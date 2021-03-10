Two championship matches. Two major announcements.

It could be a big night for the black-and-yellow brand as Finn Balor prepares to defend the NXT Championship against a man who has now left him laying on three separate occasions — the founder and destroyer of The Undisputed Era, Adam Cole.

That won’t be the only title on the line tonight, as Io Shirai puts up the NXT Women’s Championship on the line against a woman who claims Shirai can’t beat her one-on-one: Toni Storm. The two faced off as part of a triple threat match also involving Mercedes Martinez at NXT TakeOver: Vengeance Day, with the champion retaining.

As far as in-ring action goes, the only other match announced for tonight’s episode of WWE NXT on the USA Network is a singles match between Xia Li and Kayden Carter.

What may end up being even bigger news is that NXT General Manager William Regal has promised not one, but TWO major announcements before the night is through.

It was originally reported that Regal’s top secret announcement was the addition of new NXT Women’s Tag Team Championships. Now that there are two big reveals, it’s possible, although not confirmed, that the second will be the heavily rumored move of the NXT brand to Tuesday nights.

Of course it could also be the announcement of an NXT TakeOver event during WrestleMania week, or potentially a major main event for an upcoming event.

Join us for live coverage of WWE NXT tonight at 8/7c.