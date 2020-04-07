4/6 WWE Raw After WrestleMania Ratings & Viewership Info

While it’s difficult to say these numbers mean anything right now – or perhaps we just won’t know their implications for months or years to come – the ratings info has been released for the April 6 edition of Monday Night Raw.

The show was watched by 2.31 million viewers in its first hour, 2.06 million in hour two, and 1.93 million for the third and final hour. That’s an average of 2.1 million, up 9.1% from last week, but down 28.2% from the Raw after WrestleMania 35.

WWE attempted to include a few surprises in this year’s show – Bianca Belair’s call-up, a late draft pick from Smackdown, Nia Jax’s return and an unexpected Drew McIntyre main event title defense – but the situation being what it is, there was going to be a drop.

The first hour of Raw was still the #1 show on cable television Monday night, among the target demographic adults 18-49, with hours two and three taking the #4 and #6 spot.