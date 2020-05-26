5/26 IMPACT Wrestling Preview: Tournament Semifinals, Kimber Lee In Action & More

Another Tuesday night, another wild edition of IMPACT Wrestling on deck.

The semifinals of the IMPACT #1 Contender’s Tournament come to a head this evening, as “Unbreakable” Michael Elgin takes on Trey Miguel of The Rascalz, and former X-Division Champion Ace Austin battles Shawn “Supermex” Hernandez, with the winners advancing to the finals.

The IMPACT World Tag Team Championships will also be in action, once again from the BattleArts Academy in Canada. Josh Alexander has been getting a bit impatient with his partner Ethan Page and some of their more… comedic matches of late, shall we say?

The good news is, with Cody Deaner also trapped in the Great White North during the pandemic, he’ll find a new tag team partner to battle The North!

The other half of The Deaners will also be in action, as Cousin Jake (I’m begging you, please just let him be Jake Something…) faces his toughest challenge on IMPACT to date, as he steps into the ring with the high-flying sensation, newcomer Chris Bey.

IMPACT’s newest addition to the Knockouts division will also compete tonight, as Kimber Lee goes one-on-one with a woman she knows very well – Jessicka Havok.

