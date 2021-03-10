Connect with us

WWE

3/10 WWE NXT Preview: Two Titles On The Line, Two Game-Changing Announcements

Published

5 hours ago

on

WWE NXT Preview

Two championship matches. Two major announcements.

It could be a big night for the black-and-yellow brand as Finn Balor prepares to defend the NXT Championship against a man who has now left him laying on three separate occasions — the founder and destroyer of The Undisputed Era, Adam Cole.


That won’t be the only title on the line tonight, as Io Shirai puts up the NXT Women’s Championship on the line against a woman who claims Shirai can’t beat her one-on-one: Toni Storm. The two faced off as part of a triple threat match also involving Mercedes Martinez at NXT TakeOver: Vengeance Day, with the champion retaining.

As far as in-ring action goes, the only other match announced for tonight’s episode of WWE NXT on the USA Network is a singles match between Xia Li and Kayden Carter.

What may end up being even bigger news is that NXT General Manager William Regal has promised not one, but TWO major announcements before the night is through.

It was originally reported that Regal’s top secret announcement was the addition of new NXT Women’s Tag Team Championships. Now that there are two big reveals, it’s possible, although not confirmed, that the second will be the heavily rumored move of the NXT brand to Tuesday nights.

Of course it could also be the announcement of an NXT TakeOver event during WrestleMania week, or potentially a major main event for an upcoming event.

Join us for live coverage of WWE NXT tonight at 8/7c.

Shotzi Blackheart & Ember Moon Capture NXT Women’s Tag Team Championship

Published

9 mins ago

on

Mar 10, 2021

By

We have brand new NXT Women’s Tag Team Champions for the second time in one night.

William Regal crowned Dusty Cup winners Dakota Kai and Raquel Gonzalez as the first-ever women’s tag champs for NXT at the top of the show. It was then confirmed they would defend against Ember Moon and Shotzi Blackheart later in the night.


At the top of the second hour, Moon and Blackheart shockingly won the titles when Shotzi pinned Dakota after Raquel was incidentally bumped out of the ring with Ember.

Moon and Blackheart are now the second NXT Women’s Tag Team Champions.

WWE

Dakota Kai & Raquel Gonzalez Crowned First-Ever NXT Women’s Tag Team Champions

Published

59 mins ago

on

Mar 10, 2021

By

One of William Regal’s “game-changing” announcements at the top of tonight’s NXT was that Dakota Kai and Raquel Gonzalez are officially the first-ever NXT Women’s Tag Team Champions.

Kai and Gonzalez won the first NXT women’s Dusty Cup, but were screwed over in their WWE Women’s Tag Team Championship match last week against Shayna Baszler and Nia Jax.


Regal said he’s tired of waiting to be told what to do, so he introduced the new titles and is crowning the Dusty Cup winners.

Kai and Gonzalez have returned to their heel roots and will defend against Ember Moon and Shotzi Blackheart tonight.

As noted, Regal also announced we will have a two-night NXT TakeOver event next month.

Click here to follow our ongoing NXT results.

WWE

William Regal Announces Two-Night NXT TakeOver: Stand & Deliver

Published

1 hour ago

on

Mar 10, 2021

By

As part of William Regal’s blockbuster announcement at the start of this week’s NXT, he revealed that WWE will hold their first two-night TakeOver event during WrestleMania week.

NXT TakeOver: Stand & Deliver Night 1 will air on USA Network on Wednesday, April 7, at 8 p.m. ET. Night 2 will then air on Thursday, April 8, at 8 p.m. ET exclusively on Peacock.


No matches have been revealed for the two-night event yet, however the two-night event is now warranted with NXT having six championships on the brand. Regal also announced Dakota Kai and Raquel Gonzalez are officially the first NXT Women’s Tag Team Champions.

Stay tuned to ProWrestling.com for the latest NXT updates.

