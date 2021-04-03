4/2 WWE Smackdown Results: Daniel Bryan vs Jey Uso, Eight-Man Tag Team Title Preview, More

WWE Smackdown Results

April 2, 2021

* * *

Edge kicked off the show and acknowledged that last week’s violence may have been necessary, because Daniel Bryan had to weasel his way into HIS main event at WrestleMania. He admits he was outplayed, and being the “Ultimate Opportunist” he really should have seen another manipulator coming. Edge said after he beat Daniel with a steel chair and went home, he looked in the mirror and for the first time in a decade he liked what he saw: “I am a man that Roman Reigns aspires to be! I am a WWE Hall of Fame legend! And finally, finally I am once again… the Rated-R Superstar.”

Dolph Ziggler & Robert Roode & Chad Gable & Otis def. The Street Profits & Dominik & Rey Mysterio

All four teams cut some old school backstage promos picture-in-picture during the introductions, hyping up next Friday’s four-way match for the Smackdown Tag Team Championships. The babyfaces cleared the ring right away setting up stereo dives and a huge tope con hilo from Montez Ford. This was a really fun sprint while it lasted. The champions worked over Rey during the commercial but things quickly turned into a brawl outside the ring. Montez and Gable had a great back and forth exchange, ending in the Chaos Theory. Gable held him in place while Otis hit a big splash from the second rope to win.

Paul Heyman approached Adam Pierce and Sonya Deville backstage, asking them to sign a hold harmless agreement so that when “Main Event” Jey Uso destroys Daniel Bryan tonight, they won’t be held accountable.

In-Ring Interview

Corey Graves interviewed both Cesaro and Seth Rollins in the ring at the same time. Rollins bragged about being untouchable during WrestleMania season, running down his body of work. Cesaro said he wouldn’t have taken the match if he didn’t think he could beat Rollins. He may be “unshakable” but he’s now unswingable. Rollins made Corey leave the ring and started screaming at Cesaro to stop provoking him and disrespecting him. He claimed he was going to teach him a lesson and they didn’t have to wait until WrestleMania. Cesaro smirked and told him to “take a swing”, but Rollins tucked his tail between his legs and walked away.

Natalya def. Shayna Baszler

Natalya won the match in less than 30 seconds with a small package. Seriously. Tamina, Nia Jax, Ruby Riott, Liv Morgan, Dana Brooke, Mandy Rose, Lana and Naomi all ran out two-at-a-time and each team took turns hitting big moves. Natalya and Tamina got the last work with a modified Hart Attack on Naomi and stared the tag team champions down.

Red Carpet Premiere

Sami Zayn and his incredible shimmering suit took to the ring and talked about the conspiracy against him that has permeated WWE for months and months. He welcomed Logan Paul, who said he was excited to finally be in a WWE ring and was excited to be Sami’s guest of honor at WrestleMania next weekend. When they finally ran the trailer for Sami’s documentary, however, Logan didn’t look convinced of the so-called “conspiracy”. He admitted he spoke to Kevin Owens backstage who claimed there is no conspiracy, and Sami is leaving in a delusion. Sami became (more) unhinged and demanded to know what he thought of the documentary, but KO came from behind and dropped him with a stunner. Logan Paul was actually pretty good here and took it seriously. Owens gives him a shoulder bump on the way out and didn’t even look at him the whole time he was in the ring.

Backstage

Bianca Belair said there’s been a lot of chaos over the past few weeks but at WrestleMania there’s no Reginald, there’s no tag team champions, it’s just the “EST” and “The Boss” and zero excuses when she beats her and takes the Smackdown Women’s Championship.

Bianca Belair def. Carmella

Carmella attacked the number one contender before the bell and dragged her outside by the hair, whipping her into the barricade and the ring steps. She completely dominated the match for 3-4 minutes before Belair caught her with the KOD. Sasha Banks came out after the match and nearly attacked her, but Bianca saw her coming and the two starred each other down.

Backstage

King Corbin cut a promo and said that he carried around the “Scottish Clown” Drew McIntyre for more than a year, so after he takes him out and finishes the job, he’s going to WrestleMania to take his throne.

Apollo Crews challenged Big E to a Nigerian Drum Fight for the Intercontinental Championship at WrestleMania. No rules, no disqualifications, just a beating so loud it sounds like a drum.

Paul Heyman tried to get in Edge’s head before the main event, saying it should have just been a one-on-one match at WrestleMania, and how Daniel Bryan has mathematically lowered his chances of winning. Edge basically told him to get lost, he’s been around the block way too many times for Heyman’s shtick.

No Disqualifications

Daniel Bryan def. Jey Uso

Uso hit Bryan in the neck with a chair early and controlled almost the entire match. Edge was on commentary and was clear he wanted Uso to take Bryan out of the WrestleMania equation. Roman Reigns came out mid-match and sat down on the ramp with Paul Heyman, clearly wanting the same thing. Bryan finally rallied at the end with a hurricanrana off the post to the floor. He caught Uso with a missile dropkick and Yes Kicks, but instead of going for the win he got a steel chain and beat his opponent with it. Bryan eventually put him in the Yes Lock to win.

After the match Bryan immediately rolled outside and dropped Edge with a running knee. He threw Edge into the ring post over and over again until he was knocked out cold, then set his eyes on the Universal Champion. Reigns threw a chair at him but Bryan ducked it and hit the running knee. Reigns crawled trying to escape, but Bryan put him in the Yes Lock and wrenched back on the hold until officials were able to pull him off. Bryan closed the show in the ring with bodies laying all around him.