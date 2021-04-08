4/8 IMPACT Wrestling Results: Road To Hardcore Justice, Omega & Swann Clash In Six-Man Tag

IMPACT Wrestling Results

April 8, 2021

— Havok & Jordynne Grace & Rosemary def. Alisha Edwards & Nevaeh & Tenille Dashwood. This was a preview for the six-woman Weapon’s Match at Hardcore Justice this Saturday. Rosemary was the one who got the hot tag and the win at the end, catching Alisha with the Red Wedding. Havok and Nevaeh were focussed on each other the whole time after their recent split and both went through a table.

— Matt Cardona was asked his thoughts on Brian Myers rejecting his challenge and wasn’t upset because as he’s said repeatedly, he didn’t come to IMPACT to dig up issues with his old tag team partner. Tonight he’s got Jake Something to focus on.

— It is confirmed that Taylor Wilde is behind the recent vignettes featuring a return/debut in the Knockouts division. They’re not advertising a date yet so the most likely scenario is either at Rebellion or the TV tapings immediately after the PPV.

— Jake Something vs. Matt Cardona ended in a No Contest. This was fun while it lasted and succeeded in making Something look good, as they’ve been building him up recently. Brian Myers attacked both men and went after Cardona’s eye. He changed his mind and accepted the challenge for a match at Rebellion.

— XXXL confronted Trey Miguel who continued to claim he wouldn’t be teaming up with Sami Callihan, tonight or any other night, despite them being advertised for a tag team match.

