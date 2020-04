The viewership figures are in for this weeks WWE Backstage as the show averaged over 100,000 viewers as WWE continues to keep working hard on its content.

According to a report by Showbuzz Daily, the March 31 episode of WWE Backstage averaged 134,000 viewers and drew a 0.04 rating in the 18-49 demographic.

This is a major rise from the March 10 episode, which drew the lowest amount of viewers in the history of the show with just 35,000.