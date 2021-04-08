Connect with us

4/8 IMPACT Wrestling Results: Road To Hardcore Justice, Omega & Swann Clash In Six-Man Tag

Published

8 hours ago

on

IMPACT Wrestling Results
April 8, 2021

* * *


— Havok & Jordynne Grace & Rosemary def. Alisha Edwards & Nevaeh & Tenille Dashwood. This was a preview for the six-woman Weapon’s Match at Hardcore Justice this Saturday. Rosemary was the one who got the hot tag and the win at the end, catching Alisha with the Red Wedding. Havok and Nevaeh were focussed on each other the whole time after their recent split and both went through a table.

— Matt Cardona was asked his thoughts on Brian Myers rejecting his challenge and wasn’t upset because as he’s said repeatedly, he didn’t come to IMPACT to dig up issues with his old tag team partner. Tonight he’s got Jake Something to focus on.

— It is confirmed that Taylor Wilde is behind the recent vignettes featuring a return/debut in the Knockouts division. They’re not advertising a date yet so the most likely scenario is either at Rebellion or the TV tapings immediately after the PPV.

Jake Something vs. Matt Cardona ended in a No Contest. This was fun while it lasted and succeeded in making Something look good, as they’ve been building him up recently. Brian Myers attacked both men and went after Cardona’s eye. He changed his mind and accepted the challenge for a match at Rebellion.

— XXXL confronted Trey Miguel who continued to claim he wouldn’t be teaming up with Sami Callihan, tonight or any other night, despite them being advertised for a tag team match.

Chairs Match, Hardcore War, Triple Threat Tag & More Announced For IMPACT Hardcore Justice

Published

6 hours ago

on

Apr 8, 2021

By

IMPACT Wrestling Hardcore Justice

Seven matches have now been announced for IMPACT Wrestling Hardcore Justice.

We now know that Ace Austin will defend the X-Division Championship against Josh Alexander and TJP in a triple threat match at IMPACT Wrestling Rebellion on April 25. Ahead of that, each wrestler will find a partner for a triple threat tag team match at Hardcore Justice.


Tommy Dreamer will also look to teach Violent By Design a lesson after the group attacked Chris Harris backstage and left both Chris Sabin and James Storm lying unconscious in the ring. It’ll be Dreamer and three mystery partners against the whole group this Saturday.

Doc Gallows vs. Black Taurus, Shera vs. Hernandez in a Chairs Match, and Brian Myers vs. Jake Something in a Hardcore Blindfold Match have all been announced for Hardcore Justice. Something was caught in the crossfire between Myers and Matt Cardona this week on IMPACT Wrestling television.

Join us this Saturday at 3:00 PM ET for live coverage.

IMPACT Wrestling: Hardcore Justice
April 10, 2021

Title vs. Career
Deonna Purrazzo (c) vs. Jazz

Triple Threat Tag Team Match
Ace Austin & Partner vs. TJP & Partner vs. Josh Alexander & Partner

Number One Contender’s Weapons Match
Jordynne Grace vs. Susan vs. Tenille Dashwood vs. Havok vs. Rosemary vs. Alisha

Hardcore War
Violent By Design (Eric Young & Joe Doering & Cody Deaner & Rhino) vs. Tommy Dreamer & Three Mystery Partners

Hardcore Blindfold Match
Brian Myers vs. Jake Something

Chairs Match
Shera vs. Hernandez

Doc Gallows vs. Black Taurus

Reno Scum Announces Departure From IMPACT Wrestling

Published

2 days ago

on

Apr 7, 2021

By

Adam Thornstowe took to Twitter on Tuesday to announce that he and Luster the Legend, collectively known as Reno Scum, are no longer with IMPACT Wrestling.

The tandem had their initial IMPACT run for less than a year in 2017, but returned in 2019 for sporadic appearances. Most recently, Reno Scum lost tag team matches to FinJuice and Decay.


In his tweets, Thornstowe was appreciative of IMPACT and noted they plan on being relevant again after regrouping.

Ethan Page Reveals How AEW Differs From IMPACT Wrestling

Published

4 days ago

on

Apr 5, 2021

By

Ethan Page

Ethan Page recently spoke with Chris Van Vliet about a range of topics, from his debut with AEW to how it differs from working for IMPACT Wrestling.

Ethan admitted that he still cannot comprehend his debut with AEW, stating that it was great and was everything he’s ever wanted, which he was trying to explain to his wife.


“I was trying to explain it to my wife because it’s been… I mean I’ve known for a while but I’m still on this weird high. Now I debuted on a pay-per-view I’ve had my Dynamite debut. But I still can’t comprehend that I’ve finally been able to achieve my dream. Because it’s like your one step closer, one step closer, one step closer. I’ve never actually made it to the point where I had envisioned from when I was a kid. I don’t even know how to digest it or comprehend that it’s happened. It’s great obviously, but I can’t explain it.”

Page also discussed the difference between AEW and IMPACT Wrestling, stating that the exposure is like nothing else with AEW.

“The exposure is like nothing else. The reach that AEW has around the world is like nothing else. I’m going to bring my wife up a lot because she has been on this crazy journey to get to this point and has trusted blindly that I would find a way to make it happen. But I talk to her about this all the time, and she was blown away by the fact that locally in my hometown of Hamilton Ontario, I made the cover of the sports section of our newspaper. Family members mildly scoffed at the fact I’m a professional wrestler and now they’re like ‘wow, congratulations. I’m so proud of you, been bragging about you.’ I think there’s an undeniable amount of reach and exposure and importance of AEW in the sports entertainment world.”

He also revealed which wrestler on the AEW roster he would most like to work with, revealing that Rey Fenix is top of that list.

“Every time I see Rey Fenix wrestle, I want to burn my wrestling boots and retire. He is so good, I would love to test myself [against him]. Anyone on the roster would love to wrestle Rey Fenix.”

Thanks to Chris for sending the quotes across, and check out the full interview below:

 

