3/12 WWE Smackdown Results: Bryan & Reigns Sign The Contract, Banks & Belair On The ‘KO Show’
March 12, 2021
* * *
Edge opened the show and discussed his decision to challenge for the Universal Championship at WrestleMania 37. He said for weeks Roman Reigns came out and claimed that he was the only “real” main event, asking him to make the right decision — so he made it. But now he has to sit around and wait to find out if Reigns will even be the champion come WrestleMania because he has to defend the title against Daniel Bryan at WWE Fastlane.
Edge called out Bryan for thinking that he deserves a match at WrestleMania just because he loves the business, or because he’s been wrestling more matches than him for the last few months. Edge reminded him that while Bryan was still on the indies, and even before he ever laced up a pair of boots, he was going toe-to-toe with guys like The Undertaker, John Cena, Batista, Eddie Guerrero, Mr. Perfect and the British Bulldog.
Daniel Bryan came out to the ring and thought that Edge, the “ultimate opportunist”, would be proud of him for finally deciding to “go into business for himself” for the first time in his career. Bryan said that it might be his last WrestleMania and he’s not going to let anyone put him on the backburner. Edge questioned him even getting another shot, because Bryan already lost to Reigns at Elimination Chamber, just like he lost in the Royal Rumble match. “You’re better than this… but you’re not better than me.”
8-Man Tag Team Match
The Street Profits & Dominik Mysterio & Rey Mysterio def. Otis & Chad Gable & Dolph Ziggler & Robert Roode
This was a fun match and The finish saw Rey set up to deliver the 619 on Gable, but he ran right into a big spinebuster from Roode. Ford saved the match and nailed Roode with a superkick, setting up a double 619 from Los Mysterios. Rey and Dominik dove onto the others at ringside while Ford hit a sky high Frog Splash to win. Commentary hit hard on Ford pinning one half of the tag team champions, calling it a major win for the Street Profits on their journey to get back in the title hunt.
* * *
Seth Rollins was interviewed backstage. He said he gave Cesaro an opportunity to finally reach the next level and, like he always does, he let it slip through his fingers. He claims he was disrespected and embarrassed by Cesaro’s actions and called him the biggest waste of talent in WWE history.
Nia Jax and Shayna Baszler took Reginald clothes shopping to help him find his new identity. Nia was being so over-the-top doing her best Jonathan Van Ness impression while Baszler just looked at her cell phone, completely repulsed at everything happening around her.
CONTINUED ON NEXT PAGE.
3/11 WWE NXT UK Results: Tyler Bate vs Dave Mastiff, Mixed Tag Team Main Event, Teoman Arrives
March 11, 2021
* * *
Heritage Cup Rules Match
Tyler Bate def. Dave Mastiff
Bate spent most of the 1st round intentionally locking up with the big man just to prove he can match strength with a man twice his size. Lots of grappling and tests of strength. He picked up the pace a bit with round two, and managed to catch the “Bomber” with a sunset flip pin from the second rope to score the first decision.
Bate changed his game up in the 3rd, setting in with a flurry of kicks and stiff right hands, floating around his opponent with quick footwork. Mastiff rocked him with rights and elbow shots of his own, reversing an Airplane Spin with a crucifix pin to tie up the score 1-1.
Mastiff dominated the 4th round tossing around Bate with ease. He hit two powerslams and a sick powerbomb, but it wasn’t quite enough. Mastiff took Bate to the floor and whipped him back and forth between the ring apron and the barricade, over and over again.
More of the same in the 5th as the big man whipped him from post to post, before hurling Bate clear across the ring with a release German suplex. Bate caught him with an enzuigiri and struggled with his bad back, before eventually getting Mastiff up for the Airplane Spin. A corkscrew splash connected from the top for the 1-2-3 with seconds left in the round.
𝑨 𝑽𝒂𝒍𝒌𝒚𝒓𝒊𝒆 𝒊𝒔 𝒐𝒏𝒍𝒚 𝒅𝒓𝒂𝒘𝒏 𝒕𝒐 𝒕𝒉𝒆 𝒕𝒐𝒖𝒈𝒉𝒆𝒔𝒕 𝒄𝒉𝒂𝒍𝒍𝒆𝒏𝒈𝒆𝒔.@Real_Valkyrie#NXTUK pic.twitter.com/bjFeFZOAAN
— WWE (@WWE) March 11, 2021
Teoman def. Danny Jones
Unfortunately for poor Danny Boy this was essentially a prolonged squash match to showcase the new signee Teoman. Jones had two moments of attempted offense. The first time he got in two forearms, and was immediately nailed with a stiff running knee. The second time he reversed a hold and actually hit a Backstabber, but Teoman quickly took out his knees with a low dropkick. Teoman continued to ruthlessly attack the knee before slapping on a crossface for the tapout.
CONSEQUENCES…@EddieDennis1986#NXTUK pic.twitter.com/1agpI5uNOM
— WWE (@WWE) March 11, 2021
Kenny Williams & Amir Jordan def. Flash Morgan Webster & Mark Andrews
Flash and Williams got things going with some very smooth chain grappling, just about coming up even each time. Jordan kept trying to get his partner to calm down and focus on wrestling instead of the need to be super aggressive and take cheap shots. This has been an ongoing issue between these two. Flash and Andrews ended up isolating Jordan and working him over for several minutes. He eventually come back with a shotgun drop and jumping neckbreaker, allowing Williams to tag himself in and clean house.
Andrews hit a tiger feint kick on one, rolling into an Asai Moonsault off the apron to take out the other. Jordan caught him with a killer superkick, but Andrews roared back to life and responded with the Stundog Millionaire for a very close nearfall. Williams got the tag and went back and forth with Flash trading big moves. In the end he grabbed a hold of the referee’s jersey, using the back of his boot to low blow Flash. Satellite DDT for the 1-2-3.
Jordan saw the finish go down after being knocked off the apron, and gave his partner an earful for cheating to win again.
After losing the #NXTUK #TagTeamTitles, what's next for #GALLUS? pic.twitter.com/Cao1n7NjeT
— NXT UK (@NXTUK) March 12, 2021
NXT UK Champion WALTER will make a statement next week.
Ben Carter has a new name. Welcome Nathan Frazer!
"And with a brand new start comes a brand new name. NATHAN FRAZER will become a champion."@WWEFrazer#NXTUK pic.twitter.com/KMK5yyuTru
— WWE (@WWE) March 11, 2021
Mixed Tag Team Match
Piper Niven & Jack Starz def. Jinny & Joseph Conners
Standard WWE rules here. The men wrestle the men, the women wrestle the women. Tags automatically bring in the corresponding opponent on the other side.
Niven wanted to start things off but Jinny refused. Conners took Starz to the mat, using a pretty serious size advantage to toss him around. He talked a bit too much trash and Starz caught him with a series of armdrags. He targeted the arm transitioning into various submissions, Conners powered him up over his head, but Starz turned it into a sunset flip pin for two.
The ladies tagged in and Niven quickly took Jinny down and hit a running senton. Conners immediately tagged himself back in to save his partner, but Starz blindsided him with a dropkick and set in with wild rights and lefts. Jinny took a cheap shot on him from the apron, allowing Conners to drop him hard on the apron and slow things down a bit. Powerslam. Vertical suplex. Tilt-a-whirl side slam for two.
Things eventually devolved in a slugfest between the men and Starz surprised Conners with a dropkick to make the hot tag. Niven finally got her hands on Jinny and tossed her around the ring with big back body drops and a running crossbody. Jinny fired back with stiff elbow strikes, but Niven grabbed her by the hair and nearly KO’d her with a headbutt. Conners got in her face and screamed about Niven being nothing but a commoner. Niven slapped him across the face and delivered the Viper Driver! She hoisted up Starz and dropped him down on top of Conners for the 1-2-3!
NJPW
3/11 NJPW New Japan Cup Results: Second Round Begins, EVIL vs Jeff Cobb, Great O-Khan vs Toru Yano
NJPW New Japan Cup Results
March 11, 2021
Ehime, Japan
* * *
The second round of the tournament kicked off today with the trickster king Toru Yano and Bullet Club’s EVIL advancing. They will now face each other in the quarterfinals on 3/16. There were also tag team matches previewing the Hirooki Goto vs. Shingo Takagi match on 3/13 and Jay White vs. Hiroshi Tanahashi on 3/15.
— Tomohiro Ishii & YOSHI-HASHI def. David Finlay & Yota Tsuji
— Six-Man Tag Team Match: Bullet Club (Bad Luck Fale & Jado & Yujiro Takahashi) def. Satoshi Kojima & Tomoaki Honma & Yuya Uemura
— Eight-Man Tag Team Match: CHAOS (SHO & Kazuchika Okada & Hirooki Goto & Yuji Nagata) def. Los Ingobernables de Japon (BUSHI & Tetsuya Naito & Shingo Takagi & SANADA)
— Six-Man Tag Team Match: Hiroshi Tanahashi & Juice Robinson & Toa Henare def. Bullet Club (Chase Owens & KENTA & Jay White)
— New Japan Cup Second Round Match: Toru Yano def. Great O-Khan
— New Japan Cup Second Round Match: EVIL def. Jeff Cobb
