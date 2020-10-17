’30 Days Of The Deadman’ To Bring Five New Specials To The WWE Network

WWE has announced a wave of brand new documentaries and content to celebrate the 30-year anniversary of one of professional wrestling’s most iconic characters: The Undertaker.
30 Days of the Deadman will see five specials added to the WWE Network every Sunday starting on October 25, following this year’s Hell in a Cell pay-per-view. Exact times for each show will be announced closer to their respective premieres.
Here’s a look at the upcoming schedule:
- WWE Untold: The Phenom and The Legend Killer (Oct. 25): A look back at the classic rivalry between The Undertaker and a very young Randy Orton. Interviews with those involved, including “Cowboy” Bob Orton and Bruce Prichard.
- Meeting Mark Calaway (Nov. 1): A collection of interviews with WWE Superstars and Legends recalling their experiences meeting The Undertaker for the very first time. “Stone Cold” Steve Austin, Drew McIntyre and Randy Orton confirmed.
- The Mortician: The Story of Paul Bearer (Nov. 8): A brand new documentary on the life and career of the late, legendary William Moody, aka Paul Bearer.
- Brothers of Destruction (Nov. 15): A sit-down interview with Kane and The Undertaker for the very first time, as they discuss their iconic tag team and even more iconic rivalries over the years.
- “Stone Cold” Steve Austin’s Broken Skull Sessions (Nov. 22): The Undertaker returns to “Stone Cold” Steve Austin’s acclaimed podcast series on the WWE Network for the second time.