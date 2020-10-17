’30 Days Of The Deadman’ To Bring Five New Specials To The WWE Network

WWE has announced a wave of brand new documentaries and content to celebrate the 30-year anniversary of one of professional wrestling’s most iconic characters: The Undertaker.

30 Days of the Deadman will see five specials added to the WWE Network every Sunday starting on October 25, following this year’s Hell in a Cell pay-per-view. Exact times for each show will be announced closer to their respective premieres.

Here’s a look at the upcoming schedule: