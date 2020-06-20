4 Title Matches, Ric Flair Segment & More Announced For ‘Championship Monday’

WWE has now announced four title matches, a big segment involving “Nature Boy” Ric Flair, the return of Rey Mysterio and more for what they are now promoting as a “Championship Monday” edition of Raw.

Asuka will put the Raw Women’s Championship on the line against Charlotte Flair for the third time in as many weeks. Flair actually pinned the champ last week thanks to interference from Nia Jax, and the week before won via disqualification for the same reason.

After more than a month of ridiculous shenanigans that have seen Raw Tag Team Champions The Street Profits and The Viking Raiders go from bitter enemies to trusted allies, and back again multiple times, the two will finally collide in the ring with the titles on the line.

Just announced, R-Truth will also defend his WWE 24/7 title against Akira Tozawa (and his band of ninjas), while Bayley and Sasha Banks will put the Women’s Tag Team Championships up for grabs against The IIconics.

Lucha legend Rey Mysterio is set to return after having his eye driven into the steel ring steps by Seth Rollins, one night removed from Money in the Bank. His son Dominik attacked the so-called “Monday Night Messiah” this past week.

Finally, WWE has announced that “Nature Boy” Ric Flair will once again be on hand, and plans to announce “The Viper” Randy Orton – a man he has known literally his entire career and mentored early on – as the “greatest wrestler ever”. Yes, really.

Join us for live coverage of Monday Night Raw this coming week at 8PM ET.