5/22 WWE Friday Night Smackdown Viewership

Preliminary numbers are in for the March 22nd edition of WWE Friday Night Smackdown on FOX.

The show was watched by 2.08 million viewers in hour one, and 2.00 million in hour two, for an average of 2.04 million. That is virtually identical to Smackdown’s numbers the week before.

Both hours also drew a 0.6 rating in adults 18-49 making Smackdown the highest rated show on Friday night, within the target demographic. Again, this is nearly identical to the week before, with the only difference being that the first hour was up by 0.1.