4 Matches Announced For Next Week’s IMPACT Wrestling

IMPACT Wrestling has announced four big matches for the September 29 edition of their show on AXS TV and Twitch, including a whole lot of tag team action.

— Johnny Swinger vs. Fallah Bahh, Winner gets to be John E. Bravo’s best man for his wedding to Rosemary

— The Good Brothers (Karl Anderson & Luke Gallows) vs. The Rascalz (Dez Xavier & Zach Wentz)

— Havok & Neveah vs. Rosemary & Taya Valkyrie

— Ace Austin & Madman Fulton vs. The North (Ethan Page & Josh Alexander)

