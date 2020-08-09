4 Title Matches, KOPW 2020 Finals & More Set For NJPW Summer Struggle Finale

New Japan Pro-Wrestling has announced the full match card for the finale of their 2020 Summer Struggle tour, taking place on Saturday, August 29 at the outdoor Meiji Jingu baseball stadium in Tokyo.

The promotion is pulling no punches with this short but stacked six-match card, featuring the finals of the KOPW 2020 tournament, and four big championship matches. Here’s the advertised card:

— Special Singles Match: Master Wato vs. Yoshinobu Kanemaru

— KOPW 2020 Finals: TBD vs. TBD vs. TBD vs. TBD

— NEVER Openweight Title Match: Shingo Takagi (c) vs. Minoru Suzuki

— IWGP Jr. Heavyweight Title Match: Hiromu Takahashi (c) vs. Taiji Ishimori

— IWGP Heavyweight Tag Team Title Match: Zack Sabre Jr. (c) & Taichi (c) vs. Kota Ibushi & Hiroshi Tanahashi

— IWGP Heavyweight & IWGP Intercontinental Double Title Match: EVIL (cc) vs. Tetsuya Naito

It’s been a busy day for New Japan, as they also announced the KOPW 2020 tournament first round matches, as well as details on the 2020 G1 Climax tournament, which thank the heavens is still happening this year.