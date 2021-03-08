AEW
TNT Title Defense, Six-Woman Tag & More Set For This Week’s AEW Dynamite
While the Revolution may have ended with more of a whimper than a bang, All Elite Wrestling will look to build on a very busy and otherwise successful pay-per-view event with a loaded episode of AEW Dynamite this Wednesday night on TNT.
Sunday’s show saw Darby Allin and “The Icon” Sting narrowly survive a cinematic-style Street Fight against “The Machine” Brian Cage and Ricky Starks. Fair or not, Allin will have less than three full days to recover before defending his TNT Championship in the Dynamite main event.
Tony Khan clarified prior to Revolution that Allin would have to defend his title against the winner of the Face of the Revolution Ladder Match on the next episode of Dynamite. It’s possible this was in response to backlash that Allin has been so wrapped up in his issues with Team Taz that the TNT belt has only been defended twice since he won it from Cody back in November.
If there’s any good news for Darby Allin its that his opponent, Scorpio Sky, also survived a grueling ladder match at Revolution. Sky has been trying to find himself as a singles star for quite some time now, and this could be the next step that he’s been looking for. It’ll also be the first time that Allin and Sky face off one-on-one, making it something of a must-see main event.
This week’s AEW Dynamite will also see a special singles match between Matt Jackson and Rey Fenix. The Young Bucks successfully defended the AEW World Tag Team Championships against Chris Jericho and MJF at Revolution, albeit by an inch. Their next defense will be against Rey Fenix and PAC, who won the first ever Casino Tag Team Royale to earn the opportunity.
Updated Card:
TNT Championship Match
Darby Allin (c) vs. Scorpio Sky
Six-Woman Tag Team Match
Dr. Britt Baker DMD & Maki Itoh & Nyla Rose** vs. Hikaru Shida & Ryo Mizunami & Thunder Rosa
Singles Match
Matt Jackson vs. Rey Fenix
Plus… An Inner Circle War Council!
**Nyla Rose is replacing Rebel, who was originally announced for the match.
AEW
Josh Alexander Comments On Former Tag Team Partner Ethan Page Signing With AEW
It’s always a shame to see one of the truly great tag teams split up, and The North were exactly that. “Walking Weapon” Josh Alexander had nothing but wonderful things to say about his former tag partner, however, taking to Twitter after “All Ego” Ethan Page’s surprise debut at AEW Revolution.
“He’s been as elite as they come for his whole career,” Alexander tweeted. “If you doubt it, he’ll make you regret it. Going to grab my popcorn and watch all those glass ceilings get smashed.”
Alexander and Page dominated the tag team division in IMPACT Wrestling over the last two years, racking up the longest IMPACT World Tag Team Championship reign in the promotion’s history. Page’s contract expired at the end of 2020, and it was heavily reported that there was serious interest from several major companies.
Alexander himself wasted little time following Page’s exit, quickly establishing himself as a singles star in IMPACT. At No Surrender he won a Triple Threat Revolver to earn an X-Division Championship opportunity, ultimately coming up short just a few days later in a heavily praised match with champion TJP.
Hes been as elite as they come for his whole career. If you doubt it, he'll make you regret it. Going to grab my popcorn and watch all those glass ceilings get smashed. https://t.co/FxJcd6fF9b
— Josh Alexander (@Walking_Weapon) March 8, 2021
AEW
Change Made To Women’s Tag Team Match, Ethan Page To Make AEW Dynamite Debut
In promoting ticket sales for this week’s episode of AEW Dynamite “All Ego” Ethan Page confirmed he will be making his television debut for the promotion. Whether or not that means he’ll be in action remains to be seen. Page was the surprise sixth entrant into the Face of the Revolution Ladder Match this past Sunday at AEW Revolution, and it was announced shortly after that he had signed a multi-year deal.
Be there LIVE for #AllEgo ‘s debut on @AEW Dynamite!
Tickets for March 10th episode of #AEWDynamite at @dailysplace are on sale now!https://t.co/fUj83lXMXX for details! pic.twitter.com/h5c0G7FmaC
— “All Ego” Ethan Page (@OfficialEGO) March 8, 2021
There has also been a change to the six-woman tag team match announced for AEW Dynamite this week. Rebel is still hamming up her so-called “doctor’s note” and will be replaced by Nyla Rose. It will now be Nyla Rose, Dr. Britt Baker DMD and Maki Itoh taking on AEW Women’s World Champion Hikaru Shida, Ryo Mizunami and Thunder Rosa.
AEW
Darby Allin Discusses Producing The AEW Revolution Street Fight
Darby Allin didn’t just compete in the AEW Revolution street fight, but he also had a huge role in producing the match behind the scenes.
The TNT Champion spoke during the post-show media scrum where he spoke about how everyone involved has trusted his vision throughout this process so far.
“A lot of it goes into them trusting me and seeing my vision. We’ve been putting this work into about a year now with Team Taz and six months with Sting. Me and Tony Khan just sticking to the vision and them trusting my vision because I visualized a lot of this match tonight, and for them to put it out there and not second guess my directing meant a lot to me. They had a lot to say during this whole process.”
Allin also spoke about being involved in a lot of the production elements of the match as well, with his directing skills being put to the test.
“I would say I was involved in 90% of it. I was doing damn near everything that night. We were, a lot, a lot of work put into this. I was up for weeks helping produce this, so it was a lot. It was a good experience, you know because my ass dropped out of film school, so this was kind of a test to see my directing skills. I had a good time and then everybody trusting me. Ricky busting his ass too and making everything, so it was an honor to be apart of this.” (H/T to Fightful.com for the transcriptions)
