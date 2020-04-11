3 NXT Superstars Officially Moved To Friday Night Smackdown

Steve Cutler, Wesley Blake and Jaxson Ryker – collectively known as The Forgotten Sons – have officially been moved from the WWE NXT roster to their new home on Friday Night Smackdown.

Blake is a former NXT Tag Team Champion as the tag team partner of Buddy Murphy, while Cutler has been with the company for nearly 6 years. Ryker, a former Impact tag team champion who previously wrestled under the name Gunner, joined up with them in 2018.

They have been used off and on on NXT television since, making it to the finals of the 2019 Dusty Rhodes Classic tournament, ultimately losing to Ricochet and Aleister Black. They have not had a title opportunity since NXT Takeover XXV.

With the COVID-19 pandemic limiting the talent WWE can use at the moment, it looks like they’ve taken the week after WrestleMania to shake the brands up in a few smaller ways. Charlotte Flair is of course now competing on NXT after winning the women’s title, and Bianca Belair was moved to Raw to be with the Street Profits.