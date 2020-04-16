3 More NXT Superstars Released From WWE

NXT Superstars Deonna Purrazzo, Dan Matha and Aleksandar Jaksic have been added to the growing list of names released by WWE this week, as a part of the company’s cutbacks due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

Purrazzo is likely the more well known name of the three, wrestling for Ring of Honor, Impact Wrestling and Stardom before signing with WWE in 2018 after making various appearances for the company throughout the years.

Matha, also known as Dorian Mak, had been training at the Performance Center for several years and in 2019 was put in a tag team with Riddick Moss called The Outliers, briefly managed by Robert Stone. Aleksandar Jaksic, from Germany, was trained at the Battle Arts Academy and only started working NXT Live events last year.

Those released from NXT are not being publicly reported, as those in WWE proper were throughout Wednesday afternoon. That means there are several more releases that have already happened, but we are waiting on confirmation of reports before running with the news.