5/12 Impact Wrestling Lineup: Kimber Lee Debuts, #1 Contender’s Tournament Begins, TNA Champion In Action & More

IMPACT Wrestling has announced several big matches for the May 12th edition of their show on AXS TV, including the first two matches in a tournament to find the next #1 contender to the IMPACT World Championship.

The uncontrollable monster of oVe known as Madman Fulton will be in action against TNA great Shawn “Supermex” Hernandez in the first of two tournament matches, while Trey Miguel of The Rascalz battles Rohit Raju of The Desi Hit Squad.

Moose was originally scheduled to take part in the aforementioned tournament, but since declaring himself the new TNA World Heavyweight Champion he has opted out, claiming that his belt is the superior world title. He will instead be in action against Suicide, who has been on a roll of late.

Finally, after winning gold all around the indies and a stint in WWE NXT, the “Crown Jewel” Kimber Lee will make her in-ring debut for IMPACT Wrestling taking on someone she is very familiar with in the unforgiving monstress, Jessicka Havok.

Join us for live coverage of IMPACT Wrestling every Tuesday night at 8PM ET.