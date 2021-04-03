Results
4/2 WWE Smackdown Results: Daniel Bryan vs Jey Uso, Eight-Man Tag Team Title Preview, More
WWE Smackdown Results
April 2, 2021
* * *
Edge kicked off the show and acknowledged that last week’s violence may have been necessary, because Daniel Bryan had to weasel his way into HIS main event at WrestleMania. He admits he was outplayed, and being the “Ultimate Opportunist” he really should have seen another manipulator coming. Edge said after he beat Daniel with a steel chair and went home, he looked in the mirror and for the first time in a decade he liked what he saw: “I am a man that Roman Reigns aspires to be! I am a WWE Hall of Fame legend! And finally, finally I am once again… the Rated-R Superstar.”
Dolph Ziggler & Robert Roode & Chad Gable & Otis def. The Street Profits & Dominik & Rey Mysterio
All four teams cut some old school backstage promos picture-in-picture during the introductions, hyping up next Friday’s four-way match for the Smackdown Tag Team Championships. The babyfaces cleared the ring right away setting up stereo dives and a huge tope con hilo from Montez Ford. This was a really fun sprint while it lasted. The champions worked over Rey during the commercial but things quickly turned into a brawl outside the ring. Montez and Gable had a great back and forth exchange, ending in the Chaos Theory. Gable held him in place while Otis hit a big splash from the second rope to win.
Paul Heyman approached Adam Pierce and Sonya Deville backstage, asking them to sign a hold harmless agreement so that when “Main Event” Jey Uso destroys Daniel Bryan tonight, they won’t be held accountable.
In-Ring Interview
Corey Graves interviewed both Cesaro and Seth Rollins in the ring at the same time. Rollins bragged about being untouchable during WrestleMania season, running down his body of work. Cesaro said he wouldn’t have taken the match if he didn’t think he could beat Rollins. He may be “unshakable” but he’s now unswingable. Rollins made Corey leave the ring and started screaming at Cesaro to stop provoking him and disrespecting him. He claimed he was going to teach him a lesson and they didn’t have to wait until WrestleMania. Cesaro smirked and told him to “take a swing”, but Rollins tucked his tail between his legs and walked away.
Natalya def. Shayna Baszler
Natalya won the match in less than 30 seconds with a small package. Seriously. Tamina, Nia Jax, Ruby Riott, Liv Morgan, Dana Brooke, Mandy Rose, Lana and Naomi all ran out two-at-a-time and each team took turns hitting big moves. Natalya and Tamina got the last work with a modified Hart Attack on Naomi and stared the tag team champions down.
Red Carpet Premiere
Sami Zayn and his incredible shimmering suit took to the ring and talked about the conspiracy against him that has permeated WWE for months and months. He welcomed Logan Paul, who said he was excited to finally be in a WWE ring and was excited to be Sami’s guest of honor at WrestleMania next weekend. When they finally ran the trailer for Sami’s documentary, however, Logan didn’t look convinced of the so-called “conspiracy”. He admitted he spoke to Kevin Owens backstage who claimed there is no conspiracy, and Sami is leaving in a delusion. Sami became (more) unhinged and demanded to know what he thought of the documentary, but KO came from behind and dropped him with a stunner. Logan Paul was actually pretty good here and took it seriously. Owens gives him a shoulder bump on the way out and didn’t even look at him the whole time he was in the ring.
Backstage
Bianca Belair said there’s been a lot of chaos over the past few weeks but at WrestleMania there’s no Reginald, there’s no tag team champions, it’s just the “EST” and “The Boss” and zero excuses when she beats her and takes the Smackdown Women’s Championship.
Bianca Belair def. Carmella
Carmella attacked the number one contender before the bell and dragged her outside by the hair, whipping her into the barricade and the ring steps. She completely dominated the match for 3-4 minutes before Belair caught her with the KOD. Sasha Banks came out after the match and nearly attacked her, but Bianca saw her coming and the two starred each other down.
Backstage
King Corbin cut a promo and said that he carried around the “Scottish Clown” Drew McIntyre for more than a year, so after he takes him out and finishes the job, he’s going to WrestleMania to take his throne.
Apollo Crews challenged Big E to a Nigerian Drum Fight for the Intercontinental Championship at WrestleMania. No rules, no disqualifications, just a beating so loud it sounds like a drum.
Paul Heyman tried to get in Edge’s head before the main event, saying it should have just been a one-on-one match at WrestleMania, and how Daniel Bryan has mathematically lowered his chances of winning. Edge basically told him to get lost, he’s been around the block way too many times for Heyman’s shtick.
No Disqualifications
Daniel Bryan def. Jey Uso
Uso hit Bryan in the neck with a chair early and controlled almost the entire match. Edge was on commentary and was clear he wanted Uso to take Bryan out of the WrestleMania equation. Roman Reigns came out mid-match and sat down on the ramp with Paul Heyman, clearly wanting the same thing. Bryan finally rallied at the end with a hurricanrana off the post to the floor. He caught Uso with a missile dropkick and Yes Kicks, but instead of going for the win he got a steel chain and beat his opponent with it. Bryan eventually put him in the Yes Lock to win.
After the match Bryan immediately rolled outside and dropped Edge with a running knee. He threw Edge into the ring post over and over again until he was knocked out cold, then set his eyes on the Universal Champion. Reigns threw a chair at him but Bryan ducked it and hit the running knee. Reigns crawled trying to escape, but Bryan put him in the Yes Lock and wrenched back on the hold until officials were able to pull him off. Bryan closed the show in the ring with bodies laying all around him.
3/31 AEW Dynamite Results: Christian Cage’s In-Ring Debut, Arcade Anarchy, Jon Moxley In Action
AEW Dynamite Results
March 31, 2021
* * *
Christian Cage def. Kazarian
This was a slow-paced match with Kazarian dominating the first ten minutes, leading to Christian finally shaking off the ring rust and trading back and forth for the remainder. They were just shy of the 20-minute time limit draw by the end. Kaz took Christian to the mat and kept him there early, focussing on the shoulder and back. He showed a lot of aggression, very much trying to make a point against the guy coming in. Christian eventually rallied with a Tornado DDT out of the corner and got the crowd behind him with mounted punches. In the home stretch, Kaz hit the Flux Capacitor from the top rope for an extremely close nearfall. Christian then came back and hit the Frog Splash for a nearfall of his own. Kaz ate the post looking for a spear in the corner, and Christian caught him with the Killswitch to win.
Darby Allin produced a really cool video wearing a paper Matt Hardy mask. He said Matt’s money “didn’t meant shit” to him and lit some on fire while the camera faded in to the TNT Championship.
Cody Rhodes vs. QT Marshall – No Contest
Referee: Arn Anderson
In the promotion for this match Cody said if he had the opportunity for the Cross Rhodes or to snap his leg in a Figure Four he wouldn’t do it, because he cares about QT and has no interest in hurting him. He lived up to his word. After controlling most of the match, Cody had the opportunity to hit both of the moves, and let his opponent up instead. This pissed QT off and he nearly got into a fight with members of the Nightmare Family at ringside, before dropping Arn Anderson with a surprise right hook.
The Nightmare Family stood in the ring as QT walked up the ramp turning his back on them. The trio of Aaron Solow, Anthony Ogogo and Nick Comoroto suddenly attacked the rest of the group. Comoroto launched Lee Johnson over the ropes with a big powerbomb onto the ramp, and QT gave Dustin a piledriver on top of the steel steps. QT set up to give Cody a con-chair-to on the steps, but Red Velvet ran out and talked him down.
New Tag Team Alert!
Ethan Page and Scorpio Sky cut a promo, snapping back and forth between the two. They talked about grabbing the brass ring and being top talent, but still being ignored by AEW management. Starting next Monday on AEW Dark: Elevation they start taking anything and everything they want.
Jon Moxley def. Cezar Bononi
Bononi dropped Mox with a shoulder tackle and bludgeoned him in the corner with punches and knees to the gut. Mox gave him a dragonscrew and slapped on a half crab, but Bononi pulled himself to the ropes. Ryan Nemith distracted the referee allowing the big man to blindside Mox and take control of the match. After a commercial, Moxley countered a pumplehandle into an armbar. Nemeth ran in and ate the Paradigm Shift. Bononi tried to take advantage of the distraction again, but Mox trapped him in a mounted rear naked choke and put the big man to sleep!
Backstage
MJF introduced The Pinnacle to their new brand consultant, who showed off some color palettes to make them look spectacular. Maxwell opened the bathroom door and immediately slammed it shut, telling the group they had to leave. The Inner Circle poured into the room and a huge brawl broke out throughout the arena. Jericho tried to drown MJF in the toilet, Jake Hager powerbombed one of them through a piece of furniture, and Ortiz put another head-first through the glass of a drink cooler. Dax Harwood had a crimson mask by the end of it. Jericho took down the Pinnacle logo from the dressing room door and replaced it with the Inner Circle logo.
Kenny Omega & The Good Brothers def. The Lucha Bros & Laredo Kid
While the others were making their entrance, Don Callis confronted Matt Jackson backstage and questioned if he had any love left for Kenny Omega at all. He asked if Matt had any emotions or feelings for anyone at all, and called him pathetic. Matt finally got in his face, but calmed himself down and walked off. The match itself was non-stop action from start to finish. My apologies for the lack of detailed coverage, but our usual AEW reporter Doug Enriquez is currently hanging out with his newborn child. Omega pinned Laredo Kid with the One Winged Angel.
The Bunny & Nyla Rose def. Hikaru Shida & Tay Conti
Conti showed a lot of aggression with some nasty running knees and a tilt-a-whirl backbreaker out on the floor, right in front of Matt Hardy. This provoked a wild brawl between Hardy’s camp and The Dark Order. Conti hit another backbreaker in the ring, but Nyla Rose broke up the pin. Shida flew off her partner’s back to take out Nyla with a running knee, and then launched herself off the ropes into about a dozen people on the floor. With the ref distracted by Vickie Guerrero, The Bunny hit Conti with a kendo stick and delivered her finisher to win.
Arcade Anarchy
Chuck Taylor & Orange Cassidy def. Kip Sabian & Miro
AEW always swings for the fences with their unique stipulation matches and this was no different. There were arcade cabinets and classic games surrounding the ring. Sabian got put head-first through a Wack-a-Mole machine early on, and Miro still beat up the Best Friends two-on-one. Cassidy got rammed through a steel chair in the corner, and Chuck was powerbombed through a portion of the barricade. Chuck later unveiled a stuffed bear full of Legos, but Sabian returned and powerbombed him through them. Cassidy caught him with Beach Break and the Orange Punch, but Penelope Ford pulled the ref out of the ring. Kris Statlander suddenly popped out of a claw machine and put Ford through a table with a Michinoku Driver off the apron. Miro completely snapped and went crazy. He tried to put Chuck through a table, but Sue’s Mom returned in her minivan with Trent, who speared Miro through the table. Chuck tackled Sabian off the stage through a table far below to get the win.
WWE NXT Results (3/3): Takeover Go-Home Show, Gauntlet Eliminator Battle Royal, Gonzalez & Shirai Brawl All Night
RODERICK STRONG vs. CAMERON GRIMES
Before the match, Cameron Grimes says he knows Roderick Strong was frustrated last week, but there’s a lot of money on the table with the Undisputed Era, and he thinks they can keep it going. This time, he has a t-shirt…Grimes The System.
He then plays a new song which is a mix of the Undisputed Era song and his own, but Strong has no interest, and instead, he heads to fight him straight away, getting the match underway. Grimes manages to turn things around quickly with a back elbow.
Strong responds with a big knee strike ad the two men then trade strikes back and forth until Strong connects with a massive chop. Grimes manages to trip Strong into the turnbuckle and Grimes then throws some chops of his own until Roddy nails a dropkick.
Strong sends Cameron out of the ring and he leaps down towards him on the floor, continuing his beatdown on the outside. However, Strong then gets distracted by an Undisputed Era shirt in the crowd, which allows Grimes to charge him into the steel support structure.
Back in the ring Strong tries to rally back and he does so with a big clothesline, but Grimes reverses a second one with a huge forearm of his own. However, once again Strong responds, hitting a backbreaker, but Cameron is able to kick out.
Strong then takes Cameron Grimes to the top rope, hitting a superplex, but yet again Grimes kicks out. Strong then goes for his running forearms, but Grimes reversed with a running Spanish Fly. Grimes then pulls out an Undisputed Era armband, and that distracts Strong again, allowing Grimes to hit the Cave In for the win.
Winner: Cameron Grimes
VIDEO PACKAGES
A video package is shown of Kariron Kross’ training regime. He says he is keeping things to the basics, strikes, and wrestling. He believes Finn will try to tire him out, but there’s only so long he can avoid him, and when he catches him, the strikes will be so hard that each one will be like a white flash.
A video package shows WALTER saying that Tommaso Ciampa is no longer a leader or a champion, saying his commitment isn’t in this anymore. That is the difference between them, as nobody respects this sport like him and at Takeover he will prove what he means when he states the mat is sacred.
SANTOS ESCOBAR OPEN CHALLENGE
Santos Escobar says tonight he wants to issue an open challenge because he runs the Bingo around here and he wants to show Jordan Devlin what he’s in for. Santos says he represents 100 years of tradition as he claims the division belongs to him, as it’s in his blood.
Tyler Breeze then makes his way down and says the difference between them is that Santos thinks the division is his, whereas Breeze had to work his ass off to be here, so he accepts the challenge.
