News2 days ago
BREAKING: WWE NXT Officially Moving To Tuesday Nights Following WrestleMania 37